Related
Recreate the Look of This 150-Square-Foot Midwest Kitchen That Shines With French Flair
An image of a Parisian flat with a beautiful marble fireplace, a simple linen sofa, and antique shutters served as the inspiration for Alessia Zanchi Loffredo’s clients’ kitchen in Winnetka, a storybook suburb outside Chicago. That said, none of those elements are actually in the design. “It was the simplicity of the space, the tone-on-tone palette, and the richness of the materials that clicked,” says the cofounder of reDesign Home.
The Home Accessory That HGTV Star Sarah Baeumler Swears By
Sarah Baeumler has revealed the chic home accessory that anyone can incorporate into their interior. It's a classic but still very trendy.
This tiny home can be craned into your back yard to become a guest house, rental apartment or fitness studio – if you have $400,000 to spare
Home designer Dwell has launched its first multipurpose backyard home. The company joined forces with Abodu and Norm Architects to build the 540-square-foot Dwell House. It can serve as a guesthouse, rental apartment, home office, pool house, or a fitness studio. Dwell has created the Dwell House, a 540-square-foot, one-bedroom...
Tour a DIY-Savvy Couple’s Nature-Inspired Los Angeles Home
In the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles, organic defines the modus operandi of everyday life—not only in the abundant juice shops and health food stores but in the hilly landscape where houses are tucked among lush palms and cypress trees. So when AD100 designer Mandy Cheng and her husband, architect Rory Reynolds, set out to overhaul one such home as their own, the vistas from the backyard provided a natural point of departure.
tinyhousetalk.com
Modern and Minimalist Tiny House in Sweden by Tiny House Nordic
This is a modern and minimalist one-level tiny house in Sweden by Tiny House Nordic called the KEU Mobile Home. The 37m2 (398 square feet) home includes a multi-functional living area/bedroom with a sofa bed, a luxurious bathroom, and a well-equipped kitchen with a murphy-bed style dining table that hides away when not in use.
Before and After: This Kitchen Goes from “Cave-Like” to Light and Bright
Designer Julia Newman of Julia Adele Design worked with her Long Beach, California, clients to transform their previously “cave-like” kitchen and dining area into spaces that would better serve their family on a daily basis. Sure, the hybrid room was large, but the cabinetry was dark and heavy and didn’t reflect the aesthetic of the home owners at all. The layout, while open, also felt disjointed. So in addition to improving the look of the rooms, one of Newman’s chief goals for the project was to better delineate the kitchen from the dining space.
How To Nail The Italian Villa Decor Trend
Homeowners have long coveted the Italian villa style, and many embrace it passionately because of its impeccable outcome. Here's how to nail this décor trend.
