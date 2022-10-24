ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings odds: NFL Week 8 point spread, moneyline, total

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

The Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 8 schedule .

The Vikings are a 3.5-point favorite , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

The Vikings are -200 on the moneyline in the game.

The Cardinals are +160.

The over/under for the game is set at 49.5 points.

NFL Week 8 odds :

The Cardinals are coming off a 42-34 win against the New Orleans Saints.

The Vikings were on a bye in Week 7.

For subscribers: NFL Week 8 picks, predictions: Who wins each Week 8 NFL game?

NFL Week 8 picks, predictions :

The Cardinals beat the Vikings in Week 2 last season, 34-33.

The NFL Week 8 game is scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. MST Sunday and can be seen on Fox.

How to watch: NFL Week 8 schedule, television information

NFL power rankings: Tampa Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos plunge

Super Bowl odds: NFL Week 8 betting odds for every NFL team to win 2022-2023 Super Bowl

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings odds: NFL Week 8 point spread, moneyline, total

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

