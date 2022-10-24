Read full article on original website
Veteran NFL Quarterback Trade Rumor Swirling This Monday
Could a veteran quarterback be on the move ahead of the NFL's trade deadline? On Monday Colts head coach Frank Reich announced Matt Ryan is heading to the bench. He threw two picks in a loss to the Titans on Sunday. It's a pretty stunning development. Indianapolis replaced Carson Wentz with ...
Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys? Jerry Jones Reveals Deion Sanders & 'Hot Water' Takes
“Well, I couldn’t say that,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says with a laugh, answering a question about Odell Beckham Jr. “I think you can get in a little water with that one.”
NFL World Reacts To Despicable Antonio Brown News
Antonio Brown is a very hateful person right now. The former NFL wide receiver was given one last chance to play by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It didn't work out and Brown is clearly still bothered by Brady and the Bucs. On Sunday, following the Bucs' loss to the...
Report: Denver Broncos Star Will 'Likely' Be Traded With Loss This Sunday
The Denver Broncos may look to orchestrate a blockbuster trade involving one of their stars if they lose to the Jaguars this Sunday. According to a report, the Broncos will likely trade star pass rusher Bradley Chubb if they lose to the Jaguars on Sunday. Chubb's deal with the AFC West ...
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Rams’ Sean McVay on 49ers’ McCaffrey Trade: ‘Oh S—’
When the star running back ended up with a division rival, the L.A. coach realized just how potent the San Francisco offense now is.
Eagles Are Reportedly Signing A Familiar Wide Receiver
The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly bringing back someone who they know fairly well. According to Ari Meirov, the Eagles are going to sign wide receiver Greg Ward to their practice squad. Ward was originally signed as an undrafted free agent five years ago. He was then cut and then brought...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Tom Just Revealed if He Plans to ‘Quit’ the NFL Amid Rumors Gisele Is ‘Sick’ of His Career ‘Coming Before Their Family’
One way or another. After divorce rumors circulated between him and Gisele, many NFL fans are wondering: Is Tom Brady retiring again? Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are reportedly fighting and may be headed towards divorce since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension between them.” The source...
Why 2022 is a year of discovery for the Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers probably are headed for the first losing season during the coach's 16-year tenure. The squad currently sits at 2-5 after a tough loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and with a remaining slate that includes AFC North battles plus the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, a below-.500 record looks increasingly likely.
Cowboys Could Cut Jason Peters, Predicts NFL Insider
“I think we’ve seen the end of Jason Peters. I really, really do.” - Cowboys insider Bryan Broaddus.
Geno Smith credits Pete Carroll for Seahawks' success: 'He knows how to coach ball'
The Seahawks will be facing the Giants this coming week, making for a matchup between the two most-surprising good teams in the NFL this year. How Seattle started the season 4-3 and is currently leading the NFC West is a complicated story with a lot of moving parts. That said, at the top of the list one has to mention their quarterback play – which accounts for the most shocking progression from any pro since Josh Allen went from being a bottom-end starter to a top-two superstar overnight.
Former Packers WR slams Aaron Rodgers’ comments
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially called out his teammates on Tuesday, saying that some of them deserved to be benched over poor play. That did not sit well with former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings. Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. After...
NFL Week 8 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Assessing Injury Impacts for Breece Hall, DK Metcalf, Ryan Tannehill, and Others
We went 8-5 on both point spreads and moneylines in Week 7. Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 8 predictions and picks for all 15 games, with the Chiefs and Chargers on byes. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook.
Did Cowboys offense improve with Dak Prescott's return?
Dak Prescott's back for the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys' $160 million man returned to the gridiron Sunday, guiding the 'Boys to a 24-6 win over the fledgling Detroit Lions. Prescott posted 207 passing yards on 19-of-25 (76%) through the air, while completing a late-game touchdown to rookie tight end Peyton Hendershot.
Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Talks Giving Up Play-Calling Duties
And so it has come to this for the Denver Broncos.
NFL odds Week 8: Why you should back the Cardinals, other best bets
It's Week 8 of the NFL season, and I finally hit the escape hatch on the New York Jets. Hopefully, you soared with me in Week 7 as they won outright, yet again, but it's time for me to lay off of them this weekend. As for this week's slate,...
Roquan Smith gets very emotional after huge Bears trade
As the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline nears, there is a lot of movement around the league, including a few blockbuster moves as postseason contenders try to pull away from the pack and teams at the bottom of the standings trade away their assets to try and rebuild for the future. But as players move from team to team, sometimes there is a reminder that the players are still human, just like Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith gave us on Wednesday afternoon.
NFL head coaches on the hot seat: Kyle Shanahan’s seat warms up heading into Week 8
The 2022 regular season is seven weeks in, meaning it’s time for the list of NFL head coaches fired will
Stephen A. Smith Picks Between Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes For MVP
We're almost halfway through the 2022 NFL season and right now the MVP battle appears to be a two-horse race between quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. But who would ESPN's Stephen A. Smith pick between the two?. On Wednesday's edition of First Take, Smith said that he doesn't see...
