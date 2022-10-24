ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Here's the Phillies' World Series schedule

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Red October continues. The Phillies beat the San Diego Padres, 4-3, on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park to win the National League pennant and punch their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Phillies haven't won the World Series since the 2008 season when they beat the Tampa Bay Rays. In the World Series, the Phillies will play the Houston Astros.The Phillies are a lower seed than the Astros, so they'll start out the series on the road.All seven games, if necessary, will begin at 8:03 p.m. EST.Here's the schedule for the World Series:Friday, Oct. 28, Game 1 Minute Maid Park, FOXSaturday, Oct. 29, Game 2 Minute Maid Park, FOXMonday, Oct. 31. Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park, FOXTuesday, Nov. 1, Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park, FOXWednesday, Nov. 2, Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park, FOX (if necessary)Friday, Nov. 4, Game 6, FOX (if necessary, at Minute Maid Park)Saturday, Nov. 5, Game 7, FOX (if necessary, Minute Maid Park)Tickets for Games 3-5 will be sold via a lottery system. Fans can sign up for the ticket lottery through Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 11:59 pm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

MLB announces game times for Phillies-Astros World Series

It’s that time of year. The World Series will kick off later this week as the Philadelphia Phillies face the Houston Astros for the championship title. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLB PR released the game times for the series on Monday. Friday, 10/28 @ Houston...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

It’s official: The Houston Astros broke the New York Yankees

Imagine losing over and over again to the same team. Being good, but not good enough. That’s the problem with the New York Yankees with the Houston Astros. In this latest debacle against the Houston Astros, the New York Yankees hit an all-time low. They were destroyed in every aspect of the game. Houston’s pitching buckled the New York lineup to the point of one hit through the first eight innings of ALCS Game 3. The Yanks pressed the wrong buttons while the Astros pressed the right ones. Aaron Boone was once again outmanaged in the postseason when it mattered most. His bullpen decisions were terrible and he let cold hitters get too many chances.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Philly

Phillies can prevent sports betting history in World Series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies are trying to prevent some sports betting history from happening in the World Series. Houston furniture store owner Jim McIngvale bet $10 million on the Astros to win the World Series. If the Astros beat the Phillies, McIngvale, who's better known as "Mattress Mack,"...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Nick Canizales Leaving 12News: Where Is the Beaumont Anchor Going?

For over 20 years, Texans have counted on Nick Canizales to keep them abreast of the latest news and scores. And now, the anchor is leaving 12News Daybreak in October 2022. KBMT-TV viewers naturally had questions about his decision. They want to know where the anchor is going and if they will see him in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if he is staying in Beaumont, Texas. Fortunately for his viewers, Canizales answered most queries about leaving KBMT-TV.
BEAUMONT, TX
nbcsportsedge.com

Experts Weigh In: Harper and the Phillies vs. Verlander and the Astros

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy