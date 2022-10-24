ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Man Takes Axe to HVAC System in Seabrook, NH Basement

A man allegedly used an axe to damage the HVAC system in the basement of a Seabrook home Tuesday night. The owner of a home on Hooksett Street called Seabrook Poice when he heard banging noises coming from his basement around 10:30 p.m. Officers sent K-9 Henry where he encountered Joshua Pelletier, 31, of Kittery who was holding an axe.
SEABROOK, NH
Rochester, New Hampshire, Man Found With Gun, Drugs, Bullets During Traffic Stop

A traffic stop and pursuit turned into the arrest of a Rochester man after weapons, bullets, and illegal drugs were found inside the stopped vehicle early Saturday morning. Bow Police stopped a white Chevrolet Express van on Route 3A around 3:35 a.m., but the van then took off, leading to a pursuit that ended in Manchester. The driver, Zachary Gilbert, 34, was found to have five active warrants for his arrest.
ROCHESTER, NH
Former Rochester, New Hampshire, Councilor Looked Up License Info, Cops Say

A former Rochester city council member was charged with accessing information from Rockingham County computer systems while on the job as a dispatcher. The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office requested an investigation when it became aware that Christopher Rice, 32, of Rochester, was accessing license information on certain individuals from the State Police Online Telecommunications System.
ROCHESTER, NH
Teacher Busted for Allegedly Selling Drugs in Hampton, NH

A Haverhill teacher was charged with selling cocaine to trusted law enforcement sources in Hampton twice in September. Travis Ducharme, 36, of Raymond was charged by the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office October 4 with sales of a controlled drug, transporting drugs in a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled drug. He is a teacher for grades 5-8 at the Dr. Paul C. Nettle School in Haverhill.
HAMPTON, NH
This is the Most Haunted Hotel in New Hampshire

You know the old expression: the first time a hotel burns down, it’s a problem. The second time a hotel burns down, it’s a trend. The third time a hotel burns down, it makes Thrillist’s list of most haunted hotels in the nation. It also lands atop all hotels in the Granite State for most reported supernatural activity.
TILTON, NH
Wally’s Pub Chili Cook-off Benefits Hampton, NH, Firefighters Toy Bank

If you love chili, you will love this. The Hampton, New Hampshire, Firefighters hold an annual chili cook-off at Wally's to raise money for the Firefighters Toy Bank. The Hampton Firefighters Toy Bank is a program that helps families during the Christmas season in the Hampton area. The holiday season is difficult for so many families, and the Hampton Fire Fighters Charitable Foundation (HFFCF) is there for the community.
HAMPTON, NH
Here’s What You Need to Know About the Portsmouth Halloween Parade in New Hampshire

Halloween is officially one week away, which means that countless celebrations and festivities will take place in the coming days. Just off the top of this writer's head, the Dover Witches Market is happening Saturday, followed by the city's first Witches Ball. Several restaurants and bars will host special events and parties. Attractions like Haunted Overload, Fright Kingdom, and Screeemfest are currently hosting thousands of visitors looking for spooks, and Salem, Massachusetts, is undoubtedly swarming with tourists.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Dover, NH
ABOUT

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://shark1053.com

