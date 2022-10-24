Read full article on original website
Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce Named 2022 PACP Chamber of the Year
The Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce was named the 2022 PACP Chamber of the Year at the Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals (PACP) 2022 Chamber Professionals and Leadership Conference. This year’s conference was hosted by The Chamber of Gettysburg & Adams County. The award recognizes organization excellence and significant achievements and...
District XI High School Volleyball Playoff Scores and Schedule - 10/25/2022
Panther Valley - 3 Executive Education - 0 1A - Nativity BVM vs. Tri-Valley @ Minersville - 5:30pm. 1A - Mahanoy Area vs. Marian Catholic @ Lehighton - 5:00pm. 2A - Pine Grove vs. Panther Valley @ Minersville - 7:00pm. 2A - Jim Thorpe vs. Notre Dame GP @ Lehighton...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash Closes Route 61 Southbound/Frackville Grade
A crash has closed the Grade south of Frackville. Just after 6:00pm, Tuesday, emergency personnel were called to the area of "Dead Man's Curve" on Southbound Route 61, The Grade, south of Frackville, for a motor vehicle accident with entrapment. The crash reportedly involved a pickup truck that rolled. A...
Pottsville Swears in New Chief of Police, Captain, Sergeant, and Corporal
On Tuesday morning, the City of Pottsville swore in new leadership to the police department. With the retirement of Pottsville Chief of Police Richard Wojciechowsky last week, the city promoted 4 members from within their force to new positions. A special ceremony was held in the Council Chambers, Tuesday, where...
Law Enforcement at Scene of Police Incident in Gordon
UPDATE (1:15pm) - The incident is reportedly over, but police are still at the scene.
