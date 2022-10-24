Read full article on original website
Powerball Lottery jumps to $700 million!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The largest jackpot of the year has jumped to $700 million! This will be Powerball’s 5th largest jackpot ever offered. There are multiple ways to win the Powerball, says officials. You can win $1 million if the first five white ball numbers draw or win $4 for matching the red Powerball number. In all, there are eight different ways to win prizes besides hitting the jackpot.
Worker killed at Columbia Pepsi Bottling plant
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– An employee at the Columbia Pepsi Bottling facility has died. A spokesperson for PepsiCo sent the following statement to ABC Columbia News, “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of one of our colleagues at our Columbia, SC facility. We have been working closely with law enforcement and local officials regarding the matter, as the safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority. Our deepest condolences are with the family members and loved ones of the individual who has passed.”
University of South Carolina drops its “UofSC” logo
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The University of South Carolina is dropping its “UofSC” logo, a mark first adopted in 2019. The iconic tree-and-gates image will be reinstated as its official academic logo, say officials. The university says the brand update will take effect on Jan. 4, 2023. In...
Clorox recalls 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you have Pine-Sol under your sink, listen up!. Clorox is recalling 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol that might have bacteria that could hurt people with compromised immune systems or people with external medical devices. There aren’t any reports of people getting sick but eight different...
Carolina Classic Hair and Fashion Show rips the runway this Sunday!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready for an event that will rip the runway in the Midlands this Sunday!. The Carolina Classic Hair and Fashion Show will be at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Doors open at Noon, with the fashion show starting at 2 p.m. and the barber...
Rep. Clyburn and Midlands residents encourage fellow South Carolinians to vote early
ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — Early voting began in the state yesterday and voters are casting their ballots across South Carolina. Tuesday morning, Congressman Jim Clyburn cast his ballot in Orangeburg and encourages others in the Midlands to do so as well. “Every time I come to vote, I remember...
Columbia Police searching for store break-in suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department are looking for a man linked to a convenience store break-in. The unidentified suspect is accused of stealing almost $2,000 worth of tobacco products on Oct. 24 from Gaz-Bah store, say deputies. The convenience store is located at 3400 Devine St. If...
Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes pulled by Ebay
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—We’re just five days away from Halloween and if you’re still shopping for a costume, there’s one in particular you probably won’t be able to find this year. ABC’s Lara Spencer has the story.
Local Living: Adopt a pet from Lexington Co., Animal Services
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Each week we’re proud to bring you the “pet of the week”. This morning, ABC Columbia’s Lindsey Goodwin sat down with Thunder, a shepard-lab mix from Lexington County Animal Services.
Candy prices rise due to inflation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— We’re just a week away from Halloween and this year not only is candy getting more expensive, some sweets are actually getting smaller. ABC’s Erielle Reshef has the story and where you can still find a deal.
“Halloween” actor to make appearance at local food drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The actor who plays Michael Myers in the 2018 release of Halloween and the sequels will take part in a special food drive today!. James Jude Courtney is partnering with Harvest Hope for It’s Scary to be Hungry food drive. It is underway until 7...
UPDATE: Coroner Rutherford identifies shooting victim as 21 year-old Greenville man
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford identified 21 year-old Sean M. Hakeem Jr., of Greenville, as the victim in a shooting that occurred Oct. 23 around 3 a.m., leaving another man injured. Deputies say they received reports of a shooting at an apartment complex at 1800 Killian Lakes...
UPDATE: Identity of woman found dead in Columbia apartment released by coroner
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The identity of a woman found dead at a Columbia apartment complex has been released by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim was 27 year-old Sidney William of Columbia. On October 21 around 9:00 p.m., deputies responded to the 3400...
Reaction to first and only debate between McMaster, Cunningham
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Following the first and only debate between Governor Henry McMaster. and Joe Cunningham, The South Carolina G.O.P declared McMaster the winner of the gubernatorial debate. saying, quote,. “tonight (Wednesday) was a clear example as to why South Carolina is booming under Governor McMaster’s leadership.
Grocery store prices rising according to food at home index
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— According to new data grocery store prices are getting more expensive no matter which aisle you shop in. The food at home index is an indicator of grocery prices and increased seven-tenths of a percent last month and 13% over the last year. Contributing factors for...
South Carolina ranked 9th least safe state, according to WalletHub
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina is considered 2022’s ninth least safe state in the U.S. That’s according to a study conducted by personal-finance website WalletHub. The company says they compared 50 states across 53 key metrics to determine the most secure states in their 2022’s Safest States...
Pet of the Week: Thunder!
LEXINGTON, CO. (WOLO)- Meet Thunder! This handsome boy is ABC Columbia’s Pet of the Week with Lexington County Animal Services. Thunder is a hugger! He loves to cuddle and be with his human. Shelter staff say he is a Shepard-Lab mix, about a year old, already neutered, vaccinated, and ready to find his forever home.
McDonald’s McRib back for “farewell tour”
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Fast food fanatics, the McRib is making a comeback, again, but only for a farewell tour. McDonald’s is calling it the McRib farewell tour. It’ll be back on the menu October 31 for a Halloween that’s more saucy than spooky. The 520 calorie...
