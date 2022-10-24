Man, myth, legend: Bryce Harper may have been the 'chosen one,' but his Phillies triumph was far from preordained

Read full article on original website
Related
What Bryce Harper said about family and Phillies fans after his home run sent Philadelphia to World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies star reflected on what the moment meant to him while staying focused on the task at hand: beating the Houston Astros in the World Series.
World Series picks, predictions: Why Philadelphia Phillies will defeat Houston Astros
Who will win the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros?. The Phillies are underdogs to win the Fall Classic over the Astros, according to Tipico Sportsbook, which has Philadelphia at +162 and Houston at -190 to be the World Series champion. Some MLB writers detail why they...
Who Is the Phillies' Game 1 Starter for the World Series?
With four off days before the World Series begins, manager Rob Thomson will have his pick between the Phillies' two aces for the Game 1 start.
‘Pure chaos’: Phillies teammates react to Bryce Harper’s game-winning HR to reach World Series
Much has been said about the Philadelphia Phillies’ 13-year, $330 million commitment to Bryce Harper, especially after he appeared to be on a downward trajectory following a torrid NL MVP-winning 2015 season. Some were optimistic that the then-26 year old will age well and live up to the contract, while some were worried that Harper’s best days may have already been behind him.
FOX Sports
World Series 2022: Phillies-Astros, By The Numbers
The matchup for the 2022 World Series is set, as the Houston Astros will host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 on Friday (8:03 p.m. ET on FOX). The Astros swept the New York Yankees in the ALCS, while the Phillies beat the San Diego Padres in five games in the NLCS.
NBC Philadelphia
Massive Mural of Bryce Harper Pops Up in South Philly
Massive mural of Bryce Harper pops up in South Philly originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Bryce Harper has transformed from baseball superstar to Philadelphia legend over the past few years. Just days before the World Series against the Houston Astros begins, a massive new mural of Harper appeared in...
Yardbarker
White Sox Rumored Among Teams Interested in Phillies Hitting Coach
The Chicago White Sox managerial search has quieted down in recent days. However, yet another name has surfaced in the latest rumors. There have been a lot of talks recently around Philadelphia Phillies' hitting coach Kevin Long. Long has been in professional baseball for quite a while. During his playing...
Philadelphia Phillies fans young and old bond over baseball
Everyone in the room was excited to watch the Phillies in the World Series!
Golf Digest
This Phillies father celebrating Bryce Harper’s HR while on babysitting duty might be the world’s new No. 1 Dad
Get those blank coffee mugs, bumper strikers, and novelty t-shirts ready, folks. It appears we have a new contender for World's No. 1 Dad and, against all odds, he is a Philadelphia Phillies fan. Take it away, dude. If you’ve yet to know the joys of parenthood (or a winning...
Red October: Phillies fever rising for Del. family who named kids after Bryce Harper
For the Wyatt family, baseball means everything, and they obviously love Bryce Harper.
WFAA
'Team of destiny' | 1980 NLCS between Astros, Phillies ended in heartbreak for Houston
HOUSTON — The 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies is a rematch, of sorts, of one of Major League Baseball's most exciting playoff matchups ever. The teams faced each other in the 1980 National League Championship Series which ended in heartbreak for Houston. The NLCS...
Phillymag.com
These Are Our 6 Favorite Phillies Interviews We’ve Done Over the Years
A nostalgic look back at some true characters and great players. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. With the Phillies heading to the World Series on Friday, it got us thinking about the many Phillies personalities...
Comments / 0