rrobserver.com
Voters to decide on $216M for education throughout the state
Voting stickers are shown at an Albuquerque polling place in June. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal) More than $200 million is at stake when New Mexico voters consider Bond Question 3, a general obligation bond for higher education that would help pay for a children’s psychiatric center and dozens of other projects at colleges and universities throughout the state.
New Mexico, Texas, Colorado reach agreement on Rio Grande
ALBUQUERQUE— After a nearly decade-long battle over the waters on the Rio Grande, the case has reached an important legal milestone. The States of Texas, New Mexico, and Colorado have reached a historic agreement after nine years of litigation that, if finalized, will resolve the massive legal dispute between the states over how water from the Rio Grande is divided between southern New Mexico and west Texas, according to New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas.
Powerball jackpot jumps to $700 million
The estimated Powerball® jackpot for the Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, draw has been increased to $700 million. This is the 5th largest jackpot in Powerball’s 30-year history, according to press release from NM Lottery. “Jackpots this large do not come around often. It’s easy to get caught up...
Cleveland nabs top honors at NM band pageant
Cleveland High School grabbed top honors in the NM Pageant of Bands in the 5A division. The high school also won first in People’s Choice, brass, woodwinds, percussion, soloist and color guard. Rio Rancho High School placed third. Organ Mountain finished second. Rio Rancho High School’s stadium was loaded...
Worker charged in halfway house rapes
A former maintenance worker at a women’s halfway house is accused of raping a woman multiple times in late 2021 and early 2022 in the South Valley facility. Nathan Sena, 37, is charged with eight counts of criminal sexual penetration while in a position of authority in the repeated rape of a woman from Nov. 14, 2021 to Feb. 17, 2022.
