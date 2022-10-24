Read full article on original website
idahoednews.org
Opposition group blasts prospect of revised class schedules if Idaho Falls bond fails
Debate over the Idaho Falls School District’s quarter-million-dollar bond issue is heating up, with the district raising the prospect of revised class schedules if the measure fails and a local opposition group decrying that idea and questioning the district’s efforts to be transparent ahead of the election. Bond...
Idaho State Journal
Citizens Community Bank held Day of Service on Sept. 21
On Sept. 21, Citizens Community Bank celebrated its fourth annual Community Day of Service. Amy Rhoads, president and CEO of Citizens Community Bank, looks forward to this day every year, and she could not be prouder of the Citizens Community Bank employees that continue to serve. There are morning and...
Idaho State Journal
Highland High School media specialist named Idaho School Librarian of the Year
POCATELLO — The Idaho Library Association recently named Ms. Nielsen as the Idaho School Librarian of the Year. Ms. Nielsen is the media specialist at Highland High School. Ms. Nielsen has been employed at Highland for 13 years. She taught for four years and has served in the library for the past nine years. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in secondary education with an emphasis in history and a minor in library science, as well as a Master's of educational technology, all from Idaho State University.
Idaho State Journal
Give the Cops a Bird program seeks to help families in need
POCATELLO — This year is Pocatello Police Department’s 4th Annual Give the Cops a Bird program. We are seeking donations of frozen turkeys and financial donations that will be sent to the Idaho Food Bank to help those in need during this holiday season. It is understood that turkeys may be hard to find this year, so any frozen holiday meat will be gladly accepted — frozen ham, roast, etc.
Idaho State Journal
Bannock Transportation Planning Organization kicks off Metropolitan Transportation Plan update
POCATELLO — Bannock Transportation Planning Organization is initiating an update to its Metropolitan Transportation Plan and requests the publics’ feedback on their current transportation experience in the area. BTPO is kicking off its MTP update by working to identify issues in its study area, as well as looking...
Idaho State Journal
BRANDON THOMAS WHYTE
WHYTE Brandon Whyte, 15, passed away on October 22, 2022. A public viewing will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022 from 6-8 pm at the LDS Caldwell Park church building, 135 S. 7th Ave. Pocatello, Idaho. Services will be on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 11 am also at the church. The family will have a private viewing prior to the services. Brandon will be interred, by his sister, in the Springfield/Sterling Cemetery, Springfield, Idaho.
eastidahonews.com
Gas leak being repaired in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – Crews are repairing a gas line following a gas leak at an Idaho Falls apartment complex. Kerry Hammon with the Idaho Falls Fire Department tells EastIdahoNews.com the leak started around 3:30 p.m. A backhoe hit a gas line near the 100 block of Maurine Drive. Once...
Arrest Made in Connection to Hit-and-Run That Left Bicyclist Seriously Injured in Southern Idaho
FRANKLIN COUNTY - A 33-year-old Utah man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist seriously injured earlier this month in Franklin County. The incident occurred on the night of October 16 near the intersection of S. State St and E. 4800 S. in Franklin County.
eastidahonews.com
Family holds onto hope that missing Idaho Falls hunter will be found
HOWE — There is no sign of the 73-year-old man who disappeared last week. Deputies from Butte County Sheriff’s Office and volunteers have been looking for Michael Faller of Idaho Falls. On Sunday, search and rescue teams were out with a cadaver dog. Others on horses were also...
Town hall Tuesday to help combat illegal drugs including fentanyl
This meeting is to define the problem, provide education to the public and set the table for future discussion. The post Town hall Tuesday to help combat illegal drugs including fentanyl appeared first on Local News 8.
KREM
Former Idaho sheriff sentenced to 10 days in jail for assault
BLACKFOOT, Idaho — A former eastern Idaho sheriff has been ordered to serve 10 days in jail and three years probation because of a 2021 confrontation with members of a church youth group. Seventh District Judge Stephen Dunn on Tuesday sentenced Craig T. Rowland, who pleaded guilty in August...
