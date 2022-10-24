ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Elite Daily

Corporate Workplaces Are Traumatizing Black Women

When I graduated with my master of theological studies degree from Harvard University, I thought that the world would open up for me. Yet, despite my credentials, during my first job out of graduate school as a diversity program manager, I was tokenized and underestimated: My colleagues talked down to me, assuming I lacked basic professionalism and competency. While my LGBTQ+ trainings were well-received by the students I served, certain co-workers would describe my trainings as “hyper” and “unfocused.” At the same time, my company was eager to show me off. They were excited to have a Black Queer woman on the team, but failed to invest in my talent, support my work, or provide professional development opportunities. I persevered, working hard to grow, but the more I succeeded, the worse things got. I quickly moved from being the shiny new hire to being dismissed and isolated.
The Associated Press

Mutualink’s Chief Strategy Officer Named as One of the Top Women Leaders in Technology for 2022

WALLINGFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Mutualink, Inc., is proud to announce that Chrissie Coon, the company’s Chief Strategy Officer, is honored to be recognized by Women We Admire as one of the Top 50 Women in Technology for 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005926/en/ Chrissie Coon, Chief Strategy Officer, Mutualink (Photo: Business Wire)
CNBC

A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
salestechstar.com

Shoplazza, a Global leading eCommerce Platform, Officially Introduced to North American Tech Network at Disrupt

Shoplazza, a global Shopping Cart SaaS Pioneer, has officially introduced its innovations and technology to the North American Tech Network at TechCrunch Disrupt from October 18 to 20. Disrupt is one of the most influential conference events in the tech industry in North America. Shoplazza has partnered with TechCrunch Disrupt to showcase how our all-in-one eCommerce solutions and partner ecosystem empower our 360,000+ global merchants.
The Associated Press

Wells Fargo’s New Virtual Assistant, Fargo, to Be Powered by Google Cloud AI

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced that Fargo, a new virtual assistant set to roll out to customers in the coming months, will leverage Google Cloud’s artificial intelligence (AI) to provide a more personalized, convenient, and simple banking experience. Wells Fargo’s collaboration with Google Cloud marks a pivotal milestone in its digital strategy to provide customers with an intuitive banking journey that meets their individual financial needs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005103/en/ The last two years have seen a dramatic surge in digital banking, and demand for a full-service digital experience. According to a study conducted this summer by Ipsos on behalf of Wells Fargo & Company, nearly two thirds (65%) of millennials and Gen Z respondents prefer to use a virtual assistant for customer service needs rather than waiting for a customer service representative on the phone. Most (84%) who have used virtual assistants reported a favorable experience and 70% cited ‘saving time’ as a top benefit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

Black women missing from tech industry, says report

Up to 20,000 black women are "missing" from the tech industry in the UK, according to a joint report by campaigners and a representative body. The report says the proportion of black women in IT is two-and-a-half times smaller than that of the UK workforce as a whole. Campaigning group...
Fortune

The stock slump means interim executives could become a fixture in the C-suite

An interim executive can get strategic initiatives off the ground–and step aside when that's done. These are convulsive times for business. Labor and supply shortages mean work isn’t getting done. The Great Resignation has left companies light on senior talent. And as market gyrations fan worries about the economy, everyone is afraid of making the wrong C-suite hire, especially at fast-growth firms.
The Associated Press

Dynamic Announces New Chief Business Development Officer

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Dynamic Advisor Solutions dba Dynamic Wealth Advisors, a professional services provider for wealth advisors, today announced that Steve Kulesza, CFP® has joined the firm as Chief Business Development Officer. As a member of the Dynamic leadership team reporting to Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jim Cannon, Kulesza will lead the firm’s revenue growth and practice initiatives, including advisor recruitment, asset management growth and other services such as Dynamic Concierge, the firm’s premium support service. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005862/en/ Steve Kulesza, CFP®, has joined Dynamic Advisor Solutions as Chief Business Development Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Sierra Space and IBM Collaborate on the Next Generation of Space Technology and Software Platforms

LOUISVILLE, Colo. & ARMONK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Sierra Space, a leading commercial space company at the forefront of creating and building the future of space transportation and infrastructure for low-Earth orbit (LEO) commercialization and IBM (NYSE: IBM), a technology leader within the space industry going back to the earliest days of the U.S. space program, today announced the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Together, Sierra Space and IBM plan to work to develop the next generation of space technology and software platforms across Sierra Space’s range of space vehicles and infrastructure. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005140/en/ Sierra Space and IBM sign Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on the next generation of space technology and software platforms. Courtesy Sierra Space.
FLORIDA STATE
Variety

Warner Bros. Discovery, NBCUniversal, MNTN, Google, Fox Execs Join Variety TV Advertising Panel Nov. 9

Top executives from Warner Bros. Discovery, NBCUniversal, MNTN, Google, GroupM and Fox will join the Variety Streaming Room for a panel titled, “TV Ads 2.0: How the Connected Age Gives Advertising a Second Life” on Nov. 9 at 9:30 a.m. PT. The virtual conversation, moderated by Variety Co-Editor-in-Chief, Cynthia Littleton, will cover the current and future opportunities of connected TV advertising.
wrestleview.com

AEW Named To Fast Company’s “Brands That Matter” List

Fast Company announced on Tuesday that AEW has been named to its second annual “Brands That Matter” list. The list honors the brands that communicate and demonstrate purpose. The award honors companies and nonprofit organizations which have achieved cultural relevancy and more. You can read the full press...
nrn.com

Chili’s parent Brinker promotes new people officer, returns digital chief to role

Brinker International Inc., parent to the Chili’s Grill & Bar casual-dining brand, has promoted Aaron White to chief people officer and returned Wade Allen to chief digital officer, the company said Tuesday. The Dallas-based company, which also owns Maggiano’s Little Italy casual-dining and the It’s Just Wings virtual brands,...
futurumresearch.com

ServiceNow Recently Unveiled the Now Platform Tokyo Release, Designed to Help Drive — and Speed — Business Transformation

Analyst Take: I was pleased to see the unveiling by ServiceNow in the last few weeks of its Now Platform Tokyo release — the timing for which couldn’t be better. It’s safe to say, and perhaps even an understatement, that we are in challenging business times. Inflation, recession, supply chain challenges resulting from both a global pandemic, a war between Russia and Ukraine, tensions between China and the U.S., staff reductions and talent shortages — all combine to create a business environment where being more efficient and more productive is top of mind. Better workflows lead to happier, more productive workers, increased efficiencies, and better-looking bottom lines. They also lead to happier, more loyal customers — the kind who come back and spend more.
Black Enterprise

Investing In Black Businesses Could Be The Key To Closing the Racial Wealth Gap

The racial wealth gap between Black and White Americans is getting wider, but there is something Black people can do to help close it; invest in Black businesses. The Black Information Network reports data from the Black Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) shows that while White Americans hold 13 times more wealth than Black Americans when it comes to the median wealth gap between Black and White business owners the gap between White Americans drops to just three times more wealth.

