Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Popular Celebrity Couple Divorces, Who Gets The House in Montana?
This couple always spent their down time with family in the mountains of Montana. Now that they've divorced, what will happen to their Montana residence?. If you didn't hear, NFL quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen have decided to divorce after 13 years of marriage. Both have posted Instagram messages about how they will be separating, but cherish the time they spent together and will keep focusing on parenting to their two kids.
Shovels and Rope at The ELM in Bozeman This Saturday
Music lovers are getting a packed weekend of great shows in Bozeman, with Shovels & Rope making a tour stop at The ELM on Saturday, October 29th. Living AND working with your significant other can be very challenging, especially in the music biz. But the husband and wife duo of Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst make it look easy...and fun. If you're into Americana vibes, don't miss Shovels and Rope on Saturday at The ELM.
Montana Fun Facts: Is This Montana River The Shortest In America?
Montana is filled with all kinds of water; lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams can be found all around the Treasure State, but Montana has one river that really stands out. According to several experts, Montana is home to the shortest river in the entire United States. Although, our friends over in Oregon are more than likely to disagree, as they claim to have the shortest river in America.
Billings Ranked Most Affordable MT City for a Cannabis Vacation
As someone who has consumed cannabis for decades, it still feels a little bit weird to be able to write and talk about marijuana freely. It wasn't that many years ago that open cannabis use often came with some stigma in Montana. You whispered about meeting your weed dealer in person vs. on the phone, because "the feds might be listening" to your phone calls. You used code words (that weren't really that sneaky) when you talked about marijuana. Stoners often settled for a substandard, black-market product, because that was all they could get.
Montana Bumper Sticker Sends Strong Message, But is it Offensive?
A new bumper sticker has been selling like hotcakes in Montana but is the message taking it too far?. If you talk to almost any native Montanan, they will tell you how frustrated they are about all of the out-of-staters moving to Montana. It's a fairly common sentiment among Montana locals. The fear is that people from different states are going to come to Montana and try to change our way of life.
Montana Winter Survival: 10 Things You’ll Need to Stay Warm
Winter in Montana can be brutal, and it's important to make sure you're prepared. With help from our listeners, we put together a list of 10 items that you'll need in order to stay warm this winter. One of the most essential pieces of advice I can give anyone during...
Kids In The Front Seat? Here Are Montana’s Laws
It may seem like common sense to wait until kids are of a certain weight/age to let them ride in the front seat of a car, but there are actually laws about this as well. We all want kids to be safe wherever they are. Recently, we discussed how old your kids have to be to leave them at home alone. If there are legal age limits for this, what else are there age limits for? For one, riding in the front seat.
Montana Has HOW MANY Species of Bats?
As startling as they can be, bats are some of the coolest, most helpful-to-humans animals in Montana. That's a good thing because we have a wide variety of the flying mammals...but can you guess how many species call Montana home?. Montana is home to only 15 of the 1,400+ species...
Where to Find The Best Quesadillas in Gallatin Valley
Whether eaten as an appetizer or a full-fledged meal, quesadillas are one of the most delicious and versatile dishes out there. Quesadillas, in my opinion, are one of the most underrated Mexican dishes. They only require two easy ingredients, but can be customized to be as simple or complex as you want.
Are You Ready? Montana’s Annual Run For Your Life Event Is Back!
Mental health in Montana has been a topic at many schools, universities, churches, and workplaces for quite some time. There was a time when speaking about mental health was considered unacceptable. Seeking help basically meant you were "crazy" and would be sent off to be "fixed." Times have changed with...
Ready To Carve Pumpkins? This Montana Business Is Ready For You
Every year we love getting the kiddos all dressed up as their favorite characters and taking them to get as much candy as they can. Almost all kids love Halloween, and I won't lie, most adults love it too. This year, Kenyon Noble is celebrating their 24th Annual Junior Carpenter...
Is This Holiday Favorite Going To Be Hard To Find In Montana?
In the last year or so, we've all had to start paying more for groceries. With the holidays just around the corner, experts are saying that not only will we be paying more for holiday food this year, we might also have trouble finding a particular holiday classic. In fact, it's not just a classic, it's the star of the whole dinner.
Grateful Dead Lovers Unite, Friday Night in Bozeman at The ELM
WHERE: The ELM (506 North 7th Avenue, Bozeman) TICKETS: Reserved balcony loge seating and general admission standing room tickets are available for this show!. $20.00 General Admission (subject to fees) | This ticket type allows access to all open sections of the venue. All tickets are general admission standing room only.
New Boot Goofin? Where To Get Winter Boots in Bozeman
After all the snow we got this past weekend, let's face it; it's time to pull out our trusty winter boots—or, if they're worn out after last year, it's time to get some new ones. The Gallatin Valley saw its first snow this past weekend, and some people were...
Here’s What You Need to Know About ‘Can the Griz’ 2022
The 23rd Annual 'Can the Griz' food drive kicks off on November 5. Here's what you need to know about the friendly competition between Montana State University and the University of Montana. We are excited to be a part of this year's 'Can the Griz' Food Drive. The competition begins...
Dangerous Crosswinds East of Bozeman Through Friday Morning
The I-90 corridor east of Bozeman, including the Bozeman Pass, Livingston, Big Timber, and the Beartooth Foothills will see wind gusts up to 60 MPH through at least Friday morning. Areas south of I-90 are included in this Wind Advisory, including Cow Face Hill, Nye, Fishtail, and Beehive. Expect dangerous...
What is Montana’s Favorite Fast Food Joint? Here You Go!
Montana, along with the rest of America, is constantly on the go. Whether we are on our way to work, school, a sporting event, or we just want to get home after a long day, we're always rushing somewhere. Those long days can be made easier if you stop quickly and grab some food so you don't have to worry about the dreaded question: "What am I going to make for dinner"? It really is no mystery why the fast food business is so booming.
Who is Montana’s Biggest Farm Girl Social Media Star?
With well over 100k YouTube subscribers, this young lady is one of Montana's biggest social media stars. Kate Stephens is someone we need to know more about. Kate's Ag - Farm to Fashion is just about as Montana as it gets. I was thrilled to stumble upon her Kate's Ag YouTube channel, but her social media reach certainly doesn't stop there. She also has her own website, Facebook page, and Instagram. Based in Great Falls, her videos have over 22,000,000 views.
The Best Places in Montana For Life-Changing Meals
Have you ever eaten a meal that you constantly tell other people about or brings a smile to your face? I can name a few, but is there a place like that in Montana?. Sometimes food can not only take care of hunger but change your life. Whether that is a meal that has been a family recipe for years or a meal you had at a restaurant, it makes an impression on you.
Montana Made The Top 10 Worst In America For This
They say you shouldn't judge somewhere based on just ONE experience, but apparently, that is exactly what the YouTube Channel "BabbleTop" did to our wonderful state—and nine other states. BabbleTop recently came out with a video detailing the 10 states with the worst food in America. (I think they...
The Moose 95.1 FM
Bozeman, MT
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
784K+
Views
ABOUT
The Moose 95.1 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0