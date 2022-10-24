Read full article on original website
NME
Sega developer Rieko Kodama has died, aged 58
Acclaimed Sega developer Rieko Kodama has died at the age of 58. Sega producer Yosuke Okunari confirmed Kodama’s passing in a tweet overnight after a memorial message in her name was included in the credits of the Mega Drive Mini 2. “As you understand it,” Okunari said in response...
Collider
'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' "Lot 36" Recap: Demons Feed on Hate
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Cabinet of Curiosities episode “Lot 36.”. One day, we will all be dead. And once that happens, our darkest secrets will become someone else’s curse. That’s precisely what happens in “Lot 36,” one of the horror stories in Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. With an original story by Guillermo del Toro and a script penned by Regina Corrado (The Strain), “Lot 36” takes place in a storage facility that holds disturbing truths. On top of a bone-chilling original story, “Lot 36” is directed by Guillermo Navarro, the cinematographer of some of del Toro’s most beloved movies, such as Pan's Labyrinth, Cronos, and Pacific Rim. That means the episode is gorgeous and will most certainly give you some new nightmares.
Hideo Kojima on the age of online conspiracy: 'It’s almost a new kind of sin for mankind'
Says one of his upcoming games is "almost a new medium."
The Major Features Coming In Halo Infinite's Winter Update
"Halo Infinite" developer 343 Industries has had a rough time this year. Fans on the "Halo" forums have discussed the game's struggle to keep players for months, pointing to a lack of clear communication, customization, and content. It also doesn't help that 343 Industries and Xbox Game Studios have delayed the much-coveted Forge and campaign co-op modes more than once since "Halo Infinite" released last December.
Resident Evil Just Shrank Lady Dimitrescu
The upcoming "Winters' Expansion" DLC pack releases October 28, 2022 and adds three major elements to "Resident Evil Village": a new campaign focused on Rose, a third person camera option, and the return of the beloved "The Mercenaries" game mode. "The Mercenaries" has been included in most "Resident Evil" games since it debuted in "Resident Evil 4," but the game mode was left out of "Resident Evil 7," making it about a decade since the score-based minigame was a major part of the series.
God Of War: Ragnarok Is Already Being Spoiled On Social Media
Those looking forward to "God of War: Ragnarok" should be careful what they click on for the next few weeks. Numerous outlets are reporting that spoilers for the game have begun appearing on the internet. According to VGC, a Twitter user somehow got access to the game early and posted screenshots from it. The screenshots, the report continued, featured "significant spoilers" that are now being spread online.
Early Reactions To God Of War: Ragnarok Are All Saying The Same Thing
2018's transformative "God of War" reboot was a massive success for Santa Monica Studios, and "God of War: Ragnarok" has accordingly become one of the internet's most anticipated releases of the year. The game comes out on Nov. 9, 2022, but details on what "God of War: Ragnarok" will be like have been relatively sparse — until recently. Several major gaming outlets and creators were given an early look at "God of War: Ragnarok," and on the morning of Oct. 21, 2022 when the embargo lifted, first impressions began to roll in from everywhere.
Street Fighter 6 Demo Unplayable Due To Hackers
Capcom has updated Steam's "Street Fighter 6" demo to stop people from playing. According to GamesRadar, an update to the Steam version of "Street Fighter 6" has made it, so it will no longer launch, removing the executable from the game. The official reason is that the closed beta is now over, but a mod created shortly after the demo ended allowed people to get back into the game and play in the offline versus mode. In some cases, players could also access the training mode. This mod began to spread, and naturally, Capcom did not want players to continue playing "Street Fighter 6" after the demo had ended.
Fortnite: How To Get The Evil Dead Crossover Items
"Fortnite" isn't an overly complicated game, but there are a couple of ways that Epic Games has managed to keep it from growing stagnant over the years. The most important method is by constantly updating it with new skins, weapons, maps, and game modes so that players always have new stuff to do — but another way it's managed to keep players interested is by partnering with other IPs to bring players some truly amazing crossover content. "Fortnite" has featured characters from some of the most influential pop-culture franchises on the market, from "Star Wars" to Marvel, but it's also had a few crossovers that players might not expect. Most recently, Epic brought the "Evil Dead" franchise to "Fortnite" as part of its Fortnitemares 2022 celebration which is going on until the first of November.
