What could Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet look like?

By The Newsroom
 2 days ago
Rishi Sunak spoke of the need to unite his party when he gave his first televised address as Conservative leader.

Soon, his thoughts will turn to assembling a top team that he will hope can return a measure of stability to both the Conservatives and the country.

To many, Liz Truss made a key error in appointing loyalists to top roles in her Cabinet.

It remains to be seen what approach Mr Sunak will take as he seeks to fix a fractured party.

So who could be in, and who could be out, when he picks his Cabinet?

– Dominic Raab

An early and consistent backer of Rishi Sunak, Dominic Raab is likely to be tipped for a return to Cabinet. As justice secretary he had long pursued a plan to overhaul the Human Rights Act – only to see it shelved by Liz Truss after she entered office.

The former deputy prime minister, whose marginal seat could be under pressure at the next general election, will hope to see his loyalty rewarded with a role that allows him to see out his own priorities.

– Penny Mordaunt

Currently the Leader of the House of Commons, Penny Mordaunt pulled out of the race to be the next Tory leader at the last moment – allowing Mr Sunak to be crowned as Ms Truss’s replacement.

In a statement, she said that Mr Sunak had her “full support”.

Ms Mordaunt, who still has a sizeable amount of enthusiastic backers in the parliamentary party, is tipped for some kind of promotion – with some speculating that she could replace James Cleverly as foreign secretary.

– Jeremy Hunt

The current Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt was brought in to steady Ms Truss’s ailing Government. By ripping up her economic vision, he effectively took charge of the economic agenda and in doing so brought some reassurance to the markets.

In the name of stability, Mr Hunt could be in line to stay in the Treasury – it helps that he backed Mr Sunak too. He has also been working towards a highly anticipated fiscal statement on October 31, but it remains to be seen if he will be the person who delivers it in the Commons.

– Therese Coffey

The current Deputy Prime Minister is a close friend and ally of Ms Truss. On Monday, she said that the party must get behind Mr Sunak, but it still appears unlikely that the next prime minister will want to keep her in the key role of Health Secretary.

– Suella Braverman

Briefly home secretary, Suella Braverman’s backing for Mr Sunak was a key sign that the right wing of the Conservative Party was turning towards the former chancellor.

She left with a scathing assessment on the “tumultuous” Truss administration and might be hoping for a swift return to the Home Office in the coming days.

– Mel Stride

Mel Stride, a long-time backer of Mr Sunak and the Commons Treasury Committee chair, was a thorn in the side of Ms Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng as the pair pushed ahead with the mini-budget without any forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility.

He could now be in line for a key role in the Sunak administration, possibly in the Treasury or elsewhere.

– Grant Shapps

Another opponent of Ms Truss, Grant Shapps was drafted in as Home Secretary to replace Ms Braverman. The loyal Sunak supporter and former transport secretary can probably expect to remain in the Cabinet.

– Jacob Rees-Mogg

Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg is one of the most vocally loyal backers of Boris Johnson in the party. Having once derided Mr Sunak as a “much-lamented socialist chancellor”, he said on Monday he will “support his leadership” and urged “now is the time for party unity”.

If Mr Sunak wants to show that he can unite the party, Mr Rees-Mogg could be a key figure to keep in Government. Nonetheless, the fracking enthusiast may find himself moved from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

– Wendy Morton

The Government Chief Whip and Truss loyalist is highly likely to be moved on. Her efforts in maintaining party discipline were heavily criticised in recent days, particularly over Labour’s motion on fracking.

– Ben Wallace

Having survived as Defence Secretary under Mr Johnson and Ms Truss, Ben Wallace is an experienced pair of hands who has overseen the UK’s efforts in support of Ukraine.

A vocal backer of an increase in defence spending, he could clash with Mr Sunak and Mr Hunt amid talk of widespread spending cuts. He also admitted that he was “leaning towards” Mr Johnson as Ms Truss’s replacement, but he could stay on in the name of stability.

– Matt Hancock

He was health secretary during the coronavirus pandemic but Mr Hancock quit in June 2021 after leaked CCTV footage showed him breaching social distancing rules by kissing aide Gina Coladangelo in his office.

He backed Mr Sunak in this latest contest, declaring on Friday that the former chancellor was “the best person to lead our country”.

But on Monday, footage of Mr Sunak greeting supporters appeared to show him snub Mr Hancock who was smiling and clapping enthusiastically as the new leader hugged and shook hands with others.

– Boris Johnson

The former prime minister pulled out of the race to replace Ms Truss, killing the hopes of his supporters for a glorious return to Downing Street. In his statement pulling out of the race, he said: “I believe I have much to offer but I am afraid that this is simply not the right time.”

Mr Sunak could extend an olive branch to Mr Johnson by offering him a role, but it is an open question whether he would accept.

