NJ.com

Giants on mission to steal Aaron Judge from Yankees: ‘They won’t be underbid’

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge’s last interview of the season, maybe his last representing the Yankees, ended at 1:05 a.m.on Monday. He answered questions for 11 minutes — some about the Houston Astros sweeping the Yankees into another unfulfilled offseason with a 6-5 ALCS Game 4 comeback win, some about his record-setting 62-homer season, some about his uncertain future with free agency approaching.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Anthony Rizzo doubles-down on Aaron Judge praise, echoes Nestor Cortes’ Yankees ‘captain’ sentiment

Yankees fans and players are pleading their cases for Aaron Judge to stay in New York. Nestor Cortes said Judge should be given the title of ‘captain,’ while Anthony Rizzo said he should receive an “astronomical” amount of money in free agency. Rizzo recently doubled-down on his Aaron Judge praise while echoing Cortes’ take, per Bryan Hoch.
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner decides Aaron Boone’s fate | What about Brian Cashman?

The New York Yankees manager has faced harsh criticism from fans since his club lost the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros in four games. It left many wondering whether Boone would be returning next year. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner...
FanSided

Yankees biggest threat to sign Aaron Judge appears hellbent on pursuit

The San Francisco Giants are on a mission to steal Yankees star Aaron Judge, and they’ll reportedly throw in whatever amount of money is needed. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was one of the most elite hitters in MLB during the regular season, and now that he’s approaching free agency, several teams dream of adding him to their roster. The San Francisco Giants are set on making that a reality, and they’re ready to go all out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Clayton News Daily

Report: Adam Wainwright to Return to Cardinals in 2023

View the original article to see embedded media. Longtime Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright is not done just yet. The 41-year-old will return for the 2023 season, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. This past season, both Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols went on their farewell tour...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

