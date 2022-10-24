Read full article on original website
How key Oregon athletes and coaches are handling NIL at the high school level
It hasn’t taken long for Oregon high school athletes to start capitalizing off the new name, image and likeness opportunities after a recent rule change from the Oregon School Activities Association. Last week, West Linn’s Jackson Shelstad and Jesuit’s Sofia Bell made history as the first Oregon athletes to...
Portland-area schools deploy extra efforts as test results peg Oregon’s academic slide as among worst in nation
Some Oregon schools have added more hours of math instruction, offered teachers more training or switched to what they say are more effective math textbooks or reading series as they strive to make up for learning lost during the pandemic. Districts are showing varying levels of readiness, however, to help...
These are The Top 5 Most Red Neck Cities in Oregon
When you think of the Pacific Northwest as an outsider you probably think, of hipsters, musicians, coffee enthusiasts, and big tech. What you're missing is, "Rednecks". People never believe us when we tell them the PNW is full of them and they're very proud. Let us take you on a...
Oregon State pioneers new method for recycling plastic
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Many people know the motto, "reduce, reuse, recycle." But what is the good of recycling if what people are putting in the bin is not truly being recycled?. Scientists at Oregon State University (OSU) may be close to solving this problem for good. They have developed a new process for recycling that would eliminate the most challenging step: sorting the material. This is usually done by number. The small numbers surrounded by arrows are stamped into virtually all plastic products.
4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
Kotek, Johnson bring their campaigns to C. Oregon; new poll shows Drazan in the lead
With two weeks to go before the votes are counted, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek brought her "Defending Reproductive Rights" tour to Bend Tuesday, while unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson flew into Madras for a stop at the Erickson Aircraft Collection. Meanwhile, a new poll shows Republican Christine Drazan, who visited Bend last week, leading her The post Kotek, Johnson bring their campaigns to C. Oregon; new poll shows Drazan in the lead appeared first on KTVZ.
Let's save Oregon lives by voting no on Measure 114
Columnist argues that Measure 114 is unfunded and will pull funding from first responders, thus making communities less safeI hope we all can agree we should act on effective measures to save as many Oregonian lives as possible. The latest posted numbers (reflecting 2020) from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) indicate sobering statistics: drug-related deaths 900, suicide 835, transportation 579, drunk driving 185, homicides 158. Within these statistics are all factors (crisis, accident, mental illness, addiction) and methods (drugs, automobiles, firearms) For each of these, we need to drill into the true factors and causes to find effective preventative actions. Today,...
Pivotal state Senate race in Clackamas County features near-record spending, TV ads
One of the most pivotal, big money state Senate races in Oregon is in Clackamas County – in a dramatically redrawn district covering most of Oregon City, Gladstone, Clackamas and Happy Valley. Both candidates – incumbent Sen. Bill Kennemer, R-Oregon City, and his challenger, Rep. Mark Meek, D-Gladstone –...
These are the Oregon counties with the current highest COVID-19 infection rates
(STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, […]
opb.org
In Oregon’s extremely tight US 5th District race, candidates take vastly different approaches
Your browser does not support the audio element. When it comes to party politics, Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II prides himself on being as neutral as possible. He even wears purple to all his public appearances to avoid any hint of partisanship. His city, with a population of nearly 55,000,...
Oregon wildfire season ends in most of state
With cooler weather, increased precipitation, and more rain in the forecast, most of Oregon is officially done with fire season. All except for two fire districts throughout the state have ended their seasons, said Jessica Prakke, spokesperson with the Oregon Department of Forestry. The remaining two are in areas with drier weather, Prakke said. The Southwest Oregon District lowered its fire danger to “low” on Sunday, she said, and the Coos Forest Protective Association estimates it will end its fire season this weekend.
Coronavirus in Oregon: Cases and hospitalizations still falling
Oregon health officials reported a continued decline in known coronavirus cases this week, with 35% fewer infections than the previous week. At an average of about 330 new infections reported each day over the last week, reported cases are about where they were in the post-surge trough Oregon saw in March. Testing has fallen, too, though only by about 13%. Reported cases are widely considered an undercount, however, given at-home tests don’t have to be reported to the state.
Alligator Spotted & Captured Near Pacific Northwest Canal
A man was walking his dog last Thursday in a city on the Oregon and Idaho border when he spotted what he thought was an alligator. Yes, an American alligator. The man was walking near his hometown of New Plymouth in Idaho, right next to the Oregon border around 8:30 pm last Thursday night when he spotted the alligator. He was walking his dog off SE First Avenue just south of New Plymouth, when he spotted it moving in the bushes. After spotting the gator, he decided to capture it, load it into a horse trailer, and call the Idaho Fish and Game officials.
Oregon governor candidates: Would they end Oregon’s moratorium on the death penalty?
Oregon has not executed anyone on death row for a quarter century, largely because the state’s two most recent Democratic governors placed a moratorium on capital punishment. That could change under Oregon’s next governor, if voters elect Republican Christine Drazan or unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson. Both women noted that...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 10/25 – Lost Hunters Rescued After Three Days in Wilderness Near Prospect, Mail Found In River Included Josephine County Election Ballots
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Lost Hunters Rescued After Three Days in Wilderness Near Prospect. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) located two missing hunters in...
The last alligator in Oregon? Weird!
alligator with open mouthBalaji Malliswamy/Unsplash. Have you ever seen an alligator get handcuffed? The pictures of a cuffed gator are hilarious, and I recently saw some circulating on social media.
Why Oregon is seeing an increase in stink bugs
PORTLAND, Oregon — Chances are you’ve seen— or smelled—those brown insects that crawl and fly, known as stink bugs, around the area. Their name comes as they emit a real smell if they're squished or killed. Their population is booming in Oregon and researchers are linking...
610KONA
Wolf From Horseshoe Pack Killed Friday
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife trapped and killed a wolf from the Horseshoe Pack on Friday. The wolf, an uncollared, non-breeding adult male, was found where previous depredations occurred. ODFW said despite non-lethal measures in place including camping with their cattle and hazing, this landowner had experienced repeated...
mybasin.com
Financial assistance available to Oregon farmers, ranchers, forest owners
PORTLAND, Ore. – (October 21, 2022) — Opportunities are available for Oregon farmers, ranchers and forest owners to perform voluntary conservation activities with financial assistance from Oregon’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). NRCS Oregon announces new sign-up deadlines for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) and the...
Fall rain, snow bring an end to fire season on ODF-protected lands across Central Oregon
After a sudden turn from fall warmth to more seasonable cool, wet (and snowy at higher elevations) weather in recent days, fire season for lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Central Oregon District is ending at noon Monday, the agency announced. The post Fall rain, snow bring an end to fire season on ODF-protected lands across Central Oregon appeared first on KTVZ.
