Family of gunman heartbroken for victims of St. Louis school shooting
ST. LOUIS — Officials gave updates Wednesday on the shooting that happened at a St. Louis high school Monday morning. The shooting left a teacher and a student dead and four other students with gunshot wounds. The victims who lost their lives were identified as 15-year-old Alexzandria Bell and...
Man found dead Tuesday laying in north St. Louis street
ST. LOUIS — A 27-year-old man was gunned down Tuesday morning in north St. Louis' Vandeventer neighborhood. Gunfire rang out at about 7 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Sarah St., police said. Once officers arrived, they found 27-year-old James Riley III shot in the middle of the street.
St. Louis police previously removed the gun used in CVPA shooting after domestic disturbance
Forty-eight hours after a shooter killed two people and injured several others at a St. Louis high school, investigators painted a picture of a mother that tried to intervene in every way against an attack she had no way of anticipating. This intervention included having police take the gun that...
Man wounded after shots fired at south St. Louis gas station
ST. LOUIS — A man was injured following a shooting at a gas station in south St. Louis Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the area of South Grand Blvd and Park Ave just before 1 p.m. after a man was shot at a BP gas station. He was taken to the hospital before paramedics got there.
Vigils across St. Louis area honor victims of Central VPA school shooting
ST. LOUIS — People who live in and around St. Louis continue to pause and pay their respects for victims of Monday’s mass shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School. A balloon release and candlelight vigil is planned for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Central VPA High School,...
St. Louis area businesses working to support survivors and victim's families following school shooting
ST. LOUIS — Businesses all across the St. Louis area are joining forces to support the victims and survivors of this week's tragedy. Some of them are asking their customers to chip in. No matter who you are or where you were when the news dropped, you likely felt...
'Just keep praying': St. Louis student recovering after school shooting
ST. LOUIS — A fatal shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis has left families in despair and a community riddled with grief. A 15-year-old student, Alex Bell, and a 61-year-old teacher, Jean Kuczka, were killed Monday morning. Many lives were diverted that day....
'You aren't thinking': Father rushed to CVPA to rescue daughter from school shooting
ST. LOUIS — The father of a Central Visual Performing Arts High School student said although the threat is gone, his daughter will battle trauma for the rest of her life. Michael Bishop first found out his 16-year-old daughter was in danger when she texted the family saying she was scared of a threat in the building. Bishop immediately went from his south St. Louis home to the school.
Father-son duo convicted of assault after beating a man over Pokémon Go dispute
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A St. Louis County jury convicted a father and son with assault Wednesday after they attacked another man during a Pokémon Go hunt in Kirkwood four years ago. Robert Matteuzzi, 75, and Angelo Matteuzzi, 33, were tried and convicted of assault in the third degree,...
FBI looking for photos, video of south St. Louis school shooting
ST. LOUIS — The FBI is looking for any photos or videos related to the deadly shooting at a south St. Louis high school on Monday. Two people were killed and several others were injured after a shooting at Central VPA High School. The suspect also died. The FBI...
'I've been an isolated loner my entire life': New details emerge about Central VPA gunman
ST. LOUIS — New details have emerged about the gunman who killed two and injured six others Monday morning in a shooting at a south St. Louis high school. Police identified the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School gunman as 19-year-old Orlando Harris during a news conference Monday evening. Harris graduated from the high school in 2021 and had no criminal history.
Leaders react to shooting at south St. Louis high school
ST. LOUIS — Three people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a St. Louis high school Monday morning. Six other people were also injured. As St. Louis reels in the wake of the violence that struck Central VPA High School, leaders across the St. Louis area have shared their reactions.
Corrections officer accused of helping juveniles get away after escaping St. Louis County detention center
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A corrections officer at the St. Louis County Justice Center was charged Tuesday and accused of helping her son and another boy get away after they escaped a juvenile detention center in May. Michelle Royal, a 39-year-old Florissant resident, was charged with two counts...
'She never gave up on me': Remembering lives lost in St. Louis school shooting
ST. LOUIS — Two people lost their lives, and six others were injured, in a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis on Monday. St. Louis police were called to the school for an active shooter just after 9 a.m. Within four minutes of the initial call, police made entry into the school. Eight minutes later, police engaged with the shooter and two minutes later, they gave the call for "suspect down."
Classes canceled at Central VPA, Collegiate as shooting investigation continues
ST. LOUIS — There will be no classes Tuesday at Central VPA High School or Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience, the superintendent announced Monday night. Students and teachers were evacuated from the schools after a school shooting Monday morning. The shooting happened at Central VPA High School, which...
'This is a trend that must stop,' Central VPA High School moves to virtual learning after Monday shooting
ST. LOUIS — Central VPA High School will move to virtual learning next Monday after three people were killed and seven were injured in a shooting at the school. There will be no school for students or staff for the remainder of this week. In a St. Louis Public...
'My God, what were you shot with?': Teacher recalls surviving school shooting with his son
ST. LOUIS — Manfret McGhee ran for his life after a bullet missed him in the hallway at the school where he teaches, and huddled inside a bathroom and listened as more gunshots went off. McGhee, the Dean of Arts at the high school on the city’s south side,...
'All of y'all are going to die': Students describe coming face-to-face with school shooter
ST. LOUIS — Three people died, including the suspected gunman, in a school shooting in south St. Louis Monday morning. A gunman opened fire inside Central Visual Performing Arts High School Monday morning, killing a teenage girl and a woman. Minutes later, he exchanged gunfire on the school’s third floor and was shot and killed.
Man is fatally shot late Saturday on Era Avenue
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man died early Sunday morning after being shot on Era Avenue. At about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police officers were nearby when they heard shots fired in the 5700 block of Era and Floy avenues and went to investigate. That's when they found a 55-year-old man with gunshot wounds laying on the street outside his vehicle, which was also damaged.
Armed suspects rob St. Louis nonprofit that works to curb violence
ST. LOUIS — A 55-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint Friday night after two armed suspects entered the office of a St. Louis nonprofit and demanded the man's wallet. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call about a “hold-up” at about 10:35 p.m. Friday at the Cure Violence office located at 5504 Natural Bridge Rd.
