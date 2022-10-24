Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
BNY Mellon Launches Payment Platform Vaia for Payee-Choice Disbursements
BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK) recently launched Vaia, its new aggregated payment platform that “gives US-based institutions access to the latest digital payment options for disbursements.”. Through a single integration with BNY Mellon, institutions can now “provide their payees with access to Vaia’s wide range of payment choices – including...
Harnessing Consumer Attention in a Time of Financial Uncertainty
Health-focused ecosystems that connect financial functions like payments are of particular value to consumers in an uncertain economy, Lynx Head of Business Development and Partnerships Tali Goldstein writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. As the economy continues to...
How To Create 7 Streams of Income for Passive Wealth
You may have heard that millionaires often have seven streams of income. Here is how to secure yours!
NEWSBTC
What Are Ve (Vote-Escrowed) Tokens and Why Should You Care?
The world of blockchain and cryptocurrency is constantly evolving. Decentralization allows for profound changes and improvements to how day-to-day operations occur. Vote-escrowed tokens, or Ve tokens, are a new trend that may change the governance landscape forever. Understanding Vote-escrowed tokens. Most people may not be familiar with this novel term....
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Adds Support for Little-Known Altcoin Project – And Delists Four Crypto Assets
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out support for a little-known small-cap altcoin project, while also announcing the delisting of several other coins. Coinbase announced via Twitter that it will be adding support for Wrapped Axelar (WAXL) on the Ethereum (ETH) network when sufficient liquidity conditions are met. Axelar...
Inflation is forcing more Americans to live paycheck to paycheck—including half of people who make over $100,000 a year￼
Inflation is forcing Americans of all income levels to live paycheck to paycheck. Inflation is catching up with everyone, and even a stable well-paying job isn’t enough for people to stop living paycheck to paycheck. The U.S. hit an annual inflation rate of 8.2% this month, while wages have...
NEWSBTC
Why Do Analysts Prefer The Hideaways (HDWY) from Polygon (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT)?
Polygon (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT) prices have taken a tumble during the crypto market and many Polygon (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT) investors are wondering whether they should sell their tokens to buy into new tokens such as The Hideaways. Despite the bearish market, crypto projects like The Hideaways (HDWY) still...
NEWSBTC
3 Best Cryptocurrency Projects Connecting People And Blockchains – Chainlink, Quant, And Big Eyes
The financial markets drastically changed after the launch of Bitcoin (BTC), the first cryptocurrency. Now crypto has become a common topic and is known globally. It rapidly gained fame and growth because of its ideas in revolutionizing the world’s currency. As more projects were added to this ecosystem, there was a need for platforms that could link the entire crypto space. For that purpose, new tokens were launched, which worked almost perfectly. Chainlink (LINK) and Quant (QNT) are two of the most used ones. And as for connecting people, Big Eyes (BIG) is doing a marvelous job to build a loyal community. Let’s have a look at what these tokens have to offer.
Businesses Push Banks, FIs for Innovation in B2B Payments
You could call it a case of better late than never. This is as financial institutions (FIs) around the globe work to bring the speed and convenience that is the expected norm for consumer transactions into the business-to-business (B2B) payments world. In fact, this month alone, The Clearing House (TCH),...
privatebankerinternational.com
Quilter Investors names new responsible investment chief
Quilter Investors, part of UK-based wealth management business Quilter, has appointed Marisol Hernandez as new head of its responsible investment division. Hernandez will take over the charge from Eimear Toomey, who quit the firm earlier this year. She will report to Quilter Investors chief investment officer Marcus Brookes. In her...
electronicpaymentsinternational.com
Crypto firm Fireblocks launches Payments Engine
Crypto firm Fireblocks has announced the launch of its Payments Engine, a new suite of tools that enables payment service providers (PSPs) to provide a blockchain agnostic solution for merchants, creators and entrepreneurs to accept, manage and settle digital asset payment transactions across any place. Checkout.com, which was the early...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Will Rally If This Happens; What Could That Possibly Be?
