Tulare County, CA

Vote for the Tulare County high school athlete of the week (Oct. 24-28)

By Vongni Yang, Visalia Times-Delta
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
 2 days ago
Visalia Times-Delta/Tulare Advance-Register readers can now vote for their favorite high school athletes at the newspaper's website, visaliatimesdelta.com. The poll closes at noon on Friday.

Please do not email your votes.

  • Max Bakker, football, Central Valley Christian: Bakker threw four touchdowns and finished with 244 yards passing to help the Cavaliers claim an outright Tri-County Conference Kings Canyon division title.
  • Andrew Camarillo, football, Orosi: Camarillo set a new school record, rushing for 436 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Woodlake.
  • Devon Cardoza, girls water polo, Tulare Western: Cardoza led the Mustangs in goals, steals and assists against Dinuba.
  • Jordan Crisp, football, Tulare Union: Crisp accounted for two touchdowns, throwing a 20-yard scoring strike and finding the end zone on a one-yard run.
  • Maisyn Dean, volleyball, Mt. Whitney: Dean had 10 kills and nine assists in a league match against Monache.
  • Ricky Elias, football, Golden West: Elias registered two interceptions versus Redwood, including one that he returned 89 yards for a touchdown.
  • Alesandro Escarzaga, boys cross country, Porterville: Escarzaga placed first with a time of 16 minutes and 7 seconds at the East Yosemite League's second cluster meet of the season.
  • Hector Gonzalez, football, Dinuba: Gonzalez rushed for a career-high 216 yards and a touchdown. He averaged 7.4 yards per carry against Tulare Union.
  • Noe Viveros, football, Redwood: Viveros had a pick-six to help the Rangers clinch at least a share of the EYL championship.

Anyone (coaches, parents, teammates, teachers, friends, etc.) can nominate an athlete of the week for every sport.

Nominate players for next week's ballot by emailing sports reporter Vongni Yang at vyang2@visaliatimesdelta.com.

ICYMI:Tulare County football Week 10 scoreboard

Nominations are based on information available to the Times-Delta. Please include statistics and a photo with your submission.

All high school varsity players from Tulare County are eligible to be on the ballot. Nominations must be received for consideration by Monday morning following that week's games.

Vongni Yang is a sports reporter for the Visalia Times-Delta/Tulare Advance-Register. He covers Tulare County sports. Follow him on Twitter @Vongni. To support his continued coverage of local sports, subscribe today.

Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

ABOUT

Find out what's happening in Visalia and Tulare County. The Visalia Times-Delta is your source for local news, crime, entertainment, sports, feature stories and opinion.

 http://visaliatimesdelta.com

