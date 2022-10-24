ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police Council seeks new board members

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Council works to engage in meaningful dialogue between Albuquerque police and the citizens they serve. The primary objective is to build a bridge between the community and APD, which can create better policies within the department. They are currently looking for board...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Grande Food Project invites the community to ‘Hike to End Hunger’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Grande Food Project “Hike to End Hunger” is bringing the community together to walk along the beautiful bosque for a good cause. The Rio Grande Food Project “Hike to End Hunger” gathers individuals, families, companies, and organizations to walk a 5.5-loop hike or shorter along the Bosque Trail north of Alameda.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Skate-O-Mania donates facility for Halloween party for those with disabilities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Skate-O-Mania is helping those with disabilities have a happy Halloween. Patients from Thrive-Skilled Pediatric Care who require walkers and wheelchairs were able to celebrate Halloween with friends and family. The skating ring closed down for the evening to host the party for an estimated 150 attendees. Thrive says Skate O Mania is perfect […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
bernco.gov

COVID Relief Rental Assistance Still Available

Bernalillo County – Bernalillo County continues to have monies available from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to assist tenants with rent and utilities that are in arrears. The Bernalillo County Emergency Rent Assistance Program is designed to benefit both tenants and landlords. To qualify for assistance:. Both...
BERNALILLO, NM
rrobserver.com

Albuquerque TV station to open bureau in RR

KOB4 is coming to Rio Rancho. The Albuquerque-based television station plans to set up a bureau in the Edit House Productions at 640 Quantum Rd. Said KOB 4 news director Tim Maestas: “Reporter Brianna Wilson will be assigned to regular duty at the new location. Rio Rancho and Sandoval...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

After setting up more than 100 companies to help avoid taxes, Albuquerque woman faces prison time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who ran a business helping companies get started has pled guilty to defrauding the U.S. government. Stacy Underwood allegedly opened at least 114 bank accounts for her clients while helping hide millions in funds from the IRS. According to her guilty plea filed in federal court, Underwood and partner David […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fire crews respond to three fires around Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to three residential fires Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. AFR says crews responded to a residential fire in northeast Albuquerque around 4 a.m. Wednesday, crews were called to the 3000 block of Aliso Drive. Crews says heavy flames were coming from the house when crews arrived on scene. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico organizations provide resources for Domestic Violence victims

October is Domestic Violence awareness month. It's the time to acknowledge survivors and provide resources to victims. It's a busy month for the domestic violence resource center, but they work year-round to offer victims ways out of dangerous domestic situations. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Behind the Story: Fired APD officer gets job back amid overtime settlement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Earlier this year, KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Larry Barker uncovered the story of a high ranking Albuquerque Police officer who racked up more than $132,000 worth of overtime between April 2020 and 2021. That officer, Lt. Jim Edison, was eventually fired in October 2021 following two internal affairs investigations. However, that firing […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Prescription drug take-back day in Bernalillo

The Town of Bernalillo and the Bernalillo Police Department are holding a special, prescription take-back day Saturday, Oct. 29. It will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The department’s address is 739 Camino del Pueblo, Bernalillo. The event is part of the DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back...
BERNALILLO, NM

