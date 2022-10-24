The Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 8 schedule .

The Vikings are a 3.5-point favorite , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

The Vikings are -200 on the moneyline in the game.

The Cardinals are +160.

The over/under for the game is set at 49.5 points.

NFL Week 8 odds :

The Cardinals are coming off a 42-34 win against the New Orleans Saints.

The Vikings were on a bye in Week 7.

For subscribers: NFL Week 8 picks, predictions: Who wins each Week 8 NFL game?

NFL Week 8 picks, predictions :

The Cardinals beat the Vikings in Week 2 last season, 34-33.

The NFL Week 8 game is scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. MST Sunday and can be seen on Fox.

How to watch: NFL Week 8 schedule, television information

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

NFL power rankings: Tampa Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos plunge

Super Bowl odds: NFL Week 8 betting odds for every NFL team to win 2022-2023 Super Bowl

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings odds: NFL Week 8 point spread, moneyline, total