FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
The Mystery Marfa Lights of TexasD MorenoHouston, TX
Clear Lake Treated to Wings Over Houston Practice ShowMae A.Houston, TX
City of Houston Getting a World Class Surf ParkPool MagazineHouston, TX
At JOEY Uptown, my Server was as Beautiful as BeyoncéGenius TurnerHouston, TX
KHOU
For Safir Ali, dry cleaning is in his blood. Growing up, Safir spent a lot of his time at his family's dry cleaning business.
The Upper Hand Salon can help all your hair wishes come true!
HOUSTON — The Upper Hand Salon's most recent win at the U.S. Global Creative Awards is a testament to how a visit to their salon is a life altering experience!. Call The Upper Hand now at 713-520-0772 to book your appointment or visit them online at theupperhand.com. You can...
New Toy Alert: Gel Blaster
HOUSTON — What is a Gel Blaster?. The next evolution of fun! Gel Blasters are new revolutionary toy blasters that blast non-toxic, eco-friendly, gellets®. They're safe for people, pets and the environment!. Gellets® are colorful absorbent beads that disintegrate on contact and begin their dehydration process, leaving no...
HIDDEN GEM: Houston's blue tile signs
HOUSTON — They’re on beers and bars, shirts and cards, but blue tiles got their start on Houston curbs. "The blue tiles are the mosaic street signs that initially started while the city started," Houstonian Joey Sanchez said. Started paving streets, that is. Forget the green signs we’re...
University of Houston celebrates grand opening of Tilman J. Fertitta Family College of Medicine
HOUSTON, Texas — The University of Houston announced a major milestone Wednesday night with the official opening of the Tilman J. Fertitta Family College of Medicine building, an institution dedicated to improving health care in underserved communities. The university celebrated the ribbon cutting and grand opening of the new...
Literacy Now 14th Annual Magnums Make A Difference Gala
HOUSTON — Literacy Now is dedicated to transforming communities by empowering children and families through literacy, leadership and life skills. To learn more about Literacy Now's programs, mission and ways you can support visit their website for more details.
Harris County didn't pass a new budget. Here's what that will impact
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — With Harris County unable to set a new budget and tax rate, county departments could see major impacts. From Harris Health Systems to flood control, some departments are having to scale back or cut services offered to residents. Many county leaders are concerned about the...
Too many animals forcing shelter to euthanize more animals, BARC says
HOUSTON — Houston’s BARC animal shelter said Thursday it's being forced to euthanize more animals due to ongoing capacity issues. More than 250 animals at the shelter are in need of a home. "This is not the first time this year that we're having to tell the public...
Phobia Haunted Houses has 10 terrifying haunts ready for you, do you dare to enter?
HOUSTON — Phobia Haunted Houses are a family based attraction for people who like a bit of thrill and excitement. They have been scaring guests since 1996 at their original 290 location. However, they now have two different locations. One at 5250 South Sam Houston Parkway, and their brand...
'We just couldn't be happier' | World Series means major league bucks for Houston
HOUSTON — An Astros World Series berth means big business for Houston. It goes well beyond the bustling team store. "We are sold out,” Hyatt Place downtown director of sales Aerial Washington said. Her hotel would normally be about half full during a typical night this time of...
From the World Series to Halloween, here's what's happening in Houston this weekend
HOUSTON — From the World Series, to Halloween, to college homecomings, it’s a big weekend in Houston. "There’s so many great events happening this weekend for Astros and Halloween just going to be so great to see people celebrating in the city,” said Julissa Martinez. So,...
Downtown Houston security on alert as World Series gets started
HOUSTON — It's been one heck of a postseason run so far for the Houston Astros and the stage is set for Game 1 on Friday. The Houston Police Department rolled out security plans for the fourth World Series run in six years. "This is nothing new to us,"...
List: High water on Houston-area roads
HOUSTON — A line of storms that moved over the Houston area is causing big problems on the roadways. We're getting reports from Houston Transtar of high water on Houston area roads. Below is a list of the roads with high water as of 4 p.m. Friday. IH-10 East...
Breaking down the 7 Houston bond propositions on the 2022 November election ballot
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — City of Houston residents will have something on the ballot this year that hasn't been seen since 2017 — a bond referendum. Houston voters will get to decide if they want to approve a $478 million bond to fund a host of projects and improvements across the city.
Harris County voters must decide on 3 bond propositions in November
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The last time Harris County voters approved a billion-dollar bond was in 2018, a year after Hurricane Harvey devastated the region. Now another $1.2 billion bond referendum is on the ballot for Harris County voters and it's broken down into three separate propositions. Here is...
'You can do anything!' | Lizzo shoutouts the Elsik High School band at Houston concert
HOUSTON — There is a whole lot of buzz about Lizzo’s hometown show here in Houston Wednesday night. There were some very special guests were in the Toyota Center crowd. Lizzo attended Elsik High School in Alief, and the Mighty Ram Band was in the house!. The band...
CenterPoint blames NW Harris County power outages on 'wildlife interference'
CYPRESS, Texas — People who live in northwest Harris County told KHOU 11 News their power has been temporarily going on and off for weeks and they're frustrated they haven't been able to get answers about the power surges. “It was literally like someone was messing with the lights,"...
Blue Angels return to Wings Over Houston this weekend
HOUSTON — Wings Over Houston flies into Ellington Field this weekend with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels set to take to the skies. The Blue Angels are returning to Houston for the first time since 2018. The event is from Oct. 29 to Oct.30 at Ellington Field. The event...
One-on-one with Alex Mealer as she wraps up campaign against Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo
HOUSTON, Texas — Out-of-control crime has been the hallmark of Alex Mealer's campaign against incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. The Republican challenger contends that Hidalgo has clearly not done enough. "Lawlessness, public safety, that is the number one priority,” said Mealer. Mealer has played up out-of-control crime...
