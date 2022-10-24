ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
counton2.com

NCPD investigating shooting near Barnwell street

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that left one person injured. According to NCPD, officers responded to Rivers Avenue at Barnwell Street shortly before 3:15 p.m. for a possible shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 34-year-old man “with...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

1 dead, 1 in custody in Summerville shooting

Summerville, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night. Lt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville Police Department says one person was killed in a shooting at the Hampton Inn in Summerville. The hotel parking lot has been taped off by police. One person has...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Today marks 11 years since 5-year-old Allison Griffor's death

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Today marks eleven years since five-year-old Allison Griffor's death. Allison Griffor was killed after an unidentified person fired a shotgun into the Griffor's home, striking Allison in her sleep. She passed away days later at MUSC. Charleston County Sheriff's Office reports no suspects have been...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Body found on Meeting Street near railroad tracks, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department has reported a body was found near the railroad tracks on Meeting Street on Wednesday. October 26th. Police have not identified the body. The cause of death is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

1 shot in Jasper County Tuesday night

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — One person was shot in Jasper County Tuesday night. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on Old Pocotaligo Road in the Point South area. Deputies say there’s no threat to the community but ask residents to avoid the area. JCSO continues to investigate the shooting. The extent […]
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 injured after Friday night shooting at North Charleston apartment complex

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is investigating a Friday evening shooting that left one person injured. According to DCSO, deputies responded to the Archdale Forest Apartments complex in North Charleston shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 21 in reference to reports of a shooting. A 19-year-old male suffered multiple gunshot […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

CPD investigating fatal Monday morning shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a homicide that took place early Monday morning. According to CPD, officers responded to Allway Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday and found a man with gunshot wounds. Officers attempted to save the man and transported him to...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

CPD: Shots fired during fight between employees at Queen St. business

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department took one person into custody Tuesday evening after shots were fired during an argument. According to CPD, officers were called to a business on Queen Street just after 5:00 p.m. CPD said that the two employees were fighting, and at least...
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Shooting kills 2 in Hampton County on Saturday

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A shooting killed two people in Hampton County on Saturday. The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said the shooting happened on Bryant Road in Garnett while a large gathering was happening. Jashown Figueroa, 19, and Tyrone Bryant, 52, were killed in the shooting. Deputies recovered shell casings and guns at […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

NCPD: Man wanted for Dec. 2021 double homicide captured

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Monday captured a man wanted for a December 2021 homicide. According to NCPD, Rashiean Washington (26) was captured near Lackawanna Boulevard Monday afternoon after a tipster reported seeing him in the area. Officers approached Washington...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

No arrests made in early morning Charleston homicide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly Monday morning shooting. Sgt. Craig DuBose says officers were called to 14 Allway St. around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found a person with a gunshot wound in a nearby parking lot....
CHARLESTON, SC
WJCL

Police: Search for missing Savannah toddler has been the 'most massive undertaking ever'

It has now been three weeks since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen at his Savannah home. On Wednesday, the Chatham County Police Department issued a statement which read, in part, "No expense has been spared, no work has been deemed too much or too difficult to undertake. The exhaustive search of the landfill where we believe Quinton’s remains are located continues. As we told you last week, this is not a quick process.
SAVANNAH, GA
abcnews4.com

Dorchester County Sheriff's Office sergeant retires after more than 3 decades of service

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — After more than three decades in law enforcement, a sergeant with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is calling it a career. DCSO says Sgt. Carol Brown served with the detention center and the Charleston County Sheriff's Office for more than 31 years. This week, she transitioned into retirement and was celebrated by her employers with a plaque, crown and cake.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy