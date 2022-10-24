Read full article on original website
royalexaminer.com
Land Trust of Virginia announces first easement in Warren County
The Land Trust of Virginia (LTV) is pleased to announce their first conservation easement in Warren County, thanks to the generosity of landowner Samer Sibay. This 94-acre property is located in Front Royal, Va. and will protect the scenic views along State Route 55, a Virginia Byway, forever. Sibay’s entire...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County approves unpopular cell tower zoning ordinance
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County Council has approved an unpopular zoning ordinance that will allow cell towers to be built closer to homes. The amendment, ZTA 22-01, allows cell tower antennas on existing utility poles 30 feet from homes down from 60 feet. It also allows antennas and towers to be installed on taller, wider utility poles, doubling the number of eligible poles to 65,000.
alxnow.com
New Duke Street development replacing car dealership with affordable housing
The Beyer Land Rover dealership at 2712 Duke Street could soon be replaced with a new 94-unit affordable housing development (item 9). The project, Witter Place, is being put together by Community Housing Partners (CHP). The Virginia-based non-profit has worked in affordable housing development since 1975, but this is CHP’s first project in Alexandria.
restonnow.com
Toll increase on Dulles Toll Road, no-cash policy nears final vote next month
A plan to increase tolls on the Dulles Toll Road and eliminate the option to pay by cash is barreling towards approval next month. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority is expected to vote on the toll increase at a Nov. 16 meeting, a spokesperson told FFXnow. At a meeting late...
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County Board formally opposes Youngkin’s policy on transgender students
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors is formally opposing Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed model policies that would limit the rights of transgender and other gender-nonconforming students. In a letter approved at a board meeting today (Tuesday), board chairman Jeff McKay said that the policies would have a negative effect...
alxnow.com
Public comment period closing on three Duke Street Transitway options
Alexandria planning staff say there’s no preferred option for the Duke Street transitway, but the three choices offer varying impacts on drivers. This month, city staff have conducted meetings in a public engagement process to talk about the project and gather input on the three options before a plan is finalized for City Council to consider. City staff will conduct a final open house to discuss the entire project on Wednesday, October 26, at 5:30 p.m. at Patrick Henry Recreation Center (4653 Taney Avenue).
WJLA
Fairfax Co. leaders call for investigation into Va. Dept. of Elections' incorrect mailer
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County leaders are now calling for a "full investigation" after the Virginia Department of Elections mistakenly directed more than 30,000 Northern Virginia voters to the wrong polling place. The Virginia Department of Elections said last week that a "printing issue" was to blame...
Prince William Co. selects new County Executive
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Officials in Prince William County, Virginia have announced who will become the new County Executive Tuesday. Christopher Shorter has been selected to lead the government in Prince William County starting Jan. 3, 2023. In a release, officials say Shorter will bring more than 18...
ffxnow.com
Decision on new Popeyes in Fairfax deferred to November
County planners need more time to work through an application for a new Popeyes in Fair Lakes Shopping Center (13060 Fair Lakes Shopping Center). At a meeting on Oct. 19, the Fairfax County Planning Commission voted unanimously to defer a decision on the application to Nov. 16. Popeyes is seeking...
tysonsreporter.com
Bicycle and pedestrian bridge over the Beltway opens in Tysons
A new bridge for cyclists and pedestrians is connecting two parts of Tysons previously separated by the Beltway. The new bridge helps provide a link between the residential communities east of the Beltway to the Tysons Corner Center mall. “The new bicycle and pedestrian bridge over I-495 (Capital Beltway) between...
alxnow.com
Alexandria lowers speed limits on major West End streets
The City of Alexandria announced today that drivers will need to go a little slower in the West End. City Manager James Parajon said, following the unanimous recommendation from the Traffic and Parking Board, speed limits on a handful of corridors on the West End — including some major ones like North Beauregard Street, Seminary Road and King Street — will be reduced by around 10 miles per hour.
tysonsreporter.com
Morning Notes
Police Investigate Shooting in Annandale — One individual was shot on the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike yesterday evening. Preliminarily, police believe the incident was isolated. [Fairfax County Police Department]. School Board Supports Inclusive Teaching with Key Caveat — “The Fairfax County school board adopted last-minute changes to...
13 new voting locations added in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: This video was published on October 21, 2022. The general election is underway and if you are interested in voting early in Fairfax County, Virginia, more options will be available starting this week. The Fairfax Co. Government announced that starting Thursday, Oct. 27,...
restonnow.com
After debate, Fairfax County School Board passes resolution on inclusivity
The Fairfax County School Board passed a resolution on inclusive education at its meeting Thursday (Oct. 20), leaving aside an earlier version that included references to social justice, equity and antiracism. The 7-4 vote came with much back and forth about topics including board procedure and the resolution’s timeline.
Fairfax Co. leaders take stand, oppose Gov. Youngkin's transgender policies for students
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors formally opposed Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed policy changes for transgender students in schools across the Commonwealth on Tuesday. The board stated in a letter that the "2022 Model Policies on the Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for All Students...
loudounnow.com
Ashburn North Park & Ride Permanently Closed
Loudoun County Transit has permanently closed the Ashburn North Park and Ride lot, affecting Route 72 bus passengers, and made changes to bus service. Parking will no longer be provided at the lot. Carpool, vanpool and Route 72 bus riders are encouraged to use the One Loudoun Park and Ride lot at 20360 Savin Hill Drive in Ashburn. Commuters can also visit loudoun.gov/parkandridelots to find other lots.
WJLA
WATCH | Loudoun Co. school board Leesburg District candidates face-off in debate
WASHINGTON (7News) — It's Your Voice Your Vote! The November General Election is a few weeks away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News moderated a LIVE debate Tuesday night with Loudoun County School Board Leesburg District candidates Michael Rivera, Lauren Shernoff and Erika Ogedegbe. Ogedegbe declined to participate in the 7News debate due to a conflict after she originally agreed to participate. 7News reached back out to Ogedegbe Monday and she confirmed Tuesday that she was participating.
WTOP
Loudoun Co. school board set to begin name change reviews for 9 schools
Virginia’s Loudoun County School Board is set to vote on a new school naming policy, and undergo a review of nine current schools’ names that local researchers say have Confederate and segregationist ties. The school board on Tuesday is expected to approve a new policy for naming school...
Speed limit to decrease for these 5 streets in Alexandria, Virginia
Five streets in Alexandria, Virginia will see lower speed limits later this year. According to the City of Alexandria, the new speed limits were unanimously recommended by the City’s Traffic and Parking Board before it was approved by City Manager Jim Parajon. The roads impacted include:. North Beauregard Street:...
Commercial Observer
ACRES Lends $13M For Office-to-Resi Conversion of Historic DC Property
Pembroke has sold the historic Denrike Building, an office building in Washington, D.C., to Altus Realty, which plans to convert the property into a mixed-use asset. The 11-story building, at 1010 Vermont Avenue NW, will be redeveloped into an 89-unit multifamily building with 4,081 square feet of ground-floor retail, according to ACRES Capital, which closed a $12.85 million loan to fund the acquisition and predevelopment.
