Haines City, FL

Tremendous 10 poll features athletes from 6 fall sports

By Roy Fuoco, The Ledger
 2 days ago

This weeks nominees for The Ledger's Tremendous 10 poll include athletes from football, girls volleyball, boys and girls swimming, girls golf and boys cross country. The poll will be open until noon on Friday.

Lake Wales senior Lily Weaver (girls volleyball) led the Highlanders to their first district title in 22 years as they won a five-set thriller over Gateway. Weaver had 23 kills and 28 digs officially in the championship match. In three matches of the district tournament, she finished with 58 kills and 47 digs.

Lakeland senior Bobbie Rosenkranz (girls swimming and diving) won both her events at the Class 3A, District 6 meet. She won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:58.46, and the 100 backstroke in 59.89.

The Ledger's Tremendous 10 Poll

George Jenkins sophomore Dylan Cardosi (boys swimming and diving) won both his individual events at the Class 4A, District 7 meet. He won the 200 freestyle in 1:49.0 and the 100 butterfly in 52.31. He also won on both winning relay teams.

George Jenkins senior Sean Cardosi (boys swimming and diving) won both his events at the 4A-7 meet. He won the 100 free in 49.96 and the 100 back in 58.23. He also was on both winning relay teams.

Lakeland Christian junior Emilie Morin (girls golf) shot 2-over 74 to win the girls title at the Polk County Golf Tournament at Cleveland Heights.

Auburndale junior running back Dayrel Glover (football) rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. For the season, he has 662 yards and nine touchdowns on 98 carries.

Lakeland junior defensive lineman Jack Proctor (football) tied for the team lead with six solo tackles and led with three tackles for loss and two sacks. He also had a quarterback hurry. For the season, he has 16 solo tackles and 22 tackles overall. He is second with 11.5 tackles for loss and third with five sacks.

Haines City junior Jamarius Knight (football) rushed for 103 yards on just seven carries and scored two touchdowns in the Hornets' victory over George Jenkins. For the season, Knight has rushed for 375 yards and five touchdowns on 44 carries.

Lakeland senior outside hitter Carissa Michel (girls volleyball) had 35 kills, five aces and 24 digs in two matches to help lead Lakeland to the Class 6A, district 7 title. For the season, she is second on the Dreadnaughts with 253 kills, third with 159 digs, and leads with 49 aces.

Lakeland Region senior Israel Mirtil (boys cross country) ran a personal-best 16:44.7 to win the Class 3A District 3 meet to earn his first district title in cross country.

Roy Fuoco can be reached at roy.fuoco@theledger.com or at 863-802-7526. Follow him on Twitter: @RoyFuoco.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Tremendous 10 poll features athletes from 6 fall sports

