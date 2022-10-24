This year, Americans plan to spend about the same amount on holiday shopping as in 2021 — but they expect to buy fewer gifts thanks to inflation. The average household plans to spend $1,455 on holiday purchases, which include experiences, gifts and other retail spending, according to a survey from financial firm Deloitte. The poll, released this week, found that consumers expect to spend $507 on gifts: only a slight increase from $501 last year. But for about the same amount of money, shoppers say they'll purchase fewer presents for their families and friends this year — nine on average per household, down from 16.

2 DAYS AGO