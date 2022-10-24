ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Worker killed at Columbia Pepsi Bottling plant

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– An employee at the Columbia Pepsi Bottling facility has died. A spokesperson for PepsiCo sent the following statement to ABC Columbia News, “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of one of our colleagues at our Columbia, SC facility. We have been working closely with law enforcement and local officials regarding the matter, as the safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority. Our deepest condolences are with the family members and loved ones of the individual who has passed.”
$700 million dollars up for grabs in the Powerball jackpot

Columbia, SC (WOLO) –If you have not grabbed your Powerball ticket from the store already, unfortunately you are out of time for Wednesday night’s drawing. With a $700 million dollar jackpot up for grabs people have been lining up across the country in hopes of having the golden ticket. grab those tickets the winning numbers are 46-37-19-56-36 and the Powerball is 24. The next Powerball drawing will be held Saturday October 29. You must purchase your ticket by 10:59pm in order to play.
Clorox recalls 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you have Pine-Sol under your sink, listen up!. Clorox is recalling 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol that might have bacteria that could hurt people with compromised immune systems or people with external medical devices. There aren’t any reports of people getting sick but eight different...
Carolina Classic Hair and Fashion Show rips the runway this Sunday!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready for an event that will rip the runway in the Midlands this Sunday!. The Carolina Classic Hair and Fashion Show will be at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Doors open at Noon, with the fashion show starting at 2 p.m. and the barber...
Columbia Police searching for store break-in suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department are looking for a man linked to a convenience store break-in. The unidentified suspect is accused of stealing almost $2,000 worth of tobacco products on Oct. 24 from Gaz-Bah store, say deputies. The convenience store is located at 3400 Devine St. If...
Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes pulled by Ebay

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—We’re just five days away from Halloween and if you’re still shopping for a costume, there’s one in particular you probably won’t be able to find this year. ABC’s Lara Spencer has the story.
Candy prices rise due to inflation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— We’re just a week away from Halloween and this year not only is candy getting more expensive, some sweets are actually getting smaller. ABC’s Erielle Reshef has the story and where you can still find a deal.
“Halloween” actor to make appearance at local food drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The actor who plays Michael Myers in the 2018 release of Halloween and the sequels will take part in a special food drive today!. James Jude Courtney is partnering with Harvest Hope for It’s Scary to be Hungry food drive. It is underway until 7...
USC students react to new ‘USC’ logo change

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The University of South Carolina is dropping its “UofSC” logo, a mark first adopted in 2019. The iconic tree-and-gates image will be reinstated as its official academic logo, say officials. The university says the brand update will take effect on Jan. 4, 2023. In...
Reaction to first and only debate between McMaster, Cunningham

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Following the first and only debate between Governor Henry McMaster. and Joe Cunningham, The South Carolina G.O.P declared McMaster the winner of the gubernatorial debate. saying, quote,. “tonight (Wednesday) was a clear example as to why South Carolina is booming under Governor McMaster’s leadership.
Grocery store prices rising according to food at home index

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— According to new data grocery store prices are getting more expensive no matter which aisle you shop in. The food at home index is an indicator of grocery prices and increased seven-tenths of a percent last month and 13% over the last year. Contributing factors for...
South Carolina ranked 9th least safe state, according to WalletHub

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina is considered 2022’s ninth least safe state in the U.S. That’s according to a study conducted by personal-finance website WalletHub. The company says they compared 50 states across 53 key metrics to determine the most secure states in their 2022’s Safest States...
Pet of the Week: Thunder!

LEXINGTON, CO. (WOLO)- Meet Thunder! This handsome boy is ABC Columbia’s Pet of the Week with Lexington County Animal Services. Thunder is a hugger! He loves to cuddle and be with his human. Shelter staff say he is a Shepard-Lab mix, about a year old, already neutered, vaccinated, and ready to find his forever home.
McDonald’s McRib back for “farewell tour”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Fast food fanatics, the McRib is making a comeback, again, but only for a farewell tour. McDonald’s is calling it the McRib farewell tour. It’ll be back on the menu October 31 for a Halloween that’s more saucy than spooky. The 520 calorie...
