Iowa egg processor Nutriom to expand 50% with federal help

A central Iowa egg processor will expand its output by 50% with help from a new federal program that backs loans for those expansions.

Nutriom, of Panora, turns the equivalent of about 24 million eggs each year into a powder that can be combined with water and heated to create food akin to scrambled eggs, among other products. The U.S. military is one of its biggest customers.

Iowa is the leading egg-producing state in the nation, with an annual output of about 16 billion eggs, according to the Iowa Egg Council.

Nutriom is among 14 companies approved to get federally backed loans to expand their processing capacities under the Food Supply Chain Guaranteed Loan Program, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced Friday.

Previously:USDA secretary Tom Vilsack says small meat processor grants will add resiliency

“There’s a wide supply chain in the middle that needs to be strengthened, and this company represents a good example of that,” Vilsack said.

Loan program aims to support food supply chain

The American Rescue Plan Act created the program with the goal of expanding food markets and supporting smaller processors. Vilsack has said the coronavirus pandemic exposed pitfalls in the nation’s food supply chain from having a small number of very large processors dominating food markets.

That was most evident for livestock, when the temporary closures of meat-processing facilities led to a sudden decrease in demand for animals and their subsequent mass euthanasia by producers who had nowhere to sell them.

The new U.S. Department of Agriculture program does not directly provide loans but assumes a certain measure of liability if the loans fail. In the case of Nutriom, a local bank facilitated the $11.1 million loan.

Leonardo Etcheto, the chief executive of Nutriom, said the loan guarantee from the USDA enabled his company to get a lower interest rate and to spend less money up front on fees associated with the loan.

Without USDA help, “it would have been much more difficult,” he said.

The expansion project is expected to be complete in about two years. As a result, Nutriom expects to add about seven employees. It currently employs about 30.

Have other loans been approved through the USDA program?

The Nutriom loan guarantee is the first the USDA has announced under the new program. Vilsack said 14 loans have been approved and that another 31 are pending, for a total of about $724 million. A USDA spokesperson declined to share details about the other projects, saying they “aren’t ready for public announcement yet.”

“Every one of those dollars creates jobs,” Vilsack said. “Every one of those dollars is going to improve and strengthen the supply chain and provide opportunities like we’re providing to this company to purchase equipment to expand capacity to hire new people.”

Find this story at Iowa Capital Dispatch, which is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kathie Obradovich for questions: kobradovich@iowacapitaldispatch.com.