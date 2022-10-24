Read full article on original website
Ghoulishly great fun at Fright Night in the Park in Rock Island
Little ghosts and goblins will be out looking for treats at Fright Night in the Park! Daniel Gleason from Rock Island Parks and Recreation dropped in to Local 4 to tell us all about the frighteningly fangtastic family fun at this year’s event at at Schwiebert Riverfront Park. For...
Gem and Mineral Club Rock Show returns to fairgrounds
The annual fall Black Hawk Gem and Mineral Club Halloween Rock Show (since 1959) will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. Hours will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Crystals, minerals, fossils, meteorites, jewelry, gemstones, agates, geodes,...
Rooftop bar hosting ‘Boo It Up’ Halloween party on Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Here’s a chance to be a part of one of the hottest Halloween parties in downtown Davenport for 2022. “BOO It UP” at UP Skybar & Lounge, 215 North Main Street, is set for Saturday, Oct. 29 from 7 to 11 p.m. Austin Chandler discusses...
Tapestry Farms grows to beautiful new home
In the bucolic setting of Davenport’s Annie Wittenmyer campus, the nonprofit Tapestry Farms has a new home in what seems like a fairy-tale cottage. The comfortable, rustic, homey stone-and-brick building at 2800 Eastern Avenue, on the southwest edge of the Annie Wittenmyer campus, will be open to the public Thursday, Oct. 27, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The open house will feature tasty treats from the new Blue Spruce Bakery in downtown Davenport.
Hy-Vee to host Halloween breakfast, trick-or-treat event on October 29
Join Hy-Vee to celebrate the spookiest season of the year with an all-you-can-eat Halloween breakfast this Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 8 to 11 a.m. The price of the breakfast is $7.99 for adults and $4.99 for children 12 and under. The breakfast is dine-in only. In addition to hot...
Find great vintage deals at Antique Spectacular
You don’t need to travel far to find great deals on vintage finds when you can head over to the Fall Antique Spectacular Vintage Market November 4-6 at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 Fourth Avenue in Rock Island. The 27th annual fall antique and vintage market will feature a sold-out line up of vendors with […]
Car crashes into ditch in Rock Island
A car left the road and ended up in a ditch early Tuesday. This was shortly after midnight in Rock Island on Andalusia Road near Centennial Expressway. Traffic was blocked for a time in the direction of Andalusia, causing noticeable delays. There was no word on any injuries. When we...
Downtown Rock Island returns to parking as usual
The City of Rock Island slacked off on parking enforcement during the pandemic. However, outside contractor Per Mar Services started tracking parked cars for the city recently. It left warning tickets for a couple of weeks and now parking violations carry fines again. Local 4 News spoke with Rock Island...
Witches Night Out & Scarecrow Row
Executive Director Zack Sullivan sat down with us today to talk about two of Geneseo Chamber’s upcoming events that will put you in the Halloween spirit.
2nd new Rock Valley Physical Therapy clinic opens
The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce helped Rock Valley Physical Therapy to cut the ribbon Wednesday on its latest new clinic in the area, at 900 West Kimberly Road, Suite B, Davenport. Founded in 1984 by Milan native Steve Layer, Rock Valley Physical Therapy features 60 clinics across Illinois, Iowa...
One Of The Quad Cities Favorite Restaurants Has Opened Its First Franchise Location In Illinois
A restaurant we've enjoyed for over 11 years is now expanding with the first franchise-owned store in Illinois. Yeah, Barrel House has been in the Quad Cities for 11 years. Years of how long a restaurant has been in business can make you feel old. Or like you've been in that city for a while. Or both. And yes, Barrel House started in 2011, in Davenport, Iowa. And in 2020, nearly a decade after the Barrel House origin, the owners set out to develop a franchise program for Barrel House.
Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot
(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
3 Great Seafood Places in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you also happen to love eating seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Cheap Thrills Sideshow continues amazing traditions of performing
In a throwback to the traditions of traveling carnivals and circuses, the Cheap Thrills Sideshow is doing its part to keep the art of sideshow performing alive. With owners ‘Chadillac Saurus Rexx’ (‘The Human Dinosaur Boy’) and his wife, ‘Mrs. Rexx,’ (‘The Pain-Proof Woman’), at the helm, the Cheap Thrills Sideshow travels to perform at conventions and special events, and has made a stop here in the Quad Cities. Primarily ‘working acts,’ the Cheap Thrills Sideshow performers follow in the footsteps of legends like Melvin Burkhart Harry Houdini and feature acts like ‘Human Blockhead,” suspension, fire-eating, bed of nails and ‘Human Pincushion.’
Hay Fire Spreads Through Farmland in Eastern Iowa
Featured image is a stock photo, not from the fire scene. On Friday, crews in Eastern Iowa were called to a farm after receiving reports of a fire. At around 10:45 in the morning, Friday, the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Department were dispatched to 1980 Mound Avenue. According to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the call was for hay bales that had caught on hire.
House fire in Davenport
A fire on West Second Street near Sturdevant Street started a little before 10 p.m. Our Local 4 News crew did not see flames or smoke, but hoses could be seen going toward the back of the structure. A MidAmerican Energy truck was on the scene as well. There was...
Crews battle Davenport duplex fire, dogs rescued
Multiple crews battled a duplex fire in Davenport. On Tuesday, October 25 at approximately 8:00 p.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 400 Block of W. 65th St. utilizing five apparatus and 2 two command cars, for a total response of 17 personnel. The first engine on-scene reported a two-story side-by-side duplex with smoke showing. Crews discovered fire in the kitchen of the right-side unit, which was not occupied at the time. The fire was extinguished, and crews searched the for victims, but none were found. All occupants of the other unit exited the building. Davenport Fire Department members found two dogs in the basement and removed them safely.
Iowan Wins Big Lottery Prize
(Scott County, IA) — Someone who bought a lottery ticket in eastern Iowa has won a prize of 25-thousand dollars a year for life. The ticket was sold in Buffalo, Iowa, near the Quad Cities. It’s Iowa’s 16th big win in the Lucky for Life game, and the third won just this year in Iowa. The Powerball drawing is an estimated 610-million dollars for tonight’s drawing. While it’s big, it’s still far from the biggest Powerball jackpot, which was over 1.5 billion dollars, in 2016.
