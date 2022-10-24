Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sioux City Journal
Haley: ‘Red wave’ rests on electing ‘badass’ Iowa GOP women
HIAWATHA — Standing behind a large, red campaign bus that reads “Here in Iowa … America still works” next a large photo of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Nikki Haley told a crowd of more than 200 GOP supporters that a midterm “red wave” rests on reelecting “badass” Iowa Republican women.
cbs2iowa.com
45th Eastern Iowa Honor Flight rescheduled for 90 area veterans
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — The 45th Eastern Iowa Honor Flight is now rescheduled for November 2nd. The original flight was postponed on October 18th due to airplane issues. Organizers tell Iowa's News Now that issues with the plane on the ground at CID and delays in...
cbs2iowa.com
Women's GOP rally brings several female candidates to Hiawatha
We're now less than two weeks out from the midterm election, and some of the state's biggest names on the ballot made a stop in eastern Iowa to campaign. Tuesday night, voters got a chance to hear from and talk to the Governor Reynolds, and the area's two House Representatives, all of whom are women and Republicans.
3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
cbs2iowa.com
Colleagues pay tribute to Cedar Rapids Schools Superintendent Noreen Bush
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Tributes continue to pour in for Cedar Rapids Community School District Superintendent Noreen Bush, who passed away over the weekend after an over two year battle with cancer. Bush was just 51 years old and had served as superintendent since 2019. The...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids School Board appoints interim superintendent Wednesday evening
Cedar Rapids — The Cedar Rapids School Boards appointed an interim superintendent Wednesday evening, following the passing of Noreen Bush. Art Sathoff will now act as interim superintendent for Cedar Rapids public schools starting next Tuesday, November 1st. Sathoff will remain in that position until a new superintendent is...
cbs2iowa.com
International election observers check out Linn County's polling places
We're about two weeks out from the 2022 midterms. Linn County got a surprise visit from some international election observers Monday. You may be wondering why foreign officials are monitoring America's elections. International election observers typically monitor elections in countries where democracy may be fledgling, or unstable. It's also a...
cbs2iowa.com
Wartburg College Dining Services receives Inclusive Employer recognition
Waverly — The Larrabee Center has recognized Wartburg College Dining Services as a 2022 Inclusive Employer. Since 2015 the college has partnered with the Larrabee Center, an organization that assists people with disabilities and the elderly on their journey to becoming or remaining valued and independent members of the community. The college last received this recognition in 2019.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival announces button design contest
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Artists are invited to participate in the 40th Anniversary Button Design at the Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival. The festival will take submissions through December 4th, 2022. Designs can be submitted via email to Marketing@freedomfestival.com or can be mailed to the Freedom Festival office at 609 First Ave SW Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52405.
UNI Athletics Receives Largest Donation in School History
The University of Northern Iowa recently announced the launch of its 'Our Tomorrow' campaign. The goal of the campaign is to raise $250 million by 2026. The money will go towards a variety of improvements on campus -- $50 million of which will be invested into much-needed renovations in the UNI-Dome.
cbs2iowa.com
Rob Sand announces new initiative to hire accountants
Cedar Rapids — State Auditor Rob Sand and Kirkwood Community College leaders held a news conference to announce a new hiring initiative to address a shortage of accountants Monday afternoon. Businesses and organizations across the country are feeling strain from the shortage. Like the rest of the country, Sand's...
cbs2iowa.com
Veterans Memorial Commission announces free Annual Veterans Holiday Meal set for Dec. 14th
Cedar Rapids — This year's Veterans Holiday Meal is scheduled for Wednesday, December 14th in Cedar Rapids. The Veterans Memorial Commission, Hy-Vee Johnson Avenue, CR Care committee, and Park CR are hosting the free annual event. Veterans, active military, and their families are invited to the Veterans Memorial Building...
cbs2iowa.com
Local author celebrates new book, "100 Things To Do In Cedar Rapids Before You Die"
Cedar Rapids — The City of Five Seasons now has a list of experiences to make sure you enjoy in your life. Wednesday night's launch party at Indian Creek celebrated the new book "100 Things To Do In Cedar Rapids Before You Die." Local writer Katie Mills Giorgio penned...
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
cbs2iowa.com
AARP “Top 5 Scams” Fraud Tour to make final stop in Marion
Marion — AARP Iowa and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office will make the final stop of a 14-city, statewide Fraud Watch education tour in Marion on October 27. The event will be held at the American Legion Post 298 from 11:30 a.m. – 1p.m. and will include a light lunch. The event is free but advanced registration is required.
cbs2iowa.com
Meals on Wheels calls for more volunteers ahead of winter
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Horizon's Meals on Wheels program is preparing for the upcoming winter months, and they're in need of more volunteers. Many of the program's volunteers are retired and travel to warmer areas during the winter, leaving a considerable gap in the amount of help. Heather Shane,...
cbs2iowa.com
Trashmore Trails in Cedar Rapids to close for the season on October 30
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Trashmore Trails and overlook, 2250 A Street SW, Cedar Rapids, will close for the season Sunday, October 30, 2022. Site improvement work, including trail repair and increased parking, is scheduled to begin Monday, October 31st and will make for an even better experience next season.
cbs2iowa.com
Multimillion dollar grant to bring more multifamily housing to Cedar Rapids, Marion
Fifteen Cedar Rapids metro projects received major funding boosts from the state of Iowa as the Iowa Economic Development Authority has announced over $11 million for redevelopment tax credits for Brownfield/Grayfield sites and Workforce Housing Tax Credits. The total capital investment and construction costs for this region totals nearly $235...
cbs2iowa.com
Denver battles past Grundy Center in four sets, clinching 3rd straight State berth
La Porte City, IOWA — The Denver volleyball team is going back to State for a third straight season after beating Grundy Center 3-1 on Wednesday night. The Cyclones will be the 5-seed at State, facing Hinton in the first round.
Iowa Man Sentenced To More Than 33 Years In Federal Prison
(Waterloo, IA) An Iowa man will serve more than 33 years in federal prison for his role in a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Andrew David Surprenant of Waterloo was sentenced Friday on one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. They say a wiretap investigation led law enforcement to seize more than seven pounds of meth, seven firearms, and ammunition from Surprenant’s residence and storage unit. Additional investigations found more than 175 pounds of meth, 23 pounds of fentanyl, 1 pound of heroin, and 11 firearms connected to the organization. Five other people are in custody related to the crime.
Comments / 0