Elite Daily
Corporate Workplaces Are Traumatizing Black Women
When I graduated with my master of theological studies degree from Harvard University, I thought that the world would open up for me. Yet, despite my credentials, during my first job out of graduate school as a diversity program manager, I was tokenized and underestimated: My colleagues talked down to me, assuming I lacked basic professionalism and competency. While my LGBTQ+ trainings were well-received by the students I served, certain co-workers would describe my trainings as “hyper” and “unfocused.” At the same time, my company was eager to show me off. They were excited to have a Black Queer woman on the team, but failed to invest in my talent, support my work, or provide professional development opportunities. I persevered, working hard to grow, but the more I succeeded, the worse things got. I quickly moved from being the shiny new hire to being dismissed and isolated.
Mutualink’s Chief Strategy Officer Named as One of the Top Women Leaders in Technology for 2022
WALLINGFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Mutualink, Inc., is proud to announce that Chrissie Coon, the company’s Chief Strategy Officer, is honored to be recognized by Women We Admire as one of the Top 50 Women in Technology for 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005926/en/ Chrissie Coon, Chief Strategy Officer, Mutualink (Photo: Business Wire)
These East African twins are changing the face of beauty
Feven and Helena Yohannes, twin sisters born in Eritrea who came to the U.S. as refugees at 2 years old, launched 2.4.1 Cosmetics in 2019 with their own funds.
CNBC
A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
CNBC
What the first African American woman to be a FedEx CEO has learned about leadership over a 31-year career
Ramona Hood, now the CEO of FedEx Custom Critical, started at the company as a receptionist when she was 19 years old and a single mom. Over her 31 years with the logistics company, Hood moved up the ranks as she shifted the focus of her career path and her "intentionality," she told CNBC's Frank Holland at the CNBC Work Summit.
How WOC-Owned Startups Are Tapping the Multitrillion-Dollar U.S. Women’s Market for Growth
Representing just about half of the U.S. population, women also make up an outsize proportion of consumer spending in many categories. According to Nielsen, women’s purchasing power in the U.S. ranges from $5 trillion to $15 trillion per year. What’s more, women consumers increasingly identify as conscious consumers, interested...
salestechstar.com
Shoplazza, a Global leading eCommerce Platform, Officially Introduced to North American Tech Network at Disrupt
Shoplazza, a global Shopping Cart SaaS Pioneer, has officially introduced its innovations and technology to the North American Tech Network at TechCrunch Disrupt from October 18 to 20. Disrupt is one of the most influential conference events in the tech industry in North America. Shoplazza has partnered with TechCrunch Disrupt to showcase how our all-in-one eCommerce solutions and partner ecosystem empower our 360,000+ global merchants.
Wells Fargo’s New Virtual Assistant, Fargo, to Be Powered by Google Cloud AI
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced that Fargo, a new virtual assistant set to roll out to customers in the coming months, will leverage Google Cloud’s artificial intelligence (AI) to provide a more personalized, convenient, and simple banking experience. Wells Fargo’s collaboration with Google Cloud marks a pivotal milestone in its digital strategy to provide customers with an intuitive banking journey that meets their individual financial needs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005103/en/ The last two years have seen a dramatic surge in digital banking, and demand for a full-service digital experience. According to a study conducted this summer by Ipsos on behalf of Wells Fargo & Company, nearly two thirds (65%) of millennials and Gen Z respondents prefer to use a virtual assistant for customer service needs rather than waiting for a customer service representative on the phone. Most (84%) who have used virtual assistants reported a favorable experience and 70% cited ‘saving time’ as a top benefit.
BBC
Black women missing from tech industry, says report
Up to 20,000 black women are "missing" from the tech industry in the UK, according to a joint report by campaigners and a representative body. The report says the proportion of black women in IT is two-and-a-half times smaller than that of the UK workforce as a whole. Campaigning group...
The stock slump means interim executives could become a fixture in the C-suite
An interim executive can get strategic initiatives off the ground–and step aside when that's done. These are convulsive times for business. Labor and supply shortages mean work isn’t getting done. The Great Resignation has left companies light on senior talent. And as market gyrations fan worries about the economy, everyone is afraid of making the wrong C-suite hire, especially at fast-growth firms.
