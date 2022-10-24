Read full article on original website
Here's the Phillies' World Series schedule
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Red October continues. The Phillies beat the San Diego Padres, 4-3, on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park to win the National League pennant and punch their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Phillies haven't won the World Series since the 2008 season when they beat the Tampa Bay Rays. In the World Series, the Phillies will play the Houston Astros.The Phillies are a lower seed than the Astros, so they'll start out the series on the road.All seven games, if necessary, will begin at 8:03 p.m. EST.Here's the schedule for the World Series:Friday, Oct. 28, Game 1 Minute Maid Park, FOXSaturday, Oct. 29, Game 2 Minute Maid Park, FOXMonday, Oct. 31. Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park, FOXTuesday, Nov. 1, Game 4 at Citizens Bank Park, FOXWednesday, Nov. 2, Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park, FOX (if necessary)Friday, Nov. 4, Game 6, FOX (if necessary, at Minute Maid Park)Saturday, Nov. 5, Game 7, FOX (if necessary, Minute Maid Park)Tickets for Games 3-5 will be sold via a lottery system. Fans can sign up for the ticket lottery through Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 11:59 pm.
MLB announces game times for Phillies-Astros World Series
It’s that time of year. The World Series will kick off later this week as the Philadelphia Phillies face the Houston Astros for the championship title. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLB PR released the game times for the series on Monday. Friday, 10/28 @ Houston...
World Series picks, predictions: Why Philadelphia Phillies will defeat Houston Astros
Who will win the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros?. The Phillies are underdogs to win the Fall Classic over the Astros, according to Tipico Sportsbook, which has Philadelphia at +162 and Houston at -190 to be the World Series champion. Some MLB writers detail why they...
It’s official: The Houston Astros broke the New York Yankees
Imagine losing over and over again to the same team. Being good, but not good enough. That’s the problem with the New York Yankees with the Houston Astros. In this latest debacle against the Houston Astros, the New York Yankees hit an all-time low. They were destroyed in every aspect of the game. Houston’s pitching buckled the New York lineup to the point of one hit through the first eight innings of ALCS Game 3. The Yanks pressed the wrong buttons while the Astros pressed the right ones. Aaron Boone was once again outmanaged in the postseason when it mattered most. His bullpen decisions were terrible and he let cold hitters get too many chances.
Four Former Astros Could Win World Series with Phillies
Garrett Stubbs, Kent Emanuel, Mark Appel and Chris Devenski were all rostered by the Philadelphia Phillies this season.
Phillies can prevent sports betting history in World Series
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies are trying to prevent some sports betting history from happening in the World Series. Houston furniture store owner Jim McIngvale bet $10 million on the Astros to win the World Series. If the Astros beat the Phillies, McIngvale, who's better known as "Mattress Mack,"...
World Series 2022: Astros-Phillies matchup draws same first-pitch time for all 7 games
Hey, Astros fans! Are you free at, say, 7 p.m., during at least four upcoming nights? Check out the dates and times for the 2022 World Series.
GM James Click Previews The World Series For The Astros
GM James Click Previews The World Series For The Astros
Inside the Astros and Phillies Writers Predict World Series Outcome
The teams from Inside the Astros and Inside the Phillies linked up to discuss the upcoming World Series.
Experts Weigh In: Harper and the Phillies vs. Verlander and the Astros
Urquidy's Absence Exemplifies Depth In Astros Pitching Staff
José Urquidy hasn't started a game since Sept. 23, even his last outing for the Houston Astros only came Oct. 3.
