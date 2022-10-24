Read full article on original website
St. Cloud man killed co-worker after she rejected his advances: Charges
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Cloud man has been charged with killing a co-worker who prosecutors say rejected his advances. Michael Carpenter, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting a co-worker, 28-year-old Nicole Hammond, in the parking lot of their workplace on Lincoln Avenue Northeast in St. Cloud at 6:59 a.m. on October 24.
Father pleads guilty to charges connected to St. Paul quadruple homicide
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man charged with helping his son move the bodies of four people murdered in St. Paul to a remote cornfield in western Wisconsin has pleaded guilty. Darren Lee Osborne pled guilty on Tuesday to charges of aiding an offender. He is set to be sentenced in December.
Double homicide suspect allowed to live in group setting despite civil commitment
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man charged in a gruesome double homicide in St. Paul last week had a well documented history of violence and mental health issues, court documents say. Thirty-two-year-old Joseph Sandoval II is accused of fatally stabbing a fellow resident and a handyman at the...
After losing 12-year-old son in hunting accident, Minnesota family urges others to be cautious
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Paul family is making a plea to other Minnesota families after losing their 12-year-old son in a hunting accident in rural Cass County. Two weeks after 12-year-old Jeremy Her died, his parents Blia Xiong and Thai Her, are still in disbelief. FOX 9 spoke with them through a translator at the Hmong 18 Council.
'Life-changing' moment inspired realtor to become Minnesota State Patrol trooper
(FOX 9) - Minnesota State Patrol welcomed their 65th training academy on Tuesday, including one new grad who decided to become a trooper after a life-changing incident. Justin Mathes’ dad was a police sergeant, so it may seem like destiny. But that destiny first took a detour with Mathes going into real estate, dabbling in construction before fate took over on I-35W south in June 2020 -- as he was following behind a colleague.
Michigan man dies from ‘flesh-eating’ bacteria after helping in Hurricane Ian recovery
JENISON, Mich. - When Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida last month, James Hewitt rushed from Jenison, Michigan, to help his friend who was in need. Days later, 56-year-old Hewitt would be dead after contracting a rare but dangerous bacterial infection. His fiancée, 54-year-old Leah DeLano, said he left for Florida...
Amoxicillin shortage being felt in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Just in time for a winter spike in illnesses, three major drug manufacturers are reporting shortages of the popular antibiotic, Amoxicillin. The medication is commonly used to treat bacterial infections, like ear infections, in kids. The majority of the supply problems were found to be in the liquid form of the medication.
St. Paul nonprofit fighting to close achievement gap celebrates 6th anniversary with book giveaway
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Through promoting literacy and diversity in literature, a St. Paul nonprofit says that it's committed to closing the achievement gap. And they are doing it one book at a time. This Saturday, the Planting People, Growing Justice Leadership Institute is celebrating six years of...
RSV surge: Pediatricians seeing more cases among older children (not just babies)
(FOX 9) - Pediatricians say they usually they see the most cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, among children 2 and under, but now they're seeing a lot more older children getting exposed, too. "This year, we did see it start sooner – a little bit earlier in the...
It rained mud in Minnesota
Dust from drought-stricken areas of the United States found its way to Minnesota. This dust became mud as it mixed with the rain that fell overnight, leaving mud caked on people's cars across the Twin Cities metro.
Apostle Supper Club in St. Paul prepares to debut
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The long awaited Apostle Supper Club is preparing to open this week in St. Paul. After multiple supply chain delays, the Palm Springs-inspired escape will open this week, just in time to bring a little warmth to the chilly Minnesota winter. The Apostle is the brainchild of Purpose Restaurants owners, Brian and Sarah Ingram, who also own Hope Breakfast Bar and the Gnome.
Angler's sunfish ties Minnesota state record
(FOX 9) - The sunfish an angler recently caught in northern Minnesota has tied a state record, according to the Minnesota DNR. Aaron Ardoff on Sept. 18 caught a 1-pound, 12-ounce hybrid sunfish (a cross between two species of sunfish) from Green Lake in Kandiyohi County, which the Minnesota DNR has certified as tying the state's weight-based record.
After years of wait, construction moving fast on Highland Bridge development project in St. Paul
The last truck rolled off the assembly line of St. Paul’s Ford plant in 2011. Years of demolition, clean-up, and planning for its redevelopment followed. And what is now sprouting up on that site has neighbors stunned.