Idaho State Journal
Weather service issues alert about heavy snowfall causing hazardous road conditions tonight in Southeast Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for Wednesday night to warn the public about heavy snowfall causing hazardous driving conditions in much of Southeast Idaho. The weather service said slick and slushy conditions will make for dangerous roads in the Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck,...
eastidahonews.com
2 taken to hospital after driver crosses center line and slams into SUV
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 7:38 p.m. on Monday at U S91 near Tyhee Road, North of Chubbuck, in Bannock County. A Dodge Grand Caravan was driving northbound on US 91 with no lights...
Arizona Man Arraigned in Minidoka County on Murder Charge
RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-An Arizona man charged with murder along with his brother for the death of a Heyburn man was arraigned in Minidoka County last week. According to court documents, charges of first degree murder, destruction of evidence, criminal conspiracy, and failure to notify of a death were filed against Klee Lee Morrison were filed in early February, but was just arraigned via video in Minidoka County Magistrate Court on October 19. His brother, Kalob Morrison is also facing a first degree murder charge, destruction of evidence, criminal conspiracy, failure to notify of a death, and three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The charges step from the death of Julio Caesar Lopez whose body was found inside his burned out SUV in a rural part of Lincoln County in January. According to charging documents in Kalob's case, Minidoka County Sheriff's Office detectives used information from a GPS ankle tracker on Lopez's body, multiple home security camera footage, and credit card information to build a case to charge the two brothers for the alleged murder. Investigators allege Lopez was beat to death with a sledge hammer, shot in the head, and burned. Klee Morrison has been in custody on other charges in Arizona and Southern Utah, according to www.stgeorgeutah.com Kalob's trial had been set for earlier this month but was vacated after he waived his right to a speedy trial. According to court documents, Klee filed a motion to dismiss his case back in August unsuccessfully.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Former Idaho sheriff gets 3 years probation, 10 days in jail for threatening to shoot woman
BLACKFOOT — The man who once led an office devoted to enforcing the law found himself subject to it on Tuesday. District Judge Stephen Dunn ordered former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland to serve three years on probation and 10 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for threatening a woman with a gun after her church youth group left a Thanksgiving card on Rowland’s door.
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Woman found lying unconscious on highway and baby saved from drowning
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Oct. 24 to Oct. 30 in east Idaho history. IDAHO FALLS — A 22-year-old woman was found unconscious by the side of a highway, according to an article in The Rigby Star that was originally shared in the Idaho Falls Post.
Idaho State Journal
Tarbet, Robert (Bob) Max
Robert (Bob) Tarbet Max Tarbet Robert (Bob) Max Tarbet December 25, 1934 Burley, ID - September 12, 2022 Boise, ID A quiet, thoughtful and caring Man who put his Family and Friends, ahead of his own needs. Last year, I asked my Dad what he wanted for Christmas. With little hesitation Dad responded with two words, "more time". I will never forget those two words. Christmas will never be the same. Dad worked for Bannock Paving while in Pocatello. A memorial page can be found at www.bowmanfuneral.com. Graveside services will be at the Veterans Cemetery, Eagle, ID November 4 at 1:00 pm sharp. A reception will follow at 2:30 pm at the Bowman's Funeral Parlor, 10254 W. Carlton Bay - Garden City, ID 83714, 208-853-3131.
ksl.com
21-year-old man and juvenile arrested in connection with Idaho church vandalism
POCATELLO — Two suspects were arrested late last week in connection with vandalism that occurred at a local church earlier in October, police say. Jakob Andrew McCormick, 21, was identified in court documents and charged with felony malicious injury to property. He caused over $1,000 worth of damage, police say. Pocatello Police confirmed with EastIdahoNews that the other suspect that was arrested was a male juvenile. His name is not being released since he is underage.
