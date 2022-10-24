Read full article on original website
4 arrested in multiple thefts at a Luzerne County Walmart
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announce the arrest of four individuals who they say were involved in two separate thefts at Walmart in Hazle Township. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 8 around 4:50 p.m. troopers arrested Roberto Diaz-Dominguez 34, and Rosmery Hernandez, 45, both of Hazleton, for stealing merchandise from […]
Schuylkill County Crash Log - 10/26/2022
A collection of crash reports from Schuylkill County law enforcement.-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOWER CITY- This crash occurred on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022, around 9:55am on East Wiconsico Street at the intersection with South 4th Street. Troopers say Morgan De Jesus, 47, of Lebanon was stopped at a stop sign on East Wiconsisco...
PSP investigates I-81 high-speed hit-and-run crash
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a two-car hit-and-run crash that occurred on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 9 troopers were called to a crash on I-81 mile marker 165 in Hanover Township. PSP states the crash happened when unit 2 was hit by […]
Five armed men arrested near Luzerne County school
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two incidents in two weeks at a Luzerne County High School. Five men are behind bars after police say they were trespassing on school property with weapons and a loaded gun. Police say it happened Wednesday afternoon at Wilkes-Barre Area High School. Of the five men involved, court documents […]
Dauphin County police search for 2 suspects accused of spending $10,000 on stolen card
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Lower Paxton Township Police are working to identify two suspects involved in a theft. According to police, a man and a woman entered a Home Goods at 5100 Jonestown Road and stole the wallet of a female shopper. The two suspects reportedly created a distraction...
Five armed men nabbed by police near school
PLAINS, Pa. — In Luzerne County, several gang members were arraigned after police discovered one loaded firearm and other weapons in a car after being called to the Wilkes-Barre Area High School campus. Five men were brought in for arraignment on felony gun charges at the Luzerne County District...
Driver accused of fleeing multi-car crash in Plains Township
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man for his alleged involvement in a multi-vehicle crash that injured another driver on State Route 315 Monday. According to the Plains Township Police Department, on Monday around 9:00 a.m. officers were dispatched to a crash on SR 315 with one driver injured and […]
Suspected driver, vehicle located in Berks pedestrian hit-and-run
EARL TWP., Pa. - State police say they have tracked down the driver who fatally hit a man along a Berks County road and kept going. Investigators located the vehicle and driver Monday night, less than 24 hours after the accident in Earl Township, police said. The driver, whose name...
Three in custody on armed robbery charges
This article was updated at 3:54 p.m. to include the name of a 16-year-old suspect who was charged as an adult. Mugshots of the two suspects provided by the Williamsport Bureau of Police have been added to the article. Williamsport, Pa. — A 19-year-old woman is facing several felony charges for the alleged armed robbery of two people in Williamsport Monday. Nyreese Talibba Turner of Williamsport, Aajujuan Johnson, 16, of...
Police identify infant found dead in Nanticoke home
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have identified the one-month-old girl that was found dead inside a Nanticoke home, Monday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 10:00 a.m. Monday troopers were called to assist the Nanticoke City Police Department with a death investigation at 167 West Green Street. PSP states the victim, Avaya Jade […]
Frackville Police Investigating String of Vehicle Break-Ins
The Frackville Borough Police Department is investigating a recent string of vehicle break-ins. According to Police Chief Paul Olson, from Saturday, October 22nd, 2022, through Monday, October 24th, 2022, borough police received several complaints of vehicles being broken into and items stolen. The incidents reportedly occurred on North and South...
Crashes causing some problems on the roads in south-central Pennsylvania
There are a few crashes causing problems on Susquehanna Valley roads this morning. Newberry Township police say York Haven Road is shut down in both directions between Cassel Road and Clay Road for a crash investigation. A teenage girl was hit by a vehicle. Police said they expect it will be closed for "an extended period of time." We are updating this story here.
Man charged in connection with shooting in Wyomissing Wawa parking lot
WYOMISSING, Pa. - Police in Berks say charges were filed against a man involved in a shooting in the parking lot of a Wawa. It happened Oct. 2 around 1:20 a.m. at the Wawa on Museum Road in Wyomissing. Police released Tuesday the arrest of Jon Ware, 23 in connection...
Three teens arrested in armed robbery investigation
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested three teens that say were involved in an armed robbery incident that occurred Monday in Williamsport. According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police Department, on Monday around 4:15 p.m. officers were called to the 1100 block of Market Street for a report of shots fired. Officers said […]
ATVs towed away, prevented from taking part in fundraiser
SIMPSON, Pa. — On Sunday, ATV riders on their way to a fundraiser to benefit a volunteer fire company were blocked by police, who ordered the vehicles to be towed away. Members of the Grattan Singer Hose Company in Fell Township hoped an ATV fundraiser would bring in big bucks, but nearly half the riders expected didn't show.
Pennsylvania State Police open new station in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police have a new home base in upper Dauphin County. The new Lykens station officially opened Tuesday. Located along State Route 209, it is just a few blocks away from the former station. “It’s near and dear to my heart because...
Police ID Pedestrian Killed In Berks Hit-Run
The pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run in Berks County Sunday night has been identified, authorities announced. James Falasca-Carter Jr., 33, of Boyertown, was walking along Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 when a southbound car struck him, state police said in a press release.
Bloomsburg man facing rape charges
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — Tuesday evening in Columbia County, officers from the Bloomsburg Police Department responded to a call on East Street on reports of an attempted assault. According to police, a man barged into a woman's home, threatened her with a knife, and told her he wanted to...
Hazelton (PA) Expects to Get Four New Fire Apparatus Soon
Standard-Speaker, Hazleton, Pa. Oct. 26—Hazleton Fire Department expects delivery of two new pumper trucks within the next two weeks while a new ladder truck could arrive early next year, the city’s fire chief said. An ongoing effort to upgrade the fire department’s fleet resumed recently with a vote...
2 face felony drug charges after morning police action in Easton
Two men face felony drug charges after an investigation by Palmer Township police and the Northampton County Drug Task Force led to two arrest warrants and a search warrant being served just after 6 a.m. Tuesday in a home in the 800 block of Spruce Street in Easton, court papers and authorities say.
