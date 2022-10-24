ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GreenMatters

Is Natural Gas Really Any Better Than Coal?

Implementing clean energy is one of the main strategies for fighting the climate crisis. It’s important that we have all of the information so that we can support green initiatives. Simply understanding how natural gas is different from coal can go a long way. Article continues below advertisement. What’s...
POLITICO

China wants America's natural gas. Some lawmakers are worried.

China is buying up America’s natural gas — sparking worries across Washington and fueling a potential new clash between the two global powers. Chinese energy companies are the fastest growing customers of American natural gas exports, purchasing nearly half the gas that U.S. companies agreed to ship in the last year.
Gizmodo

Europe Fends Off Energy Crisis With Huge Stockpile of Natural Gas

Europe has turned a surprising corner in preparation for the continent’s much-discussed impending energy crisis. The European Union now has more liquefied natural gas than it needs, according to reports from Bloomberg and the New York Times. Ports are reportedly backed up, with tankard ships waiting to offload their...
The Hill

Alaska Republicans vote to censure McConnell

The Alaska Republican Party on Monday voted to censure Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for what they called spreading “divisive and misleading statements” about their endorsed candidate in Alaska’s Senate race. The state party added that McConnell’s financial support for incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) in...
eenews.net

4 questions answered about Biden’s oil strategy

President Joe Biden’s decision last week to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is sparking debate about whether the plan will work and how it will influence the midterm elections. Biden announced Wednesday that he’d continue drawing from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in an effort to stabilize gasoline...
solarpowerworldonline.com

Renewables provided almost a quarter of U.S. electrical generation in first two-thirds of 2022

According to a review by the SUN DAY Campaign of data just released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), renewable energy sources (i.e., biomass, geothermal, hydropower, solar, wind) provided almost a quarter of the nation’s electrical generation during the first two-thirds of 2022. The latest issue of EIA’s...
scitechdaily.com

New Processs Could Allow for 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel

A collaboration between the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Washington State University opens the door to sustainable jet fuel. An underused natural resource might be just what the airline industry needs to reduce carbon emissions. U.S. researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Washington...
NBC News

Republicans and rural America have the midterm enthusiasm edge, poll finds

WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... New NBC News poll shows sky-high interest and polarization ahead of midterms. ... President Biden heads to the DNC headquarters to deliver remarks. ... Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., says the Jan. 6 committee won’t allow Trump to turn potential testimony into a “circus.” ... Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist face off in their first and only Florida Governor's debate. ... A Telemundo/LX News poll has DeSantis ahead among Florida Latinos. ... And GOP Super PAC pulls out of New Hampshire Senate.
