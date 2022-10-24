ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

Sioux City Journal

Haley: ‘Red wave’ rests on electing ‘badass’ Iowa GOP women

HIAWATHA — Standing behind a large, red campaign bus that reads “Here in Iowa … America still works” next a large photo of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Nikki Haley told a crowd of more than 200 GOP supporters that a midterm “red wave” rests on reelecting “badass” Iowa Republican women.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Women's GOP rally brings several female candidates to Hiawatha

We're now less than two weeks out from the midterm election, and some of the state's biggest names on the ballot made a stop in eastern Iowa to campaign. Tuesday night, voters got a chance to hear from and talk to the Governor Reynolds, and the area's two House Representatives, all of whom are women and Republicans.
HIAWATHA, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids School Board appoints interim superintendent Wednesday evening

Cedar Rapids — The Cedar Rapids School Boards appointed an interim superintendent Wednesday evening, following the passing of Noreen Bush. Art Sathoff will now act as interim superintendent for Cedar Rapids public schools starting next Tuesday, November 1st. Sathoff will remain in that position until a new superintendent is...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

International election observers check out Linn County's polling places

We're about two weeks out from the 2022 midterms. Linn County got a surprise visit from some international election observers Monday. You may be wondering why foreign officials are monitoring America's elections. International election observers typically monitor elections in countries where democracy may be fledgling, or unstable. It's also a...
LINN COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Wartburg College Dining Services receives Inclusive Employer recognition

Waverly — The Larrabee Center has recognized Wartburg College Dining Services as a 2022 Inclusive Employer. Since 2015 the college has partnered with the Larrabee Center, an organization that assists people with disabilities and the elderly on their journey to becoming or remaining valued and independent members of the community. The college last received this recognition in 2019.
WAVERLY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival announces button design contest

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Artists are invited to participate in the 40th Anniversary Button Design at the Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival. The festival will take submissions through December 4th, 2022. Designs can be submitted via email to Marketing@freedomfestival.com or can be mailed to the Freedom Festival office at 609 First Ave SW Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52405.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Rob Sand announces new initiative to hire accountants

Cedar Rapids — State Auditor Rob Sand and Kirkwood Community College leaders held a news conference to announce a new hiring initiative to address a shortage of accountants Monday afternoon. Businesses and organizations across the country are feeling strain from the shortage. Like the rest of the country, Sand's...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

AARP “Top 5 Scams” Fraud Tour to make final stop in Marion

Marion — AARP Iowa and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office will make the final stop of a 14-city, statewide Fraud Watch education tour in Marion on October 27. The event will be held at the American Legion Post 298 from 11:30 a.m. – 1p.m. and will include a light lunch. The event is free but advanced registration is required.
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Meals on Wheels calls for more volunteers ahead of winter

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Horizon's Meals on Wheels program is preparing for the upcoming winter months, and they're in need of more volunteers. Many of the program's volunteers are retired and travel to warmer areas during the winter, leaving a considerable gap in the amount of help. Heather Shane,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Trashmore Trails in Cedar Rapids to close for the season on October 30

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Trashmore Trails and overlook, 2250 A Street SW, Cedar Rapids, will close for the season Sunday, October 30, 2022. Site improvement work, including trail repair and increased parking, is scheduled to begin Monday, October 31st and will make for an even better experience next season.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Man Sentenced To More Than 33 Years In Federal Prison

(Waterloo, IA) An Iowa man will serve more than 33 years in federal prison for his role in a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Andrew David Surprenant of Waterloo was sentenced Friday on one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. They say a wiretap investigation led law enforcement to seize more than seven pounds of meth, seven firearms, and ammunition from Surprenant’s residence and storage unit. Additional investigations found more than 175 pounds of meth, 23 pounds of fentanyl, 1 pound of heroin, and 11 firearms connected to the organization. Five other people are in custody related to the crime.
WATERLOO, IA

