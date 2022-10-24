Read full article on original website
Man Takes Axe to HVAC System in Seabrook, NH Basement
A man allegedly used an axe to damage the HVAC system in the basement of a Seabrook home Tuesday night. The owner of a home on Hooksett Street called Seabrook Poice when he heard banging noises coming from his basement around 10:30 p.m. Officers sent K-9 Henry where he encountered Joshua Pelletier, 31, of Kittery who was holding an axe.
Rochester, New Hampshire, Man Found With Gun, Drugs, Bullets During Traffic Stop
A traffic stop and pursuit turned into the arrest of a Rochester man after weapons, bullets, and illegal drugs were found inside the stopped vehicle early Saturday morning. Bow Police stopped a white Chevrolet Express van on Route 3A around 3:35 a.m., but the van then took off, leading to a pursuit that ended in Manchester. The driver, Zachary Gilbert, 34, was found to have five active warrants for his arrest.
Former Rochester, New Hampshire, Councilor Looked Up License Info, Cops Say
A former Rochester city council member was charged with accessing information from Rockingham County computer systems while on the job as a dispatcher. The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office requested an investigation when it became aware that Christopher Rice, 32, of Rochester, was accessing license information on certain individuals from the State Police Online Telecommunications System.
Teacher Busted for Allegedly Selling Drugs in Hampton, NH
A Haverhill teacher was charged with selling cocaine to trusted law enforcement sources in Hampton twice in September. Travis Ducharme, 36, of Raymond was charged by the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office October 4 with sales of a controlled drug, transporting drugs in a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled drug. He is a teacher for grades 5-8 at the Dr. Paul C. Nettle School in Haverhill.
This 282-Year-Old Hotel in Hampton New Hampshire is Not Haunted
Located in downtown Hampton, Lamie’s Inn was built in 1740, according to its earliest known documents. And having been there many times in my life I can tell you that, especially at this time of year, it is not haunted. Originally a residential home, the building was purchased in...
Bagel Connoisseurs Claim This Dover, NH, Deli Has the Best of the Best
Growing up in a Jewish household, bagels are basically part of my DNA. My go-to is an everything bagel with veggie cream cheese topped with lox, red onion, and capers. I know what you are thinking: "Dang, girl! Your breath must be kicking after that!" It sure is. But is it worth it? Abso freakin' lutely!
NTSB: Engine ‘didn’t sound healthy’ before Arundel, ME plane crash
The plane carrying the owner and president of a construction company was flying low and its engine didn't sound healthy moments before it crashed in Arundel, Maine on October 5, according to a preliminary report by the NTSB. The pilot, Eldon Morrison, 81, of Yarmouth and passenger Paul Koziell, 55,...
Watch Out: Catalytic Converter Thieves in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
A stolen catalytic converter is like a swift kick to the gonads. According to a recent report by the Congressional Research Service, thieves extract precious metals (rhodium, platinum, palladium) from the converters and sell them on the black market. It can cost the owner up to $3,000 to replace the part. Not fun.
This is the Most Haunted Hotel in New Hampshire
You know the old expression: the first time a hotel burns down, it’s a problem. The second time a hotel burns down, it’s a trend. The third time a hotel burns down, it makes Thrillist’s list of most haunted hotels in the nation. It also lands atop all hotels in the Granite State for most reported supernatural activity.
I Don’t Think Newington, New Hampshire is a Real Town
My family moved to the Seacoast in 1986. And it dawned on me that in 36 years, I have never met a single person from Newington, New Hampshire. I’ve spent a LOT of time in Newington. Whether it was shopping, going out to eat, or bowling with friends, Newington has always been a part of my life.
Isn’t it Illegal for This New Hampshire Church and Sanctuary To Offer Hallucinogenic Tea Retreats?
It's a growing trend albeit controversial around the world, making ground in the United States and that includes New Hampshire. They're called Ayahuasca Retreats and even streaming services like Netflix and podcasts like Gwyneth Paltrow's "The goop" among others have explored the popularity of these mysterious gatherings. According to the...
This Remote Island in Maine Was Once Home to a Crew of Cannibals
With 65 lighthouses along the coast of Maine, each one has its own story. Some boast histories of bringing sea lovers together, some are home to beautiful museums, one was featured in Forest Gump, and one was home to one of the first cases of cannibalism in the United States.
Heroic New Hampshire Air Force Member Saves Woman’s Life After Jet Ski Crash
One moment you're enjoying a relaxing day off on the water. The next, you're being flung from your boat after a crash, and only minutes later rushing to the aid of those injured to help save a life. Amy Granfield of the U.S. Air Force was thrust into such a...
Haunting Tale of Devil’s Footprint Lives on in Ipswich, Massachusetts
Ipswich, Massachusetts, is known worldwide for its sweet and tender clams. You can find Ipswich clams on menus of fine restaurants around the world. Ipswich is also known for having one of the most beautiful beaches in the country, Crane Beach, and for more 1st period homes than any other town in America.
New Hampshire Man Sets New State Record for His Channel Catfish Catch
Record alert...repeat...RECORD ALERT. On September 27, 2022, Scott Alexander, Jr. of Sullivan, New Hampshire, broke the current record for the largest channel catfish caught in the granite state, according to the NH Fish and Game Facebook page. Sullivan's catfish was pulled out of the Connecticut River near Hinsdale. It was...
Wally’s Pub Chili Cook-off Benefits Hampton, NH, Firefighters Toy Bank
If you love chili, you will love this. The Hampton, New Hampshire, Firefighters hold an annual chili cook-off at Wally's to raise money for the Firefighters Toy Bank. The Hampton Firefighters Toy Bank is a program that helps families during the Christmas season in the Hampton area. The holiday season is difficult for so many families, and the Hampton Fire Fighters Charitable Foundation (HFFCF) is there for the community.
Feeling Old? Adam Sandler Was Highlighted on Cover of AARP Magazine
You never know who will turn up on the cover of AARP. A few years ago, it was superstar Bruce Springsteen, and I cringed. No, the Boss can't be that old, but he was. Now, we have arguably one of New Hampshire's most famous celebrities, who grew up in Manchester and has a boundless amount of energy, on the cover of AARP Magazine.
Liam Neeson Spotted Filming Action Movie in Boston
He has a very particular set of skills. And hopefully, they include parallel parking while the drivers behind you honk and refuse to stop. Taken star Liam Neeson was spotted in Boston this week, according to MassLive. Neeson is in town shooting the film Thug, in which he plays a gangster.
This Quaint New England Town is Begging Visitors Not to Drive There Right Now
Quaint New England towns are loved not just by us locals, but visitors all over the world. So, learning that one town, during the fall no less, is begging everyone to not drive there right now, has made us curious. I'm talking about Salem, Massachusetts. It's always a hot destination...
Here’s What You Need to Know About the Portsmouth Halloween Parade in New Hampshire
Halloween is officially one week away, which means that countless celebrations and festivities will take place in the coming days. Just off the top of this writer's head, the Dover Witches Market is happening Saturday, followed by the city's first Witches Ball. Several restaurants and bars will host special events and parties. Attractions like Haunted Overload, Fright Kingdom, and Screeemfest are currently hosting thousands of visitors looking for spooks, and Salem, Massachusetts, is undoubtedly swarming with tourists.
