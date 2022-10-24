Read full article on original website
Scott Stefanec
2d ago
Wow, just a thought maybe they should prosecute the criminals. They catch with the illegal guns and give them a significant jail sentence for breaking gun laws. But as usual, all they do is release them back into the public so they can do it again, which is entirely disgusting.
Reply
7
D L
2d ago
exactly, get the big time dealers right on down and youll find all the illegal guns like candy. These polititians are looking the wrong way.
Reply
8
Don Barnes
2d ago
No matter how many redundant ridiculous frivolous laws you pass. they will not take one gun out of the hands of the criminals.
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rochester councilmembers calling for stricter discretion to gun charges in letter to Hochul
"We are not asking you to change or modify Bail Reform but rather to allow for a new lens to be used for gun crimes," Michael Patterson said.
Troy Record
Hochul, James announce expansion in Red Flag gun law usage
ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James announced a major expansion in the usage of New York State’s Red Flag Law to what they say will further protect the state from gun violence. Following an executive order and legislation signed by Hochul to strengthen...
Who Can Explain The New York State ‘Red Flag’ Law?
There are many items making the New York news, but there is one that I needed to get more information about. I keep hearing about the "Red Flag Law." When hearing about it on the news or reading about it, no one seems to say exactly what the law is.
NY1
Albany County DA questions red flag law
Albany County District Attorney David Soares in a lengthy statement released Tuesday sought to rebut New York officials' claims of success with a law meant to keep guns away from people deemed to be a danger to themselves or others. Soares, a Democrat who has emerged as a vocal critic...
Albany man admits to drug trafficking intentions
United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman announced Rodney Matthews, 49 of Albany pled guilty to having and intending to distribute cocaine and heroin. Freedman also reports Matthews had a gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Family, advocates call for charges against Jordan Young be dropped
Advocates gathered with Jordan Young's family in Albany on Wednesday to call on the Albany County District Attorney's Office to drop the criminal charges against him.
Newburgh woman accused of identity theft
State Police of Wilton arrested Emonie S. Rosado, 28 of Newburgh on October 24. Rosado was allegedly involved in an identity theft incident in June.
Inmate allegedly throws urine at Correction Officer
The Albany County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of Dylan J. Walters, an inmate at the Albany County Correctional Facility. Walters was allegedly involved in an incident involving a correction officer inside the facility.
$4.6 Million allocated to NY AG’s Office to help represent troopers
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Governor Kathy Hochul announced money is being allocated to help represent New York State Troopers in cases where Extreme Risk Protection Orders are issued. Shortly after it was discovered that the alleged gunman who killed 10 people and injured 3 others in a racially motivated attack at a Tops Supermarket in Buffalo fell […]
UAlbany Police need help IDing suspect in anti-Semitic stickering
On Tuesday night, University at Albany Police (UPD) claim they learned about an anti-Jewish sticker on a sign outside of a campus residence hall. It was associated with a group accused of distributing propaganda in several states over recent years.
Vermont State Troopers looking for alleged burglar
In the overnight hours between Sunday and Monday, Vermont State Troopers say a suspicious person stole from the East Dorset General Store in Dorset, Vermont.
Western New Yorkers to vote on Environmental Bond Act
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Election Day is just about two weeks away and while Western New Yorkers have a lot of choices to make on candidates around the region and state, there are other issues voters need to be aware of. Voters could enact the Environmental Bond Act for the...
Fulton County Sheriff breaks down political sign rules
BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Volunteers for Democrat Matt Castelli for Congress say they put up a sign near the intersection of Rt. 30 and Rt. 155 on Tuesday and, just a few days later, it was gone. Fulton County Sheriff, Richard Giardino, confirmed he received a report of a stolen sign in the area, which […]
Police arrest Staten Island man for bags full of drugs
State Police assigned to the Community Stabilization Unit arrested Daniel Yousef, 25 of Staten Island on October 20. Police report Yousef was arrested after an investigation found many duffel bags full of drugs in his car.
WNYT
Albany driver accused of DWI, killing man on sidewalk
A man who was walking on a sidewalk in Albany is dead after a drunken driver went off the road and hit him Monday evening. That’s according to Albany police. Larry Cunningham, 62, of Albany died at the scene. Police say 26-year-old Jose Guevara-Bonilla of Albany was speeding on...
Crime, Trump center stage in sole New York governor's debate
ALBANY, N.Y. — Sparring over crime, abortion and the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection took center stage Tuesday as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul faced her Republican challenger, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin in the campaign's only televised gubernatorial debate. Hochul blasted Zeldin’s past support for abortion restrictions and for former...
Troy Record
Stefanik calls for federal probe of New York COVID-19 nursing home deaths
NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. — At Van Rensselaer Manor, Rep. Elise Stefanik was joined by Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin Monday afternoon to announce that if Republicans take control of the House following the midterm elections, she plans to convene a congressional investigation into the March 2020 order by then New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to force COVID-19 positive residents into nursing homes.
Diocese of Buffalo announces agreement has been reached with NY State Attorney General
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Catholic Diocese has settled a nearly two-year-old lawsuit filed by the New York State Attorney General's Office over their previous handling of sexual abuse cases involving priests. Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement, that as a result of the action her office...
Albany man sentenced to 8 years on weapons charge
An Albany man was sentenced for his role in an attempted armed robbery in August 2021.
Law enforcement warn of edibles masquerading as candy
Montgomery County officials are warning about marijuana edibles being given out as candy treats this Halloween.
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 24