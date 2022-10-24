ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Friday just came early as LG 48-inch OLED TV crashes to $569

By Millie Davis-Williams
 2 days ago

We're in the run-up to Black Friday deals , and Best Buy just can't wait to get the deals started. A great budget OLED panel has seen a huge $730 discount ahead of Black Friday, a sale you don't want to miss.

For a limited time, you can get a 48" LG A2 OLED 4K TV for $569 at Best Buy . This TV gets you beautiful OLED visuals without having to spend a fortune, and it's one of the best OLED TV deals on the market right now.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: $1,299 $569 @ Best Buy
The LG A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Since it's a budget model, you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. View Deal

LG A2 55" 4K OLED TV: $1,399 $899 @ Best Buy
This is the larger version of LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. It's currently $500 off and offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. View Deal

OLED TVs are known for their incredible picture quality, easily beating that of LCD screens most of us are used to. Each pixel on the screen of an OLED TV is lit and colored individually, and there's no backlight behind the screen. That means richer colors and deeper blacks.

This tech usually comes with a very high price tag, but the LG A2 OLED line aims to make OLED TVs more accessible. Unfortunately, the budget price does come with some drawbacks: the refresh rate of the TV only goes to 60Hz, and there is no HDMI 2.1 support. For everyday users, these compromises won't be dealbreakers, but the LG A2 OLED isn't the best for next-gen gamers. If you want to get your game on, check out our list of the best gaming TVs .

There is still plenty to like about the LG A2 OLED, though. The TV has support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, viewing formats which help make the content you view on the screen look their absolute best. There's also built-in support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which means you can control your TV with your voice. The LG webOS platform the TV runs on is great, too.

The whole LG A2 OLED line is on sale at Best Buy right now, so you can take your pick of all the sizes. But if you're still looking for your perfect TV, check out our Black Friday TV deals coverage.