‘Learn How to Pitch’: Daymond John Talks to Black Enterprise Ahead of Black Entrepreneurs Day
Daymond John, widely known as the sharp-dressed, well-spoken investor and co-star of ABC‘s four-time Emmy award-winning show Shark Tank is in many respects the face of Black entrepreneurship. Named by President Obama as the Global Ambassador of Entrepreneurship, John is managing a multi-million dollar empire that includes fashion, media,...
Dynamic Announces New Chief Business Development Officer
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Dynamic Advisor Solutions dba Dynamic Wealth Advisors, a professional services provider for wealth advisors, today announced that Steve Kulesza, CFP® has joined the firm as Chief Business Development Officer. As a member of the Dynamic leadership team reporting to Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jim Cannon, Kulesza will lead the firm’s revenue growth and practice initiatives, including advisor recruitment, asset management growth and other services such as Dynamic Concierge, the firm’s premium support service. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005862/en/ Steve Kulesza, CFP®, has joined Dynamic Advisor Solutions as Chief Business Development Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
Sierra Space and IBM Collaborate on the Next Generation of Space Technology and Software Platforms
LOUISVILLE, Colo. & ARMONK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Sierra Space, a leading commercial space company at the forefront of creating and building the future of space transportation and infrastructure for low-Earth orbit (LEO) commercialization and IBM (NYSE: IBM), a technology leader within the space industry going back to the earliest days of the U.S. space program, today announced the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Together, Sierra Space and IBM plan to work to develop the next generation of space technology and software platforms across Sierra Space’s range of space vehicles and infrastructure. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005140/en/ Sierra Space and IBM sign Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on the next generation of space technology and software platforms. Courtesy Sierra Space.
getnews.info
Fulcrum HR Consulting Continues to Transform Companies via Leadership Development Initiatives
CEO Kelly Kubicek is guiding clients to provide better experiences for employees per her unique ‘Get Real’ philosophy. Fulcrum HR Consulting, in conjunction with CEO Kelly Kubicek, is pleased to announce its ongoing mission to make human resources (HR) more transparent, via thought leadership and a ‘Get Real’ philosophy.
Warner Bros. Discovery, NBCUniversal, MNTN, Google, Fox Execs Join Variety TV Advertising Panel Nov. 9
Top executives from Warner Bros. Discovery, NBCUniversal, MNTN, Google, GroupM and Fox will join the Variety Streaming Room for a panel titled, “TV Ads 2.0: How the Connected Age Gives Advertising a Second Life” on Nov. 9 at 9:30 a.m. PT. The virtual conversation, moderated by Variety Co-Editor-in-Chief, Cynthia Littleton, will cover the current and future opportunities of connected TV advertising.
wrestleview.com
AEW Named To Fast Company’s “Brands That Matter” List
Fast Company announced on Tuesday that AEW has been named to its second annual “Brands That Matter” list. The list honors the brands that communicate and demonstrate purpose. The award honors companies and nonprofit organizations which have achieved cultural relevancy and more. You can read the full press...
nrn.com
Chili’s parent Brinker promotes new people officer, returns digital chief to role
Brinker International Inc., parent to the Chili’s Grill & Bar casual-dining brand, has promoted Aaron White to chief people officer and returned Wade Allen to chief digital officer, the company said Tuesday. The Dallas-based company, which also owns Maggiano’s Little Italy casual-dining and the It’s Just Wings virtual brands,...
futurumresearch.com
ServiceNow Recently Unveiled the Now Platform Tokyo Release, Designed to Help Drive — and Speed — Business Transformation
Analyst Take: I was pleased to see the unveiling by ServiceNow in the last few weeks of its Now Platform Tokyo release — the timing for which couldn’t be better. It’s safe to say, and perhaps even an understatement, that we are in challenging business times. Inflation, recession, supply chain challenges resulting from both a global pandemic, a war between Russia and Ukraine, tensions between China and the U.S., staff reductions and talent shortages — all combine to create a business environment where being more efficient and more productive is top of mind. Better workflows lead to happier, more productive workers, increased efficiencies, and better-looking bottom lines. They also lead to happier, more loyal customers — the kind who come back and spend more.
Investing In Black Businesses Could Be The Key To Closing the Racial Wealth Gap
The racial wealth gap between Black and White Americans is getting wider, but there is something Black people can do to help close it; invest in Black businesses. The Black Information Network reports data from the Black Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) shows that while White Americans hold 13 times more wealth than Black Americans when it comes to the median wealth gap between Black and White business owners the gap between White Americans drops to just three times more wealth.
