counton2.com
NCPD investigating shooting near Barnwell street
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that left one person injured. According to NCPD, officers responded to Rivers Avenue at Barnwell Street shortly before 3:15 p.m. for a possible shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 34-year-old man “with...
abcnews4.com
Man left bloodied, crawled to safety after attack in West Ashley; Man, woman charged
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of suspects are facing charges after allegedly assaulting a man Tuesday night, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department. Welvin Walker, 40, and Natalie Carrigg, 31, were both arrested and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center early Wednesday morning...
live5news.com
1 dead, 1 in custody in Summerville shooting
Summerville, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night. Lt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville Police Department says one person was killed in a shooting at the Hampton Inn in Summerville. The hotel parking lot has been taped off by police. One person has...
Man facing attempted murder charge following Queen Street shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 24-year-old man who police said fired a shot at another person during an argument near a downtown Charleston restaurant is now facing an attempted murder charge. Officers responded to reports of shots fired near 72 Queen Street on Tuesday evening. Authorities said two employees were fighting when at least one […]
abcnews4.com
Driver hits deer and crashes into house on Betsy Kerrison Parkway: St. Johns Fire District
JOHN ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — St. John's Fire District crews and Charleston EMS responded to a car that wrecked into a home on the 3700 block of Betsy Kerrison Parkway today, October 27th, at 2:30 a.m. Crews say the driver hit a deer on the road and lost control...
abcnews4.com
Today marks 11 years since 5-year-old Allison Griffor's death
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Today marks eleven years since five-year-old Allison Griffor's death. Allison Griffor was killed after an unidentified person fired a shotgun into the Griffor's home, striking Allison in her sleep. She passed away days later at MUSC. Charleston County Sheriff's Office reports no suspects have been...
abcnews4.com
Body found on Meeting Street near railroad tracks, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department has reported a body was found near the railroad tracks on Meeting Street on Wednesday. October 26th. Police have not identified the body. The cause of death is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
1 shot in Jasper County Tuesday night
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — One person was shot in Jasper County Tuesday night. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on Old Pocotaligo Road in the Point South area. Deputies say there’s no threat to the community but ask residents to avoid the area. JCSO continues to investigate the shooting. The extent […]
1 injured after Friday night shooting at North Charleston apartment complex
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is investigating a Friday evening shooting that left one person injured. According to DCSO, deputies responded to the Archdale Forest Apartments complex in North Charleston shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 21 in reference to reports of a shooting. A 19-year-old male suffered multiple gunshot […]
counton2.com
CPD investigating fatal Monday morning shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a homicide that took place early Monday morning. According to CPD, officers responded to Allway Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday and found a man with gunshot wounds. Officers attempted to save the man and transported him to...
counton2.com
CPD: Shots fired during fight between employees at Queen St. business
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department took one person into custody Tuesday evening after shots were fired during an argument. According to CPD, officers were called to a business on Queen Street just after 5:00 p.m. CPD said that the two employees were fighting, and at least...
Shooting kills 2 in Hampton County on Saturday
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A shooting killed two people in Hampton County on Saturday. The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said the shooting happened on Bryant Road in Garnett while a large gathering was happening. Jashown Figueroa, 19, and Tyrone Bryant, 52, were killed in the shooting. Deputies recovered shell casings and guns at […]
live5news.com
Man fires shots after catching man on his property, deputies say
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they investigated a shots-fired call after a James Island man found a man on his property multiple times. Authorities say deputies were called to a Tennent Street residence around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 22 for reports of shots...
counton2.com
NCPD: Man wanted for Dec. 2021 double homicide captured
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Monday captured a man wanted for a December 2021 homicide. According to NCPD, Rashiean Washington (26) was captured near Lackawanna Boulevard Monday afternoon after a tipster reported seeing him in the area. Officers approached Washington...
abcnews4.com
Double-murder suspect in 2021 Christmas-time slayings arrested in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A double-murder suspect is in custody following a police chase involving K-9s from the North Charleston Police Department and air support from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, NCPD announced late Monday afternoon. The police department received a tip that Rashiean Washington, 26, was in...
live5news.com
No arrests made in early morning Charleston homicide
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly Monday morning shooting. Sgt. Craig DuBose says officers were called to 14 Allway St. around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found a person with a gunshot wound in a nearby parking lot....
WJCL
Police: Search for missing Savannah toddler has been the 'most massive undertaking ever'
It has now been three weeks since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen at his Savannah home. On Wednesday, the Chatham County Police Department issued a statement which read, in part, "No expense has been spared, no work has been deemed too much or too difficult to undertake. The exhaustive search of the landfill where we believe Quinton’s remains are located continues. As we told you last week, this is not a quick process.
abcnews4.com
Dorchester County Sheriff's Office sergeant retires after more than 3 decades of service
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — After more than three decades in law enforcement, a sergeant with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is calling it a career. DCSO says Sgt. Carol Brown served with the detention center and the Charleston County Sheriff's Office for more than 31 years. This week, she transitioned into retirement and was celebrated by her employers with a plaque, crown and cake.
abcnews4.com
1 dead after crash involving tractor trailer on Highway 78 Tuesday: SCHP
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Tuesday around 10 a.m. A Sedan was heading west on Highway 78 when it collided with a tractor trailer traveling east near Highway 78 and Molly Road, according to authorities. The driver...
abcnews4.com
16 year old charged with murder in connection with Roberta Drive shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened last Thursday. On October 20, Summerville police responded to 107a Roberta Drive, regarding a shooting. Upon arriving at the scene police found a resident who stated a person...
