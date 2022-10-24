ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

skooknews.com

Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce Named 2022 PACP Chamber of the Year

The Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce was named the 2022 PACP Chamber of the Year at the Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals (PACP) 2022 Chamber Professionals and Leadership Conference. This year’s conference was hosted by The Chamber of Gettysburg & Adams County. The award recognizes organization excellence and significant achievements and...
skooknews.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash Closes Route 61 Southbound/Frackville Grade

A crash has closed the Grade south of Frackville. Just after 6:00pm, Tuesday, emergency personnel were called to the area of "Dead Man's Curve" on Southbound Route 61, The Grade, south of Frackville, for a motor vehicle accident with entrapment. The crash reportedly involved a pickup truck that rolled. A...
FRACKVILLE, PA
skooknews.com

Pottsville Swears in New Chief of Police, Captain, Sergeant, and Corporal

On Tuesday morning, the City of Pottsville swore in new leadership to the police department. With the retirement of Pottsville Chief of Police Richard Wojciechowsky last week, the city promoted 4 members from within their force to new positions. A special ceremony was held in the Council Chambers, Tuesday, where...
POTTSVILLE, PA

