golfmagic.com
Paige Spiranac stuns golf fans with new Halloween costume
Paige Spiranac has taken to social media to reveal her choice of Halloween outfit, as well as offer two lucky golf fans the chance to win a round of golf in 2023. Spiranac, who has the most followers of any individual golfer on Instagram including Tiger Woods, has stunned her fans by dressing up as Street Fighter's Cammy for Halloween.
Legendary Golfer, Wife Announce They're Getting Divorced
Legendary golfer Tom Watson and his wife announced their divorce on Monday. Watson and longtime CBS Sports executive LeslieAnne Wade got engaged in May and were married in July. On Monday, Wade announced they have separated. "Over the past few months I have been focused singularly on a challenging road...
Phil Mickelson among LIV golfers reacting to Rory McIlroy's comments on the PGA Tour, Ryder Cup ahead of finale in Miami
Phil Mickelson didn’t want to “detract from what’s happening this week” at LIV Golf’s Team Championship in Miami at Trump National Doral, but a recent Rory McIlroy interview with the Guardian was too juicy to avoid. At a press conference ahead of the upstart circuit’s...
GolfWRX
‘Not sure it’s possible to play any slower’ – Things got awkward between Ian Poulter and Kevin Na at LIV presser
The LIV Golf series returns this week at Trump National Doral Golf Course for the scene of the finale of the new tour’s inaugural season. Unlike previous events staged by the Saudi-backed Tour, this week incorporates a mix of both match play and stroke play. Also in a changeup...
Golf.com
FIRST LOOK: Callaway’s new Great Big Bertha line offers premium distance
The Great Big Bertha name is back and it’s bringing with it a line of clubs packed with ultra-premium materials, premium construction and easy distance. Beyond aiming for cart paths and playing golf on the moon, the easiest way to create more distance is to create more club head speed — but that’s easier said than done for a lot of golfers in the moderate swing speed category. To help these golfers gain speed, Callaway has engineered the new Great Big Bertha line to create an ultra-lightweight package to promote greater returns through the bag.
Olympic Gold Medalist Swimmer Michael Phelps Announces Death of Father
Olympic gold medalist swimmer Michael Phelps took to Instagram Monday to announce the death of… The post Olympic Gold Medalist Swimmer Michael Phelps Announces Death of Father appeared first on Outsider.
LIV Golf: Caddies may not be too excited about the change the Saudi-backed series made for its team championship
The first LIV Golf Series season comes to a close this week in Miami, Florida, at the circuit’s team championship. Trump National Doral will host and the Saudi-backed league has announced another change to the format. Earlier this year, Greg Norman posted to social media that LIV would allow...
Golf Digest
PGA Tour Champions winner drops glass trophy, nearly gives tournament executive a heart attack
The rise of Steven Alker has been nothing short of a fairytale. Last August, the journeyman was still Monday qualifying for PGA Tour Champions events, and now after his latest victory on Sunday, he's in the driver's seat to win the senior circuit's season-long Schwab Cup. But it turns out he still needs work on hoisting trophies.
GolfWRX
Will Zalatoris makes ‘selfish’ plea to Tiger Woods
2021 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, Will Zalatoris may be one of the hottest prospects in the golfing world, but he holds nothing but the utmost respect for 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, pleading with him to ‘get in the damn cart’ if it means a chance of playing with him.
Golf.com
Phil Mickelson’s new Callaway 2+ Tour mini driver on USGA conforming list?
One of the best ways to cure a classic “case of the Mondays” beyond going to Chotchkie’s to grab a coffee (is anyone getting this reference or am I wasting my time?) is to run a search on the USGA conforming list, and the standout today is a new 2+ Tour wood from Callaway.
Golf Digest
Justin Thomas' '80 percent' warmup rule — and why it can help the rest of us
There are lots of things pros do different—well, better—than the rest of us. And perhaps king among them is warming up. Sure, I'm sure there are golfers out there who take their warm ups very seriously. But most of us don't. We roll up to the range a few minutes before our tee times—if we do at all—hit a load of 7-irons then bash some drives into the distance, and call it a day.
Golf Digest
This is how far you need to hit your driver to be 'average'
One of my favorite statistics of all time is from a AAA study that grabbed headlines a few years ago: That 80 percent of men consider themselves an above-average driver. A statistical impossibility which, in a nutshell, highlights that lots of people are really bad at correctly evaluating their own ability.
golfmagic.com
Golf fan lets out GIANT SCREAM as Rory McIlroy drains crucial putt at CJ Cup!
Halloween might just be around the corner, but it came early in the final round of the CJ Cup as a golf fan let out the loudest and longest scream ever heard following a birdie putt from Rory McIlroy. To be fair, it was a brilliant 13-foot putt from McIlroy...
Golf.com
Best driver shafts of 2022: The ultimate buyer’s guide for everything you need to know
Custom club fitting has become a lucrative revenue producer for golf shops and golf instructors. Getting fit for your next set of clubs is more significant now than ever. There’s an array of spec combinations out there that could reduce your swing speed, cause errant shots, hinder your progress and lessen your enjoyment of the game.
Golf.com
FIRST LOOK: Ping’s rebranded iCrossover targets accomplished golfers
The “i” situated next to the Crossover name is a new addition to Ping’s 2022 iCrossover. No longer is Ping’s long-iron alternative reserved solely for the G-Series lineup. For the first time ever, Ping is rolling out an iCrossover geared for the better player who still...
Conversations with Champions: Everything Rory McIlroy said after winning the 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina
“Conversations with Champions presented by Sentry” is a weekly series from Golfweek. This week: Rory McIlroy, winner of the 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina. Win No. 23 meant a return to No. 1 for Rory McIlroy. Despite a bogey-bogey finish, McIlroy held off Kurt Kitayama and the rest...
Golf.com
Rules Guy: If the line on my ball gets smudged, can I swap in a new ball mid-hole?
The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. I’ve always drawn a line on my ball to help with putting. If a shot smears that line, is it considered a damaged ball that I can replace it immediately or must I wait until I’ve finished the hole?
thecomeback.com
Serena Williams announces major career decision
Tennis legend Serena Williams played what she believed to be her final tennis match back in September. The reports of her retirement, however, appear to have been premature. Williams has hinted in the past she might pull a Tom Brady, and she took another step in that direction this week at TechCrunch, making it clear that she was not retired.
Golf Digest
Rules Review: What can you use, and how can you use it, when marking your ball on the green?
You’ve seen that player. The one who whips out a giant poker chip from that last trip to Vegas and uses it as a ball-mark. Heck, you’ve probably been that player. You’ve probably also played with the person who sniffs at any ball-mark that isn’t a non-reflective penny or low-profile plastic microdot.
Golf Digest
The best courses you can play in Las Vegas
Golf trips to Las Vegas come in all shapes and sizes—from the high-rollers looking for the best experience or the Sin City visitors looking for an escape from the tables. Either way, we have the best options for every budget and type of golfer. Though the price tags at Shadow Creek and Wynn Golf Club are not for everybody, there are decent options for the everyman, too, such as the lit-up par-3 course at Angel Park.
