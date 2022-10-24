Read full article on original website
foxnebraska.com
Authorities make arrests in multimillion-dollar meat theft ring
LINCOLN, Neb. — Three people have been arrested following an investigation into a multi-million dollar meat theft ring stretching across several states. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into several stolen semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef occurring in Nebraska, including Lancaster County, on June 27, 2022. In the initial investigation, the estimated loss was $1 million.
foxnebraska.com
Farming Today with KRVN: October 25, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Alex Voichoskie with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - NOAA Winter Weather Outlook shows more drought ahead. - EPA approves use of E30 in Nebraska fleet demonstration; goal to reduce costs, pollution. - October is National Farm to School Month.
foxnebraska.com
Nebraska releases 2023 football schedule
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of Nebraska Athletics:. The Big Ten Conference announced its 2023 football schedule Wednesday morning, with Nebraska set to play host to five conference games next fall. Nebraska will begin the season with a Big Ten game for the fourth consecutive season, opening at...
foxnebraska.com
Top seeded Nebraska falls to No. 5 Wisconsin
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of Nebraska Athletics:. The Nebraska volleyball team's 11-match win streak came to an end after a 25-23, 25-23, 25-18 loss at No. 5 Wisconsin on Wednesday night in front of 7,229 at the UW Field House. The top-ranked Huskers (18-2, 10-1 Big Ten)...
foxnebraska.com
Big Red Rundown: Henrich out for the season with knee injury
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Football head coach Mickey Joseph confirmed Tuesday that linebacker Nick Henrich is out for the rest of the season. The Huskers captain suffered a knee injury in the second quarter against Purdue and did not return in that game. Henrich had 37 tackles, three TFLs...
