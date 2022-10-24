ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Celebrity Couple Divorces, Who Gets The House in Montana?

This couple always spent their down time with family in the mountains of Montana. Now that they've divorced, what will happen to their Montana residence?. If you didn't hear, NFL quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen have decided to divorce after 13 years of marriage. Both have posted Instagram messages about how they will be separating, but cherish the time they spent together and will keep focusing on parenting to their two kids.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Shovels and Rope at The ELM in Bozeman This Saturday

Music lovers are getting a packed weekend of great shows in Bozeman, with Shovels & Rope making a tour stop at The ELM on Saturday, October 29th. Living AND working with your significant other can be very challenging, especially in the music biz. But the husband and wife duo of Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst make it look easy...and fun. If you're into Americana vibes, don't miss Shovels and Rope on Saturday at The ELM.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montana Fun Facts: Is This Montana River The Shortest In America?

Montana is filled with all kinds of water; lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams can be found all around the Treasure State, but Montana has one river that really stands out. According to several experts, Montana is home to the shortest river in the entire United States. Although, our friends over in Oregon are more than likely to disagree, as they claim to have the shortest river in America.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Billings Ranked Most Affordable MT City for a Cannabis Vacation

As someone who has consumed cannabis for decades, it still feels a little bit weird to be able to write and talk about marijuana freely. It wasn't that many years ago that open cannabis use often came with some stigma in Montana. You whispered about meeting your weed dealer in person vs. on the phone, because "the feds might be listening" to your phone calls. You used code words (that weren't really that sneaky) when you talked about marijuana. Stoners often settled for a substandard, black-market product, because that was all they could get.
BILLINGS, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montana Bumper Sticker Sends Strong Message, But is it Offensive?

A new bumper sticker has been selling like hotcakes in Montana but is the message taking it too far?. If you talk to almost any native Montanan, they will tell you how frustrated they are about all of the out-of-staters moving to Montana. It's a fairly common sentiment among Montana locals. The fear is that people from different states are going to come to Montana and try to change our way of life.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Kids In The Front Seat? Here Are Montana’s Laws

It may seem like common sense to wait until kids are of a certain weight/age to let them ride in the front seat of a car, but there are actually laws about this as well. We all want kids to be safe wherever they are. Recently, we discussed how old your kids have to be to leave them at home alone. If there are legal age limits for this, what else are there age limits for? For one, riding in the front seat.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montana Has HOW MANY Species of Bats?

As startling as they can be, bats are some of the coolest, most helpful-to-humans animals in Montana. That's a good thing because we have a wide variety of the flying mammals...but can you guess how many species call Montana home?. Montana is home to only 15 of the 1,400+ species...
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Where to Find The Best Quesadillas in Gallatin Valley

Whether eaten as an appetizer or a full-fledged meal, quesadillas are one of the most delicious and versatile dishes out there. Quesadillas, in my opinion, are one of the most underrated Mexican dishes. They only require two easy ingredients, but can be customized to be as simple or complex as you want.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

What is Montana’s Favorite Fast Food Joint? Here You Go!

Montana, along with the rest of America, is constantly on the go. Whether we are on our way to work, school, a sporting event, or we just want to get home after a long day, we're always rushing somewhere. Those long days can be made easier if you stop quickly and grab some food so you don't have to worry about the dreaded question: "What am I going to make for dinner"? It really is no mystery why the fast food business is so booming.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Who is Montana’s Biggest Farm Girl Social Media Star?

With well over 100k YouTube subscribers, this young lady is one of Montana's biggest social media stars. Kate Stephens is someone we need to know more about. Kate's Ag - Farm to Fashion is just about as Montana as it gets. I was thrilled to stumble upon her Kate's Ag YouTube channel, but her social media reach certainly doesn't stop there. She also has her own website, Facebook page, and Instagram. Based in Great Falls, her videos have over 22,000,000 views.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

The Best Places in Montana For Life-Changing Meals

Have you ever eaten a meal that you constantly tell other people about or brings a smile to your face? I can name a few, but is there a place like that in Montana?. Sometimes food can not only take care of hunger but change your life. Whether that is a meal that has been a family recipe for years or a meal you had at a restaurant, it makes an impression on you.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Montana Made The Top 10 Worst In America For This

They say you shouldn't judge somewhere based on just ONE experience, but apparently, that is exactly what the YouTube Channel "BabbleTop" did to our wonderful state—and nine other states. BabbleTop recently came out with a video detailing the 10 states with the worst food in America. (I think they...
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

