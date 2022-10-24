ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

The Upper Hand Salon can help all your hair wishes come true!

HOUSTON — The Upper Hand Salon's most recent win at the U.S. Global Creative Awards is a testament to how a visit to their salon is a life altering experience!. Call The Upper Hand now at 713-520-0772 to book your appointment or visit them online at theupperhand.com. You can...
HOUSTON, TX
New Toy Alert: Gel Blaster

HOUSTON — What is a Gel Blaster?. The next evolution of fun! Gel Blasters are new revolutionary toy blasters that blast non-toxic, eco-friendly, gellets®. They're safe for people, pets and the environment!. Gellets® are colorful absorbent beads that disintegrate on contact and begin their dehydration process, leaving no...
HOUSTON, TX
HIDDEN GEM: Houston's blue tile signs

HOUSTON — They’re on beers and bars, shirts and cards, but blue tiles got their start on Houston curbs. "The blue tiles are the mosaic street signs that initially started while the city started," Houstonian Joey Sanchez said. Started paving streets, that is. Forget the green signs we’re...
HOUSTON, TX
Literacy Now 14th Annual Magnums Make A Difference Gala

HOUSTON — Literacy Now is dedicated to transforming communities by empowering children and families through literacy, leadership and life skills. To learn more about Literacy Now's programs, mission and ways you can support visit their website for more details.
HOUSTON, TX
List: High water on Houston-area roads

HOUSTON — A line of storms that moved over the Houston area is causing big problems on the roadways. We're getting reports from Houston Transtar of high water on Houston area roads. Below is a list of the roads with high water as of 4 p.m. Friday. IH-10 East...
HOUSTON, TX
Blue Angels return to Wings Over Houston this weekend

HOUSTON — Wings Over Houston flies into Ellington Field this weekend with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels set to take to the skies. The Blue Angels are returning to Houston for the first time since 2018. The event is from Oct. 29 to Oct.30 at Ellington Field. The event...
HOUSTON, TX

