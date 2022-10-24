ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: Houston's blue tile signs

HOUSTON — They’re on beers and bars, shirts and cards, but blue tiles got their start on Houston curbs. "The blue tiles are the mosaic street signs that initially started while the city started," Houstonian Joey Sanchez said. Started paving streets, that is. Forget the green signs we’re...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Blue Angels return to Wings Over Houston this weekend

HOUSTON — Wings Over Houston flies into Ellington Field this weekend with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels set to take to the skies. The Blue Angels are returning to Houston for the first time since 2018. The event is from Oct. 29 to Oct.30 at Ellington Field. The event...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Edgar Medina's artwork is a fusion of his two cultures

HOUSTON — Ever since Edgar Medina was a child, he was a creative person in love with color. At the time, Edgar's parents kept him indoors because of his health conditions. However, they fostered his creativity with coloring books and watercolor paints, and an artist was born. About 25...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

New Toy Alert: Gel Blaster

HOUSTON — What is a Gel Blaster?. The next evolution of fun! Gel Blasters are new revolutionary toy blasters that blast non-toxic, eco-friendly, gellets®. They're safe for people, pets and the environment!. Gellets® are colorful absorbent beads that disintegrate on contact and begin their dehydration process, leaving no...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston church vandalized and stolen from at least 12 times over six months

HOUSTON — A Houston church known for its community outreach is struggling after being the target of thieves and vandals several times in recent months. Hunter Memorial Church of God in Christ sits on the corner of Airline Drive and Neyland Street in north Houston. From the outside, it looks like the neighborhood beacon that it has been for decades. However, from the inside, it’s clear the church has taken a beating.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

List: High water on Houston-area roads

HOUSTON — A line of storms that moved over the Houston area is causing big problems on the roadways. We're getting reports from Houston Transtar of high water on Houston area roads. Below is a list of the roads with high water as of 4 p.m. Friday. IH-10 East...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Literacy Now 14th Annual Magnums Make A Difference Gala

HOUSTON — Literacy Now is dedicated to transforming communities by empowering children and families through literacy, leadership and life skills. To learn more about Literacy Now's programs, mission and ways you can support visit their website for more details.
HOUSTON, TX

