Vienna, VA

royalexaminer.com

Land Trust of Virginia announces first easement in Warren County

The Land Trust of Virginia (LTV) is pleased to announce their first conservation easement in Warren County, thanks to the generosity of landowner Samer Sibay. This 94-acre property is located in Front Royal, Va. and will protect the scenic views along State Route 55, a Virginia Byway, forever. Sibay’s entire...
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County approves unpopular cell tower zoning ordinance

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County Council has approved an unpopular zoning ordinance that will allow cell towers to be built closer to homes. The amendment, ZTA 22-01, allows cell tower antennas on existing utility poles 30 feet from homes down from 60 feet. It also allows antennas and towers to be installed on taller, wider utility poles, doubling the number of eligible poles to 65,000.
alxnow.com

New Duke Street development replacing car dealership with affordable housing

The Beyer Land Rover dealership at 2712 Duke Street could soon be replaced with a new 94-unit affordable housing development (item 9). The project, Witter Place, is being put together by Community Housing Partners (CHP). The Virginia-based non-profit has worked in affordable housing development since 1975, but this is CHP’s first project in Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Public comment period closing on three Duke Street Transitway options

Alexandria planning staff say there’s no preferred option for the Duke Street transitway, but the three choices offer varying impacts on drivers. This month, city staff have conducted meetings in a public engagement process to talk about the project and gather input on the three options before a plan is finalized for City Council to consider. City staff will conduct a final open house to discuss the entire project on Wednesday, October 26, at 5:30 p.m. at Patrick Henry Recreation Center (4653 Taney Avenue).
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

Prince William Co. selects new County Executive

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Officials in Prince William County, Virginia have announced who will become the new County Executive Tuesday. Christopher Shorter has been selected to lead the government in Prince William County starting Jan. 3, 2023. In a release, officials say Shorter will bring more than 18...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Decision on new Popeyes in Fairfax deferred to November

County planners need more time to work through an application for a new Popeyes in Fair Lakes Shopping Center (13060 Fair Lakes Shopping Center). At a meeting on Oct. 19, the Fairfax County Planning Commission voted unanimously to defer a decision on the application to Nov. 16. Popeyes is seeking...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Bicycle and pedestrian bridge over the Beltway opens in Tysons

A new bridge for cyclists and pedestrians is connecting two parts of Tysons previously separated by the Beltway. The new bridge helps provide a link between the residential communities east of the Beltway to the Tysons Corner Center mall. “The new bicycle and pedestrian bridge over I-495 (Capital Beltway) between...
TYSONS, VA
alxnow.com

Alexandria lowers speed limits on major West End streets

The City of Alexandria announced today that drivers will need to go a little slower in the West End. City Manager James Parajon said, following the unanimous recommendation from the Traffic and Parking Board, speed limits on a handful of corridors on the West End — including some major ones like North Beauregard Street, Seminary Road and King Street — will be reduced by around 10 miles per hour.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Morning Notes

Police Investigate Shooting in Annandale — One individual was shot on the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike yesterday evening. Preliminarily, police believe the incident was isolated. [Fairfax County Police Department]. School Board Supports Inclusive Teaching with Key Caveat — “The Fairfax County school board adopted last-minute changes to...
ANNANDALE, VA
WUSA9

13 new voting locations added in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: This video was published on October 21, 2022. The general election is underway and if you are interested in voting early in Fairfax County, Virginia, more options will be available starting this week. The Fairfax Co. Government announced that starting Thursday, Oct. 27,...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Ashburn North Park & Ride Permanently Closed

Loudoun County Transit has permanently closed the Ashburn North Park and Ride lot, affecting Route 72 bus passengers, and made changes to bus service. Parking will no longer be provided at the lot. Carpool, vanpool and Route 72 bus riders are encouraged to use the One Loudoun Park and Ride lot at 20360 Savin Hill Drive in Ashburn. Commuters can also visit loudoun.gov/parkandridelots to find other lots.
ASHBURN, VA
WJLA

WATCH | Loudoun Co. school board Leesburg District candidates face-off in debate

WASHINGTON (7News) — It's Your Voice Your Vote! The November General Election is a few weeks away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News moderated a LIVE debate Tuesday night with Loudoun County School Board Leesburg District candidates Michael Rivera, Lauren Shernoff and Erika Ogedegbe. Ogedegbe declined to participate in the 7News debate due to a conflict after she originally agreed to participate. 7News reached back out to Ogedegbe Monday and she confirmed Tuesday that she was participating.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Commercial Observer

ACRES Lends $13M For Office-to-Resi Conversion of Historic DC Property

Pembroke has sold the historic Denrike Building, an office building in Washington, D.C., to Altus Realty, which plans to convert the property into a mixed-use asset. The 11-story building, at 1010 Vermont Avenue NW, will be redeveloped into an 89-unit multifamily building with 4,081 square feet of ground-floor retail, according to ACRES Capital, which closed a $12.85 million loan to fund the acquisition and predevelopment.

