CAA cuts ties with Ye, calls for Adidas to do the same continue

By Christine Samra
 2 days ago

Pressure is mounting for Adidas to end its partnership with Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, following his antisemitic comments.

CAA, the prestigious Hollywood talent agency, announced on Monday it has stopped representing the rapper according to the L.A. Times .

It’s the latest of many who are distancing themselves from him.

Ana Wintour, Vogue’s editor-in-chief, and the magazine have reportedly cut ties Ye following his latest actions, according to Page Six . Wintour and the fashion magazine follow, French fashion house, Balenciaga , J.P. Morgan and The Gap .

Ye’s record deal with longtime label Def Jam has reportedly ended too. However, his name and albums remain on their website .

Now, all eyes are on Adidas to do the same.

Kanye West pulled from Grammys lineup over ‘concerning online behavior’

The German athleticwear giant has been quiet regarding the issue at hand.

In his controversial appearance on the podcast “Drink Champs” the Yeezy designer said: “I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what? Now what?” The clip is from the Oct. 16 episode, which has since been taken down.

On Oct. 10, the Anti-Defamation League published a letter urging Adidas “to reconsider supporting the Ye product line and to issue a statement making clear that the Adidas company and community has no tolerance whatsoever for antisemitism.”

There is currently a petition calling for Adidas to cut ties.

So far over 85,500 people have signed the petition out of the 150,000 called for.

George Floyd’s family considering legal action against Ye, formerly known as Kanye West

Jerry Seinfeld’s wife, author Jessica Seinfeld , urged her 578,000 followers to sign the petition.

Over the weekend, a hate group dropped a banner from a 405 freeway overpass in support of bigoted statements from Ye.

“Kanye is right about the Jews,” the sign read.

This was one of two antisemitic acts over the weekend in the Los Angeles area.

The action sparked many big names to speak up against hate speech, including Kim Kardashian, Ye’s ex wife, who took to her Instagram story on Monday to issue a statement.

“Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” Kardashian wrote. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

Kanye West’s Twitter, Instagram locked over offensive posts

Her sister Khloe Kardashian, reposted a message to her Instagram stories, penned from Seinfeld that reads: “I support my friends and Jewish people.”

So far there has been no statement from Adidas following calls to end the partnership with Ye.

KTLA

