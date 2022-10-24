Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
Rep. Clyburn and Midlands residents encourage fellow South Carolinians to vote early
ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — Early voting began in the state yesterday and voters are casting their ballots across South Carolina. Tuesday morning, Congressman Jim Clyburn cast his ballot in Orangeburg and encourages others in the Midlands to do so as well. “Every time I come to vote, I remember...
Explaining the Green space tax on the ballot in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Voters in the Lowcountry are not just deciding which candidates they want to lead them, they must also choose if they will pay more when buying things in Beaufort County. It was the talk on early voting in Beaufort on Monday, mostly because several people who were in line to […]
hiltonheadmonthly.com
HILTON HEAD ISLAND EDUCATOR NAMED 2022-23 DISTRICT TEACHER OF THE YEAR
LaVerne Stewart, who teaches English Language Arts at Hilton Head Island Middle School, was named Beaufort County’s 2022-2023 District Teacher of the Year. Stewart has 22 years of teaching experience. The four other finalists were Kinsey Butler at Bluffton Middle School; Justine Hardy at Battery Creek High School; Karri Kearns at May River High School; and Jennifer Lyles at Coosa Elementary School. Stewart’s mother, Vernell Speaks-Stewart, was also a seventh-grade ELA educator in Beaufort County.
Local roofing company searching for two Lowcountry teachers in need of a new roof
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A local roofing company is asking for the public’s help finding two Lowcountry teachers in need of a home improvement. Roofing USA hopes to identify teachers who need new roofs in the Charleston and Bluffton areas as part of their “Covering Our Community” initiative. “Roofs protect and shelter us through the […]
wtoc.com
Beaufort County opens new tennis court that’s over half a million dollars
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County officially opened new tennis courts that they spent over half a million dollars on. “I learned tennis or how to hit the ball, on that court right there back in the early 1960s,” Beaufort County Council member, York Glover said. For decades...
yourislandnews.com
Veteran of the Week – John Coaxum
Beaufort’s John Coaxum, 90, graduated from Robert Smalls High School in 1952 and joined the United States Navy. After boot camp in San Diego, he was assigned to Storekeeper duties at Naval Air Station Pensacola. His next assignment was aboard USS Coral Sea (CV-43) out of Norfolk. He made deployments to the Caribbean and Mediterranean Seas.
GUIDE: Veterans Day events happening across the lowcountry
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Veterans will be celebrated throughout the Lowcountry with different events to honor them this Veterans Day. News 2 has compiled a list of local events happening in support of our Veterans: Charleston County The 2022 Veterans Day Parade will kick off downtown at 1 p.m. on November 6. The parade […]
counton2.com
SC group offering free rides to polls on Election Day
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Coalition for Voter Participation (SCCVP) will offer voters free rides to the polls on Election Day. Voters can call (843) 225-0822 or 1-833-348-7350 to schedule a ride to the polls in Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown, Orangeburg, and Williamsburg counties. Rides will...
New report takes a fresh look at Savannah's role in the history of American slavery
LISTEN: The history of the city of Savannah is bound to the history of slavery in the United States. GPB's Peter Biello speaks with Bryan Stevenson of the Equal Justice Initiative, whose new report at the legacy of slavery through the cities that played leading roles in promoting and enabling it.
golfcourseindustry.com
South Carolina Lowcountry club completes $5.8 million course renovation
The West Course at Belfair, a private community in Bluffton, South Carolina, recently reopened following a $5.8 million, five-month golf course renovation. The project, which began in mid-May, included a new irrigation system, re-grassing of greens and bunker renovations, as well as other projects to improve playability and aesthetics. Fazio Design led the renovation project of the original Tom Fazio-designed West Course, which first opened for play in 1996. Leibold Irrigation executed the construction work.
abcnews4.com
Dorchester County Sheriff's Office sergeant retires after more than 3 decades of service
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — After more than three decades in law enforcement, a sergeant with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is calling it a career. DCSO says Sgt. Carol Brown served with the detention center and the Charleston County Sheriff's Office for more than 31 years. This week, she transitioned into retirement and was celebrated by her employers with a plaque, crown and cake.
1 shot in Jasper County Tuesday night
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — One person was shot in Jasper County Tuesday night. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on Old Pocotaligo Road in the Point South area. Deputies say there’s no threat to the community but ask residents to avoid the area. JCSO continues to investigate the shooting. The extent […]
WJCL
Police: Search for missing Savannah toddler has been the 'most massive undertaking ever'
It has now been three weeks since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen at his Savannah home. On Wednesday, the Chatham County Police Department issued a statement which read, in part, "No expense has been spared, no work has been deemed too much or too difficult to undertake. The exhaustive search of the landfill where we believe Quinton’s remains are located continues. As we told you last week, this is not a quick process.
thegeorgeanne.com
Down and Out in Savannah
Chatham County has the second-largest homeless rate in Georgia. Over 4,000 individuals used homeless resources here in 2020 alone. The estimated 40 residents living in the largest and most visible encampment, dubbed Tent City by Georgia Southern students formally known as 8n, near President’s Street, were given roughly a week’s notice to evacuate after the October 1st tire fire before the area would be bulldozed, cleared and fenced to prevent revitalization.
WJCL
Eight people from Georgia's Southern District charged in connection to COVID-19 fraud scheme
Eight more people in Georgia's Southern District are facing federal charges for participating in a COVID-19 fraud scheme. Two of them have already pleaded guilty. Five of them are from our area, including two from Hinesville, two from Savannah, and one from Fort Stewart. The eight defendants are accused of...
Southern Gateway to be renamed Bruce Yawn Commerce Park
Roy Thompson, Chair of the Bulloch County Commission announced the renaming of the Southern Gateway Commerce Park to the Bruce Yawn Commerce Park. Thompson made this announcement on Monday evening at the inaugural Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce’s State of the Region and Business Expo held at GS J.I. Clements Stadium.
wtoc.com
Tents and sleeping bags donated to the homeless
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local real estate agency gives back to the Savannah community and those who need it the most. Today Seabolt Real Estate Agents donated tents and sleeping bags to the homeless. As we get further into the fall and temperatures begin to drop, the need for...
WRDW-TV
Missing Ga. toddler’s mom on probation out of Burke County
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The mother of a missing toddler – the only suspect so far in his disappearance – is on probation for a Burke County burglary case, according to law enforcement records. The loot: $50 in coins. Leilani Simon’s son Quinton Simon, 20 months old, has...
Shooting kills 2 in Hampton County on Saturday
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A shooting killed two people in Hampton County on Saturday. The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said the shooting happened on Bryant Road in Garnett while a large gathering was happening. Jashown Figueroa, 19, and Tyrone Bryant, 52, were killed in the shooting. Deputies recovered shell casings and guns at […]
4 indicted for deadly Port Wentworth shooting
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — Four men were indicted for a deadly shooting that happened in Port Wentworth in August. The shooting happened around 11:49 p.m. in the parking lot of Rice Creek’s Subdivision Clubhouse on Miller Park Circle, according to police. Dion Farmer, 24 died at the scene. Officers with the Port Wentworth Police […]
