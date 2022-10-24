ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh: I've got 'bigger fish to fry' than James Franklin's 'whining'

By Tony Garcia, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wzi0l_0ikmB7iC00

Michigan football is getting set to face one of its chief rivals, Michigan State, but in the middle of Jim Harbaugh previewing the game while addressing reporters Monday, he was asked about an altercation from the team's previous game against Penn State.

As the Wolverines headed up the tunnel to their locker room at halftime of that game, the two teams jawed back and forth, according to video from the tunnel.

Michigan's dietician Abigail O’Connor even tweeted that multiple peanut butter and jelly sandwiches were thrown at players during the incident — Trevor Keegan told reporters last week R.J. Moten said he was hit in the head by one of them.

REMEMBER WHEN? Charles Woodson gets THAT interception vs. Nick Saban, Michigan State

MORE COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Michigan football vs. Michigan State: Who must step up for both teams on Saturday night?

Penn State head coach James Franklin complained about the incident at the ensuing news conference and while he said he didn't want to focus on it in-season, it was an issue.

"I prefer to talk about these things in the offseason, but the one tunnel is a problem," Franklin said. "It's a problem and has been. To me, we need to put a policy in place from a conference perspective in my mind that's going to stop (it). We're not the first team to kind of get into a jawing match in the tunnel.

"For me, I want to focus on getting my team into the locker room and not jawing back and forth."

Harbaugh said Monday he felt the Nittany Lions created the incident in hopes of preventing his team from getting inside the locker room.

"I've really got bigger fish to fry than coach Franklin's opinion on the halftime tunnel from a game ago," Harbaugh said. "I mean all they've got to do is walk into their locker room. I think you saw pretty clearly (on video) that they completely stopped, they weren't letting us get up the tunnel. It just seemed like such a sophomoric ploy to try to keep us out of our locker room, and he looked like he was the ring leader of the whole thing.

"But no, I've got bigger fish to fry than worry about that kind of whining."

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy and lineman Mike Morris addressed the incident after the game, when Morris said Penn State had "Twitter fingers" all week. The talking on social media let him know it would be a highly emotional game — as evidenced by PSU picking up a personal foul on the first play from scrimmage.

McCarthy said he wasn't there when it started, but believed it was Penn State's doing.

“How they were acting emotionally out there going into the half and how they were emotionally all game, I wouldn’t be surprised if it was them starting it," he said. "And we just finished it."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh: I've got 'bigger fish to fry' than James Franklin's 'whining'

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
footballscoop.com

Get-back coach? Michigan has a "Get-to" coach

Michigan lost defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to the Ravens during the off season, and Jesse Minter stepped in from Vanderbilt with knowledge of the defensive system Macdonald had been using, and the Wolverines defense has been one of the most pleasant surprises through the halfway point of the college football season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Michigan Reportedly Has Special Plans For Michigan State Game

The Michigan Wolverines are reportedly pulling out all the stops for this weekend's rivalry game against Michigan State. After revealing that there will be a light show accompanying "Mr. Brightside," a Michigan insider is also reporting that there will be a flyover prior to kickoff. Per 247Sports' Alejandro Zúñiga, "There...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WLNS

Go Green or Go Blue? Jackson football fans take sides

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Go green or go blue? It’s a question that divides the Jackson community. “I’m a green and white guy 100 percent there is no wavering in that at all,” said John Willis. “Oh it’s go blue all day,” said John Hays. “It is go green all day every day and twice […]
JACKSON, MI
100.7 WITL

Michigan Town Ranks #3 For College Football Cities In U.S.

This week is the big game between MSU and U of M. The Spartans are traveling to Ann Arbor to take on the Wolverines at the Big House this Saturday night. I've only been to a couple of other stadiums outside of Spartan Stadium. I've been to Northwestern (when I was a wee lad) and Notre Dame. I don't remember much about my visit to Northwestern. Notre Dame on the other hand was an amazing experience and I encourage you to go see a Notre Dame game at least once in your life. Regardless of who they are playing, it's a top notch experience.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Axios Detroit

MSU fights to shield donor gifts for Tucker's contract

A state judge peppered Michigan State's lawyer with questions Tuesday about why the university wants to keep donor agreements paying for football coach Mel Tucker's $95 million contract a secret.The hearing in Judge Brock Swartzle's court is part of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit filed by the Detroit Free Press.Why it matters: Public bodies often reject FOIA requests — or demand exorbitant fees for public records — with impunity, leaving citizens or news organizations little recourse but to sue.The Free Press lawsuit forced MSU to publicly justify its denial of the donor agreements.We've been following this suit and...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Will Michigan become a refuge for the climate crisis? MSU experts discuss

With its northern location, ample access to fresh water and room for population growth, Michigan has been hailed as a climate haven - a destination for refugees of drought and natural-disaster-driven destruction. ﻿In recent years, publications have predicted an influx of immigration into the state. However, MSU scientists aren't so sure about such a rose-tinted view.﻿However, Robert Drost foresees major issues with agriculture and fisheries, as well as the potential for flooding, extended droughts and temperatures exceeding 95 degrees over a longer period of time. Environmental experts and professors say whatever short-term advantages Michigan currently has will eventually be outweighed...
EAST LANSING, MI
wtvbam.com

Several area match ups in opening week of MHSAA Football Playoffs

EAST LANSING, MI (WTVB) – The Road to Ford Field starts this weekend in the M.H.S.A.A. Football Playoffs. Besides games involving the Union City Chargers and the Tekonsha Indians, there are several other match ups this weekend involving area teams. All games start at 7:00 p.m. Friday night. DIVISION...
EAST LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

Avoid These Lansing Roads if You Don’t Want to Hit a Deer

It's that time of year again when deer are on the move and so are you. That means that there is a stronger chance that you and a deer could meet each other in the street. I'm not talking about a street fight—although I would pay to watch that. I'm talking about deer and car collisions. They happen all the time throughout mid-Michigan and the rest of the state.
LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan prosecutors to appeal ruling that tossed Flint water crisis prosecutions

Special state prosecutors plan to appeal a judge's recent decision to toss multiple criminal cases stemming from how the state originally charged former high-ranking officials tied to the Flint water crisis. Genesee County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Kelly inappropriately dismissed the charges because she did not correctly interpret a Michigan Supreme Court ruling on the so-called one-person grand jury system, used to secure indictments in this case, according to an unattributed statement released Tuesday by the Office...
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

I-69 and US-127 planned for construction this week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I-69 and US-127 are on the planner for construction as the next phase in the Rebuilding Michigan plan. Multiple projects under the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced by Governor Gretchen Whitmer are expected to begin this week. The next phase of the Rebuilding Michigan Project will include I-69 in Clinton County as well as US-127. According to Whitmer, these investments are expected to support 2,051 jobs.
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy