golfmagic.com

Paige Spiranac stuns golf fans with new Halloween costume

Paige Spiranac has taken to social media to reveal her choice of Halloween outfit, as well as offer two lucky golf fans the chance to win a round of golf in 2023. Spiranac, who has the most followers of any individual golfer on Instagram including Tiger Woods, has stunned her fans by dressing up as Street Fighter's Cammy for Halloween.
The Spun

Legendary Golfer, Wife Announce They're Getting Divorced

Legendary golfer Tom Watson and his wife announced their divorce on Monday. Watson and longtime CBS Sports executive LeslieAnne Wade got engaged in May and were married in July. On Monday, Wade announced they have separated. "Over the past few months I have been focused singularly on a challenging road...
Golf.com

FIRST LOOK: Callaway’s new Great Big Bertha line offers premium distance

The Great Big Bertha name is back and it’s bringing with it a line of clubs packed with ultra-premium materials, premium construction and easy distance. Beyond aiming for cart paths and playing golf on the moon, the easiest way to create more distance is to create more club head speed — but that’s easier said than done for a lot of golfers in the moderate swing speed category. To help these golfers gain speed, Callaway has engineered the new Great Big Bertha line to create an ultra-lightweight package to promote greater returns through the bag.
GolfWRX

Will Zalatoris makes ‘selfish’ plea to Tiger Woods

2021 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, Will Zalatoris may be one of the hottest prospects in the golfing world, but he holds nothing but the utmost respect for 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, pleading with him to ‘get in the damn cart’ if it means a chance of playing with him.
Golf.com

Phil Mickelson’s new Callaway 2+ Tour mini driver on USGA conforming list?

One of the best ways to cure a classic “case of the Mondays” beyond going to Chotchkie’s to grab a coffee (is anyone getting this reference or am I wasting my time?) is to run a search on the USGA conforming list, and the standout today is a new 2+ Tour wood from Callaway.
Golf Digest

Justin Thomas' '80 percent' warmup rule — and why it can help the rest of us

There are lots of things pros do different—well, better—than the rest of us. And perhaps king among them is warming up. Sure, I'm sure there are golfers out there who take their warm ups very seriously. But most of us don't. We roll up to the range a few minutes before our tee times—if we do at all—hit a load of 7-irons then bash some drives into the distance, and call it a day.
Golf Digest

This is how far you need to hit your driver to be 'average'

One of my favorite statistics of all time is from a AAA study that grabbed headlines a few years ago: That 80 percent of men consider themselves an above-average driver. A statistical impossibility which, in a nutshell, highlights that lots of people are really bad at correctly evaluating their own ability.
Golf.com

Best driver shafts of 2022: The ultimate buyer’s guide for everything you need to know

Custom club fitting has become a lucrative revenue producer for golf shops and golf instructors. Getting fit for your next set of clubs is more significant now than ever. There’s an array of spec combinations out there that could reduce your swing speed, cause errant shots, hinder your progress and lessen your enjoyment of the game.
Golf.com

FIRST LOOK: Ping’s rebranded iCrossover targets accomplished golfers

The “i” situated next to the Crossover name is a new addition to Ping’s 2022 iCrossover. No longer is Ping’s long-iron alternative reserved solely for the G-Series lineup. For the first time ever, Ping is rolling out an iCrossover geared for the better player who still...
Golf.com

Rules Guy: If the line on my ball gets smudged, can I swap in a new ball mid-hole?

The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. I’ve always drawn a line on my ball to help with putting. If a shot smears that line, is it considered a damaged ball that I can replace it immediately or must I wait until I’ve finished the hole?
thecomeback.com

Serena Williams announces major career decision

Tennis legend Serena Williams played what she believed to be her final tennis match back in September. The reports of her retirement, however, appear to have been premature. Williams has hinted in the past she might pull a Tom Brady, and she took another step in that direction this week at TechCrunch, making it clear that she was not retired.
Golf Digest

The best courses you can play in Las Vegas

Golf trips to Las Vegas come in all shapes and sizes—from the high-rollers looking for the best experience or the Sin City visitors looking for an escape from the tables. Either way, we have the best options for every budget and type of golfer. Though the price tags at Shadow Creek and Wynn Golf Club are not for everybody, there are decent options for the everyman, too, such as the lit-up par-3 course at Angel Park.