ETH’s price shows the first sign of bounce after forming a bullish pattern as the price gets rejected into a descending range channel. ETH bounced off its downtrend movement as the price builds more momentum in a descending triangle with a breakout on either side open. The price of...
NEWSBTC
Insane Gains On The Cards For Uniglo.io According To Bitcoin And Polkadot Whales
Smart crypto investors always look for opportunities to get in early into promising projects. After all, exponential gains are possible only when you buy any asset at its lowest price point and the highest potential. As per Bitcoin and Polkadot whales, this upcoming social reflection token is heating up for a possible upside move that can bring insane gains for early adopters.
NEWSBTC
Chronocatz vs Azuki: Which is better in the long-run?
Investing in a non-fungible token could be tricky, especially for newcomers. There are so many projects, with some commanding astronomical prices even in the current bear market. Those who only follow the trends and hype may be attracted by the most popular projects. But for a sincere investor, quality and long-term potential always come first. Moreover, it is also important to conduct thorough research to make an informed choice. While non-fungible tokens are risky digital assets, a wise investor can try to minimize the risks by purchasing NFTs with utility that has the potential to rise faster and remain viable in the long-run. In this context, we take a look at a new NFT project Chronocatz, and an already popular collection called Azuki.
crowdfundinsider.com
MENA Region’s Kenzz, a Digital Commerce Solution Provider, Raises $3.5M
Kenzz, the “mass” e-commerce solution bringing reliable online shopping to the mass market in Egypt and MENA, recently announced that it has completed a $3.5 million seed fund raise. The investment round was “led by Outliers Venture Capital – a venture capital fund backing early-stage outlier founders in...
NEWSBTC
Market Making Services Can Offer Critical Advantages to Early Stage Projects
Market makers in crypto have a reputation that precedes themselves. Despite what many would have you believe, MMs are actually a neutral force when they’re used correctly. So does that mean tokenized projects should deploy such tools as a matter of course?. Fact is, new crypto projects especially need...
NEWSBTC
MakerDAO Invests Hefty Amount Becoming The Largest Stake Holder In USDC
The extended bearish trend caused panic and massive sell-offs in the crypto space. But it seems that the industry still records progressive moves. For example, a recent report shows a new partnership between Coinbase and MakerDAO. This collaboration aims to become the largest USDC holder. The world’s largest crypto exchange...
NEWSBTC
We Show How Uniglo.io Fits Within Uniswap And Aave As Ethereum Ecosystem Protocols
Uniglo.io is a novel asset-backed social currency that shows promise for cryptocurrency traders. Built on Ethereum to take advantage of its market leadership, the Uniglo.io project is interwoven within the giant’s smart contracts ecosystem alongside Uniswap (UNI) and Aave (AAVE). Uniglo.io (GLO) Uniglo.io has a multi-asset-backed treasury that protects...
crowdfundinsider.com
ZTLment Reportedly Becomes Europe’s First Payments Institution Built on Blockchain
Danish Fintech startup, Ztlment, claims it is the “first” in Europe to gain a license that “lets it operate fully regulated payments on top of blockchain.”. The company has “raised €1.3 million in pre-seed funding from venture funds specializing in fintech.” The startup’s smart contract software “moves euros instantly and automatically on blockchain in full regulatory compliance.”
NEWSBTC
Smooth Love Potion Price Predicted to Near Zero by 2023 – New Gaming Crypto Coins Better Investment
Axie Infinity’s Smooth Love Potion continues to lose value but new crypto gaming project Calvaria is taking the market by storm. Both the AXS token and Smooth Love Potion are down more than 95% from their all-time highs following a number of setbacks including the Ronin Bridge hack – which saw more than $600 million stolen from the ecosystem – the ongoing crypto bear market and a rapidly falling player base.