Destiny 2 Festival Of The Lost: The Quickest Way To Farm Spectral Pages
The Festival of the Lost has returned to "Destiny," and like last year, players will find themselves diving into Haunted Lost Sectors to convert one of the seasonal event's quest items, Spectral Pages, into Manifested pages. While there has been plenty to keep players entertained throughout the Season 18 roadmap, the returning Halloween celebration offers a nice change of pace before major economy changes come to the game next season and the newest expansion, "Lightfall," follows a few months later.
otakuusamagazine.com
LUPIN ZERO Anime to Stream on HIDIVE This December
This weekend saw the reveal of LUPIN ZERO, a six-part streaming anime that aims to tell Lupin’s thieving origin story. The announcement was paired with news that the world premiere is set for Anime NYC in partnership with HIDIVE, and now the streaming service has been confirmed as the exclusive home of LUPIN ZERO.
Is God Of War Ragnarök Coming To PC?
"God of War Ragnarök," the sequel to the 2018 "God of War" reboot, arrives on November 9 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Early previews of the title drew nigh universal praise from critics, leaving many PlayStation users eager to return to the violent world of Norse mythology. For PC gamers, however, the upcoming release may raise an important question.
Star Wars Eclipse Leaks Were Apparently On Purpose
It's been a little over ten months since Quantic Dream unveiled its "Star Wars" action-adventure game "Star Wars Eclipse" at The Game Awards. Its reveal immediately hyped players, as "Star Wars Eclipse" is set to explore relatively uncharted territory in the "Star Wars" universe, taking place during the High Republic era, hundreds of years before the Skywalker saga. But besides the handful of cinematic footage shown in the reveal trailer, nothing else has been revealed about the upcoming game — until a few days ago.
Former Bayonetta Actor Fires Back At Latest Pay Claims
For weeks, Bayonetta fans have been confused about the truth behind Hellena Taylor's absence from "Bayonetta 3." The former Bayonetta VA asked fans to boycott the game to protest PlatinumGames' insultingly low offer of $4k for her to voice the entire game. Meanwhile, a Bloomberg report clarified that she had actually been offered between $3,000 to $4,000 per session. Now, Taylor has reemerged to explain why the stories don't match up.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’ gets its series of animated shorts ahead of release, as is tradition
A month out from the release of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, Blizzard is dropping a series of animated shorts on YouTube titled Dragonflight Legacies, the first of which is now available for your viewing pleasure. The series dives into some of the lore which will feature heavily in the ninth...
‘Barbarian’ Is Now on Streaming
The late summer and early fall was a very quiet time at movie theaters, as if the studios somehow collectively forgot that they’re supposed to release new films every week or two. From late July until just about a week ago, interesting new films were few and far between at the multiplex.
Combat Designer Confirms God Of War: Ragnarok Turns Up The Brutality
"God of War: Ragnarok" is fast approaching, but new information about it is still coming out. One of the latest tidbits comes from Vandal, a Spanish gaming site that interviewed Santa Monica Studios developer Mihir Sheth about "God of War: Ragnarok." The Gaming Spoof later translated the interview with an intriguing line that hinted at a more brutal sequel.
Slot Streamers Find A New Platform Amid Twitch Gambling Ban
After Twitch banned some types of gambling on the platform, it seems a number of streamers have gone elsewhere. That alternative platform is called Dlive, which promotes itself as a more unrestricted streaming space. The company posted a tweet on October 13, reminding people that Twitch is placing a ban on "slots, roulette [and] dice games," stating that people could still do it on Dlive with the hashtag "#YourStreamYourRules." Twitch cracked down on gambling after Pokimane, Ludwig (who has previously talked about his own gambling addiction), and other massive streamers called for a boycott of Twitch.
The 25 best RPGs you can (and should) play right now
Ranking the best RPGs, classics like Mass Effect to new hits like Elden Ring
