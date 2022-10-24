Chicagoans ‘duty-bound’ to help Syrian refugees, Edgewater nonprofit founder says

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Conflicts in Ukraine, Afghanistan, and South America have created what Suzanne Akhras, founder and executive director of the Syrian Community Network, believes is the worst refugee crisis in our lifetime.

“It is really overwhelming to think about how many people are suffering,” Akhras said.

Akhras said Syrian refugees are not being brought here at the level promised by the Biden Administration .

“There are 29,000 that have been vetted, ready to come to the United States, but it’s been such a slow process to get them here,” she said.

Biden decided to keep the country’s cap on refugee admissions at 125,000 for the fiscal year, which started this month, despite falling short last year.

“We’re really seeing very, very small numbers of Syrian refugees who are being resettled in the United States, whereas you’re seeing huge numbers [from] Afghanistan and Ukraine,” Akhras said. “Of course, we support everyone coming in. This is our values. However, the Syrian refugees are, again, forgotten.”

The Syrian Community Network, based in Edgewater , works with people fleeing violence and persecution from all over the world.

“People will never leave their country and their families behind unless they have to, unless they were in danger,” Akhras said.

She said Chicagoans are duty-bound to help out.

“People are desperate, they’re tired, they’re on the bus for hours and hours, and they come here looking for a community, to someone to support them, for a hot meal, and I think all of us, as Chicagoans, can really roll up our sleeves and give them that warm welcome,” Akhras said.

