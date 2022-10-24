Read full article on original website
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. PENGUINS
FLAMES (4-1-0) vs. PENGUINS (4-1-1) 7:00 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West, One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Goals - Tyler Toffoli (3) Points - Sidney Crosby (11) PP - 30% (6th) / PK - 85.7% (T-8th) Penguins:. PP - 25% (T-10th) / PK - 72.7% (27th) Advanced Stats:
NHL
2023 Stadium Series tickets for Hurricanes, Capitals on sale Thursday
RALEIGH, N.C. - The NHL® announced today that tickets to the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ will go on sale to the general public tomorrow. The outdoor game between the Washington Capitals and the host Carolina Hurricanes is set for Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at NC State's Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. The game will start at 8 p.m. ET and be televised on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet 360, SN NOW, and TVA Sports2.
New York Rangers at New York Islanders odds, picks and predictions
The New York Rangers (3-2-2) and New York Islanders (2-4-0) clash in an intracity showdown Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Rangers vs. Islanders odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Rangers dropped a 3-2 shootout decision at...
Tampa Bay Lightning at Anaheim Ducks odds, picks and predictions
The Tampa Bay Lightning (3-4-0) and Anaheim Ducks (1-4-1) meet Wednesday at Honda Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET (TNT). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Lightning vs. Ducks odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Lightning suffered a 4-2 loss...
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
BLACKHAWKS AND FLYERS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL, CHICAGO'S SECOND TRADE OF THE DAY
Just over an hour after trading 2018 first round pick Nicolas Beaudin to the Montreal Canadiens, the Chicago Blackhawks have completed a second trade on Wednesday, this time with the Philadelphia Flyers. The Blackhawks have traded Pennsylvania native Evan Barratt to the Flyers in exchange for defenceman Cooper Zech. Barratt,...
NHL
Hurricanes score twice in 37 seconds, keep Canucks winless
VANCOUVER -- Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast scored 37 seconds apart early in the third period, and the Carolina Hurricanes kept the Vancouver Canucks winless with a 3-2 victory at Rogers Arena on Monday. Andrei Svechnikov also scored, and Frederik Andersen made 14 saves for the Hurricanes (4-1-1), who bounced...
NHL
Black coaches make hockey history in ECHL game
First such matchup in league history, believed to be first in North American men's pro hockey. Hockey history was made Wednesday when coaches Jason Payne and Joel Martin faced off against each other in an ECHL game in Kalamazoo, Michigan. It's the first time in the history of the ECHL...
The Hockey Writers
5 Devils Takeaways From 6-2 Win Over the Red Wings
After getting run out of the Prudential Center by the Washington Capitals on Monday evening, the New Jersey Devils responded in a big way by defeating the Red Wings 6-2 at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit last night. They got bounce-back performances from more than a few players and a much-needed quality start from Vitek Vanecek. Here are five takeaways as the Devils prepare to face the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche on Friday evening.
Philadelphia Hammerheads heading to California
Next month, the adult team of the Philadelphia Hammerheads are in for an exciting cross-country trip as they head to the 12th annual USA Hockey Sled Classic, presented by the NHL, from Nov. 17-20, in Irvine, California. The Hammerheads, a nonprofit based out of Northeast Skate Zone, is comprised of...
Dennis Smith Jr. Says He Trained for Switch to NFL
Before he got his deal with the Hornets, he seriously considered trying to become an NFL defensive back.
