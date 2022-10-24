ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox9.com

St. Cloud man killed co-worker after she rejected his advances: Charges

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Cloud man has been charged with killing a co-worker who prosecutors say rejected his advances. Michael Carpenter, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting a co-worker, 28-year-old Nicole Hammond, in the parking lot of their workplace on Lincoln Avenue Northeast in St. Cloud at 6:59 a.m. on October 24.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

'Life-changing' moment inspired realtor to become Minnesota State Patrol trooper

(FOX 9) - Minnesota State Patrol welcomed their 65th training academy on Tuesday, including one new grad who decided to become a trooper after a life-changing incident. Justin Mathes’ dad was a police sergeant, so it may seem like destiny. But that destiny first took a detour with Mathes going into real estate, dabbling in construction before fate took over on I-35W south in June 2020 -- as he was following behind a colleague.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Amoxicillin shortage being felt in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Just in time for a winter spike in illnesses, three major drug manufacturers are reporting shortages of the popular antibiotic, Amoxicillin. The medication is commonly used to treat bacterial infections, like ear infections, in kids. The majority of the supply problems were found to be in the liquid form of the medication.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

It rained mud in Minnesota

Dust from drought-stricken areas of the United States found its way to Minnesota. This dust became mud as it mixed with the rain that fell overnight, leaving mud caked on people's cars across the Twin Cities metro.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Apostle Supper Club in St. Paul prepares to debut

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The long awaited Apostle Supper Club is preparing to open this week in St. Paul. After multiple supply chain delays, the Palm Springs-inspired escape will open this week, just in time to bring a little warmth to the chilly Minnesota winter. The Apostle is the brainchild of Purpose Restaurants owners, Brian and Sarah Ingram, who also own Hope Breakfast Bar and the Gnome.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Angler's sunfish ties Minnesota state record

(FOX 9) - The sunfish an angler recently caught in northern Minnesota has tied a state record, according to the Minnesota DNR. Aaron Ardoff on Sept. 18 caught a 1-pound, 12-ounce hybrid sunfish (a cross between two species of sunfish) from Green Lake in Kandiyohi County, which the Minnesota DNR has certified as tying the state's weight-based record.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy