The Charlotte Hornets gave the New York Knicks everything they could handle in Madison Square Garden. They just came up a little short in the 134-131 loss. This is their first road loss of the season and they are now sitting at 2-2 on the season. Charlotte is still without three key players in LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, and Cody Martin, but they had some help from their bench in New York. Their bench put up 54 points, including a strong 17 which came from Jalen McDaniels. It was not enough to gut out this win, but Gordon Hayward feels like the onus is on him.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO