WASHINGTON (7News) — It's Your Voice Your Vote! The November General Election is a few weeks away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News moderated a LIVE debate Tuesday night with Loudoun County School Board Leesburg District candidates Michael Rivera, Lauren Shernoff and Erika Ogedegbe. Ogedegbe declined to participate in the 7News debate due to a conflict after she originally agreed to participate. 7News reached back out to Ogedegbe Monday and she confirmed Tuesday that she was participating.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO