FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
For Safir Ali, dry cleaning is in his blood. Growing up, Safir spent a lot of his time at his family's dry cleaning business.
HIDDEN GEM: Houston's blue tile signs
HOUSTON — They’re on beers and bars, shirts and cards, but blue tiles got their start on Houston curbs. "The blue tiles are the mosaic street signs that initially started while the city started," Houstonian Joey Sanchez said. Started paving streets, that is. Forget the green signs we’re...
Blue Angels return to Wings Over Houston this weekend
HOUSTON — Wings Over Houston flies into Ellington Field this weekend with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels set to take to the skies. The Blue Angels are returning to Houston for the first time since 2018. The event is from Oct. 29 to Oct.30 at Ellington Field. The event...
Edgar Medina's artwork is a fusion of his two cultures
HOUSTON — Ever since Edgar Medina was a child, he was a creative person in love with color. At the time, Edgar's parents kept him indoors because of his health conditions. However, they fostered his creativity with coloring books and watercolor paints, and an artist was born. About 25...
Breaking down the 7 Houston bond propositions on the 2022 November election ballot
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — City of Houston residents will have something on the ballot this year that hasn't been seen since 2017 — a bond referendum. Houston voters will get to decide if they want to approve a $478 million bond to fund a host of projects and improvements across the city.
University of Houston celebrates grand opening of Tilman J. Fertitta Family College of Medicine
HOUSTON, Texas — The University of Houston announced a major milestone Wednesday night with the official opening of the Tilman J. Fertitta Family College of Medicine building, an institution dedicated to improving health care in underserved communities. The university celebrated the ribbon cutting and grand opening of the new...
Downtown Houston security on alert as World Series gets started
HOUSTON — It's been one heck of a postseason run so far for the Houston Astros and the stage is set for Game 1 on Friday. The Houston Police Department rolled out security plans for the fourth World Series run in six years. "This is nothing new to us,"...
New Toy Alert: Gel Blaster
HOUSTON — What is a Gel Blaster?. The next evolution of fun! Gel Blasters are new revolutionary toy blasters that blast non-toxic, eco-friendly, gellets®. They're safe for people, pets and the environment!. Gellets® are colorful absorbent beads that disintegrate on contact and begin their dehydration process, leaving no...
'We just couldn't be happier' | World Series means major league bucks for Houston
HOUSTON — An Astros World Series berth means big business for Houston. It goes well beyond the bustling team store. "We are sold out,” Hyatt Place downtown director of sales Aerial Washington said. Her hotel would normally be about half full during a typical night this time of...
Houston church vandalized and stolen from at least 12 times over six months
HOUSTON — A Houston church known for its community outreach is struggling after being the target of thieves and vandals several times in recent months. Hunter Memorial Church of God in Christ sits on the corner of Airline Drive and Neyland Street in north Houston. From the outside, it looks like the neighborhood beacon that it has been for decades. However, from the inside, it’s clear the church has taken a beating.
Questions raised about Dallas-Houston bullet train. Developer says project is on track
HOUSTON — A lawyer for nearly 100 property owners who are living with the threat of their land being seized said he will seek legal action against Texas Central, the company that for a decade has promised to build a bullet train between Dallas and Houston, if the company does not provide more details about the looming project.
Astros skeleton crew: No bones about it, this Halloween display will tickle your funny bone
HOUSTON — If you love the Houston Astros and Halloween, the elaborate and very "humerus" decorations in Patty Norman's yard are sure to tickle your funny bone. No bones about it, the Astros-themed skeleton crew is a winner with batters, fielders and even umpires. "Tibia" honest, the Norman family...
'You can do anything!' | Lizzo shoutouts the Elsik High School band at Houston concert
HOUSTON — There is a whole lot of buzz about Lizzo’s hometown show here in Houston Wednesday night. There were some very special guests were in the Toyota Center crowd. Lizzo attended Elsik High School in Alief, and the Mighty Ram Band was in the house!. The band...
Harris County voters must decide on 3 bond propositions in November
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The last time Harris County voters approved a billion-dollar bond was in 2018, a year after Hurricane Harvey devastated the region. Now another $1.2 billion bond referendum is on the ballot for Harris County voters and it's broken down into three separate propositions. Here is...
List: High water on Houston-area roads
HOUSTON — A line of storms that moved over the Houston area is causing big problems on the roadways. We're getting reports from Houston Transtar of high water on Houston area roads. Below is a list of the roads with high water as of 4 p.m. Friday. IH-10 East...
Too many animals forcing shelter to euthanize more animals, BARC says
HOUSTON — Houston’s BARC animal shelter said Thursday it's being forced to euthanize more animals due to ongoing capacity issues. More than 250 animals at the shelter are in need of a home. "This is not the first time this year that we're having to tell the public...
Turnout down in Harris County as first week of early voting wraps up
HOUSTON — With the first five days of early voting nearly wrapped up, millions of Texans have already cast their ballots, including hundreds of thousands of people in Harris County. With more than 200,000 votes cast in Harris County, political experts are already picking up on some surprising trends.
'Very heated and emotional': Juror describes deliberations in second AJ Armstrong murder mistrial
HOUSTON — A lawyer for Antonio “AJ” Armstrong Jr told KHOU Thursday he hopes to find out next week whether the state will try his client for capital murder for a third time. On Wednesday, Judge Kelli Johnson declared a mistrial in Armstrong’s second trial due to...
Literacy Now 14th Annual Magnums Make A Difference Gala
HOUSTON — Literacy Now is dedicated to transforming communities by empowering children and families through literacy, leadership and life skills. To learn more about Literacy Now's programs, mission and ways you can support visit their website for more details.
