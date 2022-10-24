ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Killer Sentenced To Death In Murder Of Harris County Deputy

A Texas cop killer is headed to death row. Robert Solis was convicted of murdering Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal during a 2019 traffic stop. Today, the jury in Houston recommended the death penalty. Solis represented himself. In his closing statements, he told the jury that his life was in their hands. It took less than half-an-hour for the sentence to be returned.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Humble teen charged in killing of mother found in trunk

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A Humble teen charged with killing his mother, whose body was found in the trunk of a car he crashed in Nebraska, has been released from the hospital and faces a hearing to be sent back to Texas, authorities said Tuesday. Tyler Roenz, 17,...
HUMBLE, TX
cw39.com

Constable: Man arrested for stabbing couple with knife, biting woman

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is behind bars after stabbing two people during a robbery in north Houston over the weekend. Harris County Precinct 4 Constables arrested the suspect, identified as Gregory Martinez. Constables said it happened early Saturday morning at 12:45 a.m. at the 1400 block of Sugerbun...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Family of Houston man murdered Oct. 9 still searching for his killer

HOUSTON - A Houston family is pleading for the public’s help in finding who is responsible for their loved one’s death. Sheila Lanier says she can’t sleep thinking about her only son Eddie Lanier III, and wondering who would want to kill him and why. "He wouldn’t...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston woman who helped boyfriend move cocaine through local police vehicles found guilty of drug trafficking: DOJ

HOUSTON – A 45-year-old Houston woman was found guilty of two counts of drug trafficking, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Tuesday. A federal jury deliberated for approximately two hours before convicting Priscilla Yvette Cervantes of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute cocaine following a five day trial, according to a release.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
61K+
Followers
13K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy