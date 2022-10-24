NH election 2022: Cilley challenges incumbent Harrington for Strafford 18 House seat

Two candidates are vying for the New Hampshire House seat in Strafford County District 18 representing Barrington, Middleton, New Durham and Strafford. Incumbent Republican state Rep. Michael Harrington of Strafford is being challenged by Democrat Jackie Cilley of Barrington, a former state representative and state senator.

Below are responses to a questionnaire sent to all candidates:

Jackie Cilley

Hometown: Barrington

The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade and placed the power to regulate abortion with the states. What should state lawmakers do regarding abortion laws?

From a 10 year old victim who would have been forced to carry her rapist’s fetus to term in her home state of Ohio to a Louisiana woman being forced to continue to carry a fetus with no skull and no chance of survival to women endangered by ectopic pregnancies, we are seeing the real results of the Supreme Court’s decision to deny women reproductive freedom. We face the same risks here in New Hampshire. NH Lawmakers should move with speed and decisiveness to codify the right to bodily autonomy for our citizens. That is precisely what I will do if I am elected to the NH House of Representatives. Abortion is healthcare and healthcare decisions belong to the patient and their doctor. The interference of lawyers and government will undeniably lead to poorer health outcomes if they are allowed to be a part of the decision process in our doctors’ offices while such personal and difficult decisions are being made. In addition to supporting legislation to protect our reproductive freedom, I will also support legislation to protect our rights to contraception to prevent pregnancy, a right that is currently at risk around the country.

The state's residents and businesses face many economic challenges, including high prices for electricity and fuel, a labor shortage, a lack of affordable housing and rising prices due to inflation. How would you address these challenges?

New Hampshire has among the highest electric rates in the US and we’ve just been rocked by the steepest increases in New England. Policy decisions to kill energy efficiency and alternative energy programs has worsened the situation. Given the cheapest energy unit is the one not used, I will advocate for legislation that creates energy efficiency and alternative energy programs. The labor shortage is also the result of intersecting economic issues, one of the most significant being lack of sufficient affordable housing. Addressing this challenge will require cooperation between levels of government. For example, Senator Hassan recently introduced the “Expand Housing Opportunities Act,” supported by business leaders throughout the state. This bill will set aside grants for the construction and rehabilitation of homes and provide matching funds for state investments in affordable housing. We can mirror these initiatives and pass legislation to participate in programs created by this new law. Another driver of housing costs is property taxes, the third highest in the country. The current NH Legislature has downshifted state responsibilities to property taxpayers, increasing the burden. An example of this is the school voucher program, estimated to cost $70 million over time. Funds that do not go to our local schools will need to be made up by increased property taxes. I will fight efforts to downshift costs to local property taxpayers.

What else do you want voters to know about you or your policy positions before the election on Nov. 8?

I am a former two-term NH senator and three-term NH state representative who knows how to work across the aisle for the benefit of my constituents. My legislative agenda includes the protection of reproductive freedom, supporting our local schools including both the appropriate funding to ensure an excellent education for our young and ensuring that our students receive an honest and accurate education, and advocacy for our workforce in an environment in which their voices are heard and they have the freedom to collectively bargain.

Editor's note: Seacoast Media Group made a good-faith effort to distribute our candidate questionnaire to all candidates. We will add any missing candidate questionnaires when they are received. If any candidates have questions or need information on how to be included, please email news@seacoastonline.com or news@fosters.com with "candidate questionnaire" in the subject line.