2 people shot in northeast Houston after 4 suspected men with guns attempted a robbery
During the robbery, one of the victims pulled out their gun and shots were exchanged with the suspects. That's when two people were injured, police said.
Killer Sentenced To Death In Murder Of Harris County Deputy
A Texas cop killer is headed to death row. Robert Solis was convicted of murdering Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal during a 2019 traffic stop. Today, the jury in Houston recommended the death penalty. Solis represented himself. In his closing statements, he told the jury that his life was in their hands. It took less than half-an-hour for the sentence to be returned.
Humble teen charged in killing of mother found in trunk
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A Humble teen charged with killing his mother, whose body was found in the trunk of a car he crashed in Nebraska, has been released from the hospital and faces a hearing to be sent back to Texas, authorities said Tuesday. Tyler Roenz, 17,...
Who killed DeAndre Edwards? Reward offered for information on suspects involved in February’s deadly shooting in SE Houston
HOUSTON – A reward is being offered for information that will lead to identifying suspects involved in a deadly shooting in February in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting was reported at 11 p.m. in the 3300 block of Tuam Street where DeAndre Edwards was...
Man who fatally shot Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal during traffic stop sentenced to death
HOUSTON, Texas – Punishment has been decided for the man found guilty of capital murder in the shooting death of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal. Robert Solis has been sentenced to death. His recent conviction came more than three years after he was first arrested and charged...
Constable: Man arrested for stabbing couple with knife, biting woman
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is behind bars after stabbing two people during a robbery in north Houston over the weekend. Harris County Precinct 4 Constables arrested the suspect, identified as Gregory Martinez. Constables said it happened early Saturday morning at 12:45 a.m. at the 1400 block of Sugerbun...
Father lying in bed shot in face during drive-by in north Houston, police say
Police say the father was inside his home sleeping when the shooting happened, and multiple teenage children were inside the house at the time, too.
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephew
An uncle has now been charged after fatally shooting his nephew in north Houston late last week. First responders responded to a report of a shooting at 6019 Velma Ln. on Friday, October 21, around 6:25 p.m.
Family of Houston man murdered Oct. 9 still searching for his killer
HOUSTON - A Houston family is pleading for the public’s help in finding who is responsible for their loved one’s death. Sheila Lanier says she can’t sleep thinking about her only son Eddie Lanier III, and wondering who would want to kill him and why. "He wouldn’t...
Several shots fired in car with multiple passengers, killing woman in N. Houston, HPD says
A witness told police they saw about six men pull out guns and fire multiple shots at a vehicle at a gas station along West Rankin Road.
Daughter who lost dad to apparent suicide has now lost mom whom deputies say was shot by husband
The sheriff's office believes the woman's estranged husband gunned his wife down before taking off last Friday. We're now learning new facts on the case.
Skeletal remains found in Pearland in 1985 identified as Alisha Cooks
Family members of a missing persons case from 36 years ago received some closure after officials identified skeletal remains.
Houston woman who helped boyfriend move cocaine through local police vehicles found guilty of drug trafficking: DOJ
HOUSTON – A 45-year-old Houston woman was found guilty of two counts of drug trafficking, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Tuesday. A federal jury deliberated for approximately two hours before convicting Priscilla Yvette Cervantes of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute cocaine following a five day trial, according to a release.
Victim possibly followed from bank and robbed in his driveway in Energy Corridor, Houston police say
The man had just left a Chase bank off the Katy Freeway, and police believe the two suspects followed him home from there. Here's what surveillance video shows.
Only on 13: Video shows HPD officer shooting 'aggressive panhandler' to death outside McDonald's
Only ABC13 obtained footage showing the moments an officer walked behind the panhandler who then pulled out a knife.
Panhandler shot, killed after smashing woman's windshield with flagpole in NW Houston, HPD says
The man used a flagpole to smash the woman’s windshield. When the officer tried to approach the man, he pulled out a knife, police said.
AJ Armstrong retrial: 2nd mistrial ruled in capital murder trial for Houston man accused of killing parents in 2016
HOUSTON – A judge ruled a second mistrial Wednesday after a jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the capital murder case against Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong Jr., who was accused of killing his own parents. The brutal slayings left a community and family divided on...
Jurors will return Wednesday to deliberate fate of AJ Armstrong in shooting deaths of parents
HOUSTON — Jurors are still deliberating the fate of Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr. in the 2016 shooting deaths of his parents. Jurors got the capital murder case on Monday. Around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, they asked the judge for a list of witness names in order of their testimony. Armstrong...
One year later, family still seeking justice after loved one killed by alleged drunk driver who remains on the run
HOUSTON – Tuesday marked one year since an alleged drunken driver was accused of crashing into a car, killing a woman, and leaving her family fighting for justice. “We love you, Yana,” shouted Imani Rose, sister of Iyana Harris, during a balloon release and memorial at Miller Outdoor Theater in Hermann Park.
Man charged with manslaughter after shooting 12-year-old nephew in NE Houston, records say
Court documents read that the 22-year-old believed the shotgun was unloaded as he pointed it toward his 12-year-old nephew before it went off.
