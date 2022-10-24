ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicagoans ‘duty-bound’ to help Syrian refugees, Edgewater nonprofit founder says

By Nancy Harty
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y8A1K_0ikmGGg700

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Conflicts in Ukraine, Afghanistan, and South America have created what Suzanne Akhras, founder and executive director of the Syrian Community Network, believes is the worst refugee crisis in our lifetime.

“It is really overwhelming to think about how many people are suffering,” Akhras said.

Akhras said Syrian refugees are not being brought here at the level promised by the Biden Administration .

“There are 29,000 that have been vetted, ready to come to the United States, but it’s been such a slow process to get them here,” she said.

Biden decided to keep the country’s cap on refugee admissions at 125,000 for the fiscal year, which started this month, despite falling short last year.

“We’re really seeing very, very small numbers of Syrian refugees who are being resettled in the United States, whereas you’re seeing huge numbers [from] Afghanistan and Ukraine,” Akhras said. “Of course, we support everyone coming in. This is our values. However, the Syrian refugees are, again, forgotten.”

The Syrian Community Network, based in Edgewater , works with people fleeing violence and persecution from all over the world.

“People will never leave their country and their families behind unless they have to, unless they were in danger,” Akhras said.

She said Chicagoans are duty-bound to help out.

“People are desperate, they’re tired, they’re on the bus for hours and hours, and they come here looking for a community, to someone to support them, for a hot meal, and I think all of us, as Chicagoans, can really roll up our sleeves and give them that warm welcome,” Akhras said.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sara B

Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die

Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
Newsweek

American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia

A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Border Report

Amid civil war, Biden administration grants immigration relief to Ethiopians

The Biden administration on Friday announced that Ethiopian nationals in the United States will become eligible to apply for work permits and deferral from deportation in light of the East African nation’s ongoing civil war. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas designated Ethiopia for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), a program that allows nationals of a country […]
The Independent

Ex-Trump Ambassador Gordon Sondland says Biden has done ‘the impossible’ on Ukraine

The hotel operator turned Trump administration diplomat, whose testimony confirmed former president Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing sham investigations into Joe Biden, says the man whose presidential run he was ordered to sabotage has done a bang-up job responding to the Russian invasion.In an interview ahead of the release of his new book, The Envoy, Ambassador Gordon Sondland said Mr Biden has done “the impossible” by rallying Nato and the European Union to deliver military and economic support to Kyiv at levels that have helped Ukraine’s forces repel Russian invaders in ways never imagined...
WASHINGTON STATE
Vogue

Iranians Are Hurting. The Rest Of The World Needs To Stay Awake

Growing up, we spent our summers in Iran. At home in Hull, we were part of a community of maybe 12 or 13 other Iranian families all in the same area, and we didn’t speak English in the house. When you are so involved with and immersed in another culture, you have this other identity. It’s quite hard to explain, but it’s almost as though you are living two lives, both intertwined.
WCBD Count on 2

Where refugees in South Carolina are arriving from

Within five months after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine in early February 2022, the U.S. admitted more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees. Most of these refugees were admitted through a special program called humanitarian parole, which falls outside the scope of the data tracking carried out by the Refugee Processing Center. Humanitarian parole allows refugees […]
GEORGIA STATE
Borderless Magazine

Who Are Asylum Seekers and What Is Asylum?

Over 1.6 million people applied for asylum in the United States between October 2000 and September 2021. But why do people seek asylum in the United States? And how does asylum work?. As Republican-led governments have bused migrants to cities like Chicago in recent months, the U.S. asylum system has...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

With far-right leaders, Italy remembers WWII roundup of Jews

ROME (AP) — Italy’s far-right political leadership marked the 79th anniversary of the World War II roundup of Rome’s Jews on Sunday with calls for such horror to never occur again, messages that took on greater significance following a national election won by a party with neo-fascist roots. Giorgia Meloni, who is expected to head Italy’s first far-right-led government since the war’s end, phoned the leader of Rome’s Jewish community, Ruth Dureghello, to commemorate the anniversary, according to a community spokesman. Meloni said in a statement that the anniversary serves as a “warning so that certain tragedies never happen again.” She said all Italians bear the memory “that serves to build antibodies against indifference and hatred, to continue to fight anti-Semitism in all its forms.” On the morning of Oct. 16, 1943 during the German occupation of Italy, 1,259 people were arrested from Rome’s Ghetto and surrounding neighborhoods and brought to a military barracks near the Vatican, bound for deportation to Auschwitz. Only 16 survived.
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy