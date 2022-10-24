ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Despicable Antonio Brown News

Antonio Brown is a very hateful person right now. The former NFL wide receiver was given one last chance to play by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It didn't work out and Brown is clearly still bothered by Brady and the Bucs. On Sunday, following the Bucs' loss to the...
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
The Spun

Eagles Are Reportedly Signing A Familiar Wide Receiver

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly bringing back someone who they know fairly well. According to Ari Meirov, the Eagles are going to sign wide receiver Greg Ward to their practice squad. Ward was originally signed as an undrafted free agent five years ago. He was then cut and then brought...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed if He Plans to ‘Quit’ the NFL Amid Rumors Gisele Is ‘Sick’ of His Career ‘Coming Before Their Family’

One way or another. After divorce rumors circulated between him and Gisele, many NFL fans are wondering: Is Tom Brady retiring again?  Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are reportedly fighting and may be headed towards divorce since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension between them.” The source...
FOX Sports

Why 2022 is a year of discovery for the Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers probably are headed for the first losing season during the coach's 16-year tenure. The squad currently sits at 2-5 after a tough loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and with a remaining slate that includes AFC North battles plus the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, a below-.500 record looks increasingly likely.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Geno Smith credits Pete Carroll for Seahawks' success: 'He knows how to coach ball'

The Seahawks will be facing the Giants this coming week, making for a matchup between the two most-surprising good teams in the NFL this year. How Seattle started the season 4-3 and is currently leading the NFC West is a complicated story with a lot of moving parts. That said, at the top of the list one has to mention their quarterback play – which accounts for the most shocking progression from any pro since Josh Allen went from being a bottom-end starter to a top-two superstar overnight.
SEATTLE, WA
thecomeback.com

Former Packers WR slams Aaron Rodgers’ comments

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially called out his teammates on Tuesday, saying that some of them deserved to be benched over poor play. That did not sit well with former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings. Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. After...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Did Cowboys offense improve with Dak Prescott's return?

Dak Prescott's back for the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys' $160 million man returned to the gridiron Sunday, guiding the 'Boys to a 24-6 win over the fledgling Detroit Lions. Prescott posted 207 passing yards on 19-of-25 (76%) through the air, while completing a late-game touchdown to rookie tight end Peyton Hendershot.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Roquan Smith gets very emotional after huge Bears trade

As the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline nears, there is a lot of movement around the league, including a few blockbuster moves as postseason contenders try to pull away from the pack and teams at the bottom of the standings trade away their assets to try and rebuild for the future. But as players move from team to team, sometimes there is a reminder that the players are still human, just like Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith gave us on Wednesday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Picks Between Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes For MVP

We're almost halfway through the 2022 NFL season and right now the MVP battle appears to be a two-horse race between quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. But who would ESPN's Stephen A. Smith pick between the two?. On Wednesday's edition of First Take, Smith said that he doesn't see...

