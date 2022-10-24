ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Detroit Free Press

Stressed about Thanksgiving? Butterball's free calendar may help

By Susan Selasky, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OQEpZ_0ikmB1Pq00

Get ready pilgrims.

Thanksgiving, the biggest food holiday of the year, is a month away. New data from Butterball found that 90% of Americans plan on celebrating Thanksgiving this year.

But along with planning and prepping the big meal, stress often comes along like an extra side dish.

Relax. The folks at Butterball are feeling your angst and want to help ease that stress and provide encouragement on a daily basis.

To help, Butterball released its first-ever Butterball Turkey Talk-Line Comfort Calendar. This limited-edition calendar is free and gives those preparing for Thanksgiving 24 days of “emotional support, practical tips, and a whole lot of comfort,” according to Butterball.

But you need to act fast. The Comfort Calendars are available only now through Wednesday at ButterballComfortGiveaway.com on a first-come, first-served basis. On Monday, the calendars went quickly but will be replenished starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

While each day on the Comfort Calendar features suggestions and turkey prep tips such as how and when to thaw, there are also thoughts for creating “me time,” to ease the stress.

“The holiday season can be one of the most exciting times of the year, but unfortunately, it can also be one of the most stressful,” said Nicole Johnson, director and 22-year veteran of the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line, said in a news release. “We’ve harnessed more than 40 years of Turkey Talk-Line expertise – the most common questions and sources of confusion as well as the angst that frequently accompanies them – to create this daily resource for often-overlooked holiday hosts. Particularly as they grapple with inflation and other concerns, it’s an honor to offer our time-tested technical advice, emotional support and even a little levity in this fun, new format this holiday season.”

But that’s not all. Throughout the month of November, Butterball will have Headspace, Instacart, and Spafinder gift card giveaways via Instagram.

You can also get daily tips and recommendations through Butterball’s Instagram starting Nov. 1 – the same day its Butterball Turkey Talk-Line opens for its 41st year.

Contact Detroit Free Press food writer Susan Selasky and send food and restaurant news to: sselasky@freepress.com. Follow @SusanMariecooks on Twitter.

Support local journalism and become a digital subscriber to the Free Press.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Is Cracker Barrel Open On Thanksgiving 2022?

Whether you're ready or not, the 2022 holiday season is fast approaching. Some avid planners have likely already started carving out their Thanksgiving menu (pun intended), while others might not even be ready for Halloween yet. If you're in the second group, it might behoove you to look into what...
msn.com

National Coffee Day 2022: Freebies from Dunkin’, Krispy Kreme, Panera; What about Starbucks?

There’s one thing we know for certain – Americans love their coffee. Figures from the National Coffee Association shows 60% of Americans choose coffee each day over other beverages, including water. And while a lot of that coffee is consumed at home, people are happy to take it to go, as well. The association showed drive-through and in-app ordering of coffee has jumped more than 30% in the last year.
Mashed

McDonald's Is Offering $1 Fries Until 2023

We hate to be the bearers of bad news, but if you haven't started any of your holiday shopping yet, you're already a bit behind the eight ball. Sure, we haven't even made it to Halloween yet. However, according to a recent Bankrate survey, half of this year's winter shoppers have either already started shopping, or plan to start knocking items off of their list, by October 31, which, by the way, is in just five short days.
The Independent

Woman shares recipes that can feed families for just £10 a week

As the cost of living crisis continues, a woman has revealed how people can feed their families for as little as £10 per week.Grace Mortimer, 29, has created recipes that can feed up to four people for just 22p per person.The mother of one shares the recipes on her Instagram page, @_MyFirstMeals, and says she came up with the idea when she was worrying about how she and others will cope with the cost of living crisis this winter.“I’m very worried about the cost of living crisis for my own family, it’s terrifying,” the Gloucester author of cookbook My...
momcollective.com

Making Dinner Fast in the Slow Cooker

My slow cooker is an underused kitchen appliance. It works very well but does not get quite enough attention as it deserves. My mom always referred to “the slow cooker” as a “crock pot” for her cooking needs. I remember she bought me mine as a gift for our first home. I have owned mine for over ten years; probably the longest-lasting appliance I have owned. It has survived many moves and is one of the easiest dinner cleanups.
CNET

Halloween Deals at Baskin-Robbins, Dunkin', Chipotle and More

Halloween season is here, and even if you're too old to go trick-or-treating (like there is such a thing), you can still snag great deals from some of your favorite quick-service eateries. Trick-or-treating as we know it didn't become a Halloween custom in the US until the 1930s. The tradition...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CNN

Walmart, Target and Best Buy will be closed on Thanksgiving

New York CNN Business — Walmart and other large chains will again close their stores on Thanksgiving, continuing a practice many companies first started in 2020 in response to the pandemic. “It’s a thing of the past. We’ll again be closed on Thanksgiving,” Walmart (WMT)US CEO John Furner said...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thesouthernladycooks.com

Butterscotch Apple Cake - The Southern Lady Cooks

Don’t forget about our Ebooks! Each Ebook is a collection of our most popular recipes. You will have them all at your fingertips and can pull them up at any time. Nice and convenient instead of having to search a database. You can purchase each Ebook individually or buy the bundle.
TODAY.com

Target dropped hundreds of new holiday items from Wondershop, Studio McGee and more

Sure, it's still October, but in our book it’s never too early to start decorating for the holidays. There’s something about the glow of string lights, cozy knit blankets and lush pine wreaths and trees that makes the season a little more magical, and Target has everything you need to transform your home into a festive oasis.
CNET

Don't Buy Distilled Water. Save Money and Make It Yourself in 5 Easy Steps

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Distilled water is the purest form of water you can find: simple hydrogen and oxygen, with 99.9% of other minerals, chemicals and pollutants removed. It's used for a variety of things in medical settings and at home. And while you can buy distilled water at the store or on Amazon, if you use it often, it helps to know how to make your own. All you need is two pots, water, a stove and a few minutes of your time. Trust me, it's a game changer.
ConsumerAffairs

Get your Thanksgiving turkey NOW – or else

If your Thanksgiving dinner requires a turkey, you better move fast on getting one or else. Actually two “elses” – one, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) says turkey is “light” in availability and, two, because of that, the price is climbing upward quickly. The...
INDIANA STATE
Tina Howell

Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish

Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy