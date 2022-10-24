Beloved century-old Oakland staple sells final pastry

OAKLAND (KCBS RADIO) – In another sign of the times, an almost century-old Oakland bakery closed for good on Sunday.

Nearly 100 people were queued up along Telegraph Avenue at 9 a.m. waiting to buy the last of the butter cookies, bear claws, pies and other cherished baked goods from "A Taste of Denmark" ​​– an Oakland staple for 93 years.

"I'm here to get hopefully my last German chocolate cake and some turnovers and some bread," Paris Bowens, who drove down from Antioch, told KCBS Radio. "I plan on spending a little money today, more than what I would normally spend."

Some of the baked goods available at "A Taste of Denmark." Photo credit Alice Wertz/KCBS Radio

Dozens lined up early Sunday to buy the final pastries from "A Taste of Denmark." Photo credit Alice Wertz/KCBS Radio

The bakery was known as "Neldam's" for 80 years until 2010 when a co-op of employees renamed it, keeping the same recipes and menu items.

However, recent supply chain issues have made it hard for the co-op of owners to make any dough, forcing them to close.

"I'm sorry to see them go, but it was wonderful having them in the neighborhood," Perlie, an Oakland native who lives down the block, said.

Lonnie. from Berkeley, said she's been buying from "A Taste of Denmark" for about 30 years. She arrived on the final day at 8 a.m. and was first in line.

"I'm sad, I've known of this place for a long time," she explained. "I'm going to buy one of their wreaths, some cookies and one of their cakes. I was also first in line when "Virginia Bakery" (a Berkeley bakery which closed in 2018) went out, so I guess it's a tradition."

The economic downturn is seeing a rise in small businesses shutting their doors. The Walgreen's across the street from the bakery also had a sign indicating it will be closing in two weeks.

People lined up to buy the final baked goods. Photo credit Alice Wertz/KCBS Radio

