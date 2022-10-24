Columbia County announces road closures in the Knob Hill subdivision

Columbia County recently announced intermittent, temporary lane closures with lane shifts in the Knob Hill subdivision.

Due to paving, the following roads will have intermittent lane closures: Knob Hill Drive, Knob Hill Circle, Knob Hill Court West, Knob Hill Court East, Avrett Lane, Avrett Way, Avrett Court, Cornerstone Place, Cornerstone Court, Woody Hill Circle, Jami Court, Terri Court and Woody Hill Court.

Minor assault:Columbia County official arrested, allegedly assaults minor

The county said to expect delays and urged residents to remove trash cans and any vehicles being parked in the roadway. Cleaning of the roadway will take place, so there could be dust at times.