Oklahoma City, OK

PHOTOS: Best images from the Thunder's 116-106 home opening loss to the Timberwolves

By Clemente Almanza
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder are still looking for the first win of the season after three losses to divisional foes.

In their latest game, the Thunder fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves once again, 116-106.

For the Thunder, it was a battle of nutrition as much as a war of attrition as much as it was a war on the basketball court. By the start of the fourth quarter, the Thunder were without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams.

For the Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards led the way with 30 points after being limited to 11 points in the first time out between both teams.

Here are some of the best photos from the Thunder’s home opening loss.

