Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Takoma, Maryland Offers One-Time $1,000 PaymentCadrene HeslopTakoma Park, MD
Zero Tuition For Some In-State University of Maryland StudentsCadrene HeslopCollege Park, MD
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
WTOP
Chase Young’s return from IR clock likely to start this week, Rivera says
Young’s return from IR clock likely to start this week, Rivera says originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Washington’s stout defensive unit could be in store for a major personnel addition within the next three weeks. Per head coach Ron Rivera, the 21-day clock to get edge rusher...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Yardbarker
Commanders Trade Antonio Gibson? RBs Flex Versatility in Win vs. Packers
The Washington Commanders are still coming off of a high from their big win Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. While a lot of the spotlight was shined on backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who made his first start. A big reason why the team won came from the running backs on the roster.
Yardbarker
Analyst: 49ers could trade Trey Lance, re-sign Jimmy Garoppolo after Christian McCaffrey trade
The San Francisco 49ers went all-in on the 2022 NFL season when they sent the Carolina Panthers second, third, and fourth-round draft picks in 2023 and a fifth-round selection in 2024 for star running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey hasn't been with the 49ers for a whole week, but ESPN's Bill...
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Yardbarker
Commanders' Ron Rivera not committing to starting healthy Carson Wentz over Taylor Heinicke?
Backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke guided the Washington Commanders to a 23-21 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. He was playing in place of starter Carson Wentz, who is due to miss at least four games while on injured reserve. Washington head coach Ron Rivera spoke with reporters Monday...
WTOP
Cook, Vikings seek consistency after breakthrough TD
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dalvin Cook took the handoff to the left, burst through a big hole between the center and the guard, then made a slick cutback to evade an arm tackle and veer right. Finally, he was free. Cook raced untouched the rest of the way for a...
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Emmitt Smith breaks rushing record
1967 — New Mexico tight end Emilio Vallez catches 17 passes for 257 yards to tie an NCAA record in a 75-12 rout of Texas-El Paso. 1973 — Four players rush for more than 100 yards as Alabama sets three NCAA records during a 77-6 romp of Virginia Tech. Alabama sets records with 823 yards total offense, 743 yards rushing and four 100-yard rushers. Jim Taylor gains 142 yards, Wilbur Jackson 138, Calvin Culliver 127 and Richard Todd 102.
Seahawks get Tre Brown, Travis Homer back practicing; L.J. Collier activated off IR
Brown was a starting cornerback as a rookie for Seattle last season. Collier has yet to fulfill expectations as a 1st-round pick.
WTOP
Davis gets new deal, raise with No. 1 UNC after 1st-year run
North Carolina coach Hubert Davis has a new six-year contract and a raise after his first-year run to the NCAA championship game. Signed in late August, the deal runs through the 2027-28 season and is worth about $16.7 million. That includes base and supplemental pay, as well as compensation tied to the school’s multimedia and sports-apparel agreements with Learfield and Nike, respectively, and an annual expense allowance.
Yardbarker
NFL's top two TEs finish with identical numbers on National Tight Ends Day
On National Tight Ends Day, a "holiday" on Sunday, Travis Kelce of the Chiefs and George Kittle of the 49ers went head-to-head. The heavyweight showdown was a draw. Kelce and Kittle both finished with six catches for 98 yards. Kittle scored a touchdown, but Kelce came out with the win as the Chiefs beat the 49ers, 44-23.
Comments / 0