ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, PA

Man, myth, legend: Bryce Harper may have been the 'chosen one,' but his Phillies triumph was far from preordained

By Zach Crizer
Yahoo Sports
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

‘Pure chaos’: Phillies teammates react to Bryce Harper’s game-winning HR to reach World Series

Much has been said about the Philadelphia Phillies’ 13-year, $330 million commitment to Bryce Harper, especially after he appeared to be on a downward trajectory following a torrid NL MVP-winning 2015 season. Some were optimistic that the then-26 year old will age well and live up to the contract, while some were worried that Harper’s best days may have already been behind him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

World Series 2022: Phillies-Astros, By The Numbers

The matchup for the 2022 World Series is set, as the Houston Astros will host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 on Friday (8:03 p.m. ET on FOX). The Astros swept the New York Yankees in the ALCS, while the Phillies beat the San Diego Padres in five games in the NLCS.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Massive Mural of Bryce Harper Pops Up in South Philly

Massive mural of Bryce Harper pops up in South Philly originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Bryce Harper has transformed from baseball superstar to Philadelphia legend over the past few years. Just days before the World Series against the Houston Astros begins, a massive new mural of Harper appeared in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

White Sox Rumored Among Teams Interested in Phillies Hitting Coach

The Chicago White Sox managerial search has quieted down in recent days. However, yet another name has surfaced in the latest rumors. There have been a lot of talks recently around Philadelphia Phillies' hitting coach Kevin Long. Long has been in professional baseball for quite a while. During his playing...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy