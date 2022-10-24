ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record

Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
MEMPHIS, TN
Bulls star DeMar DeRozan’s epic reaction to Gregg Popovich potentially denying him history vs. Spurs

For all the criticisms DeMar DeRozan has faced in his career (he’s unable to space the floor, he’s unimpactful defensively, to name a few), he has carved out an impressive career for himself after being drafted ninth overall by the Toronto Raptors in the 2009 NBA Draft. In fact, DeRozan has been one of the most established scorers in the NBA for the past decade, as he’s only seven points shy of crossing the 20,000 mark for his career.
CHICAGO, IL
Gordon Hayward keeps it real after Hornets’ overtime loss vs. Knicks

The Charlotte Hornets gave the New York Knicks everything they could handle in Madison Square Garden. They just came up a little short in the 134-131 loss. This is their first road loss of the season and they are now sitting at 2-2 on the season. Charlotte is still without three key players in LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, and Cody Martin, but they had some help from their bench in New York. Their bench put up 54 points, including a strong 17 which came from Jalen McDaniels. It was not enough to gut out this win, but Gordon Hayward feels like the onus is on him.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Announcers set for Bears vs. Cowboys Week 8 game

The Chicago Bears (3-4) will battle the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to build on a dominant victory over the New England Patriots (3-4) in Week 7. The Bears’ Week 8 game will air on FOX at Noon CT. The television commentators for the game are Adam Amin (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst) and Pam Oliver (sideline).
CHICAGO, IL
