Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
Missing Tupper Lake man found dead
HARRIETSTOWN, N.Y. — A Tupper Lake man who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead, according to police. The Tupper Lake Police Department reported that the body of 32-year-old Jordan Beaulieu was found by Forest Rangers on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a wooded area off of Corey's Road in Harrietstown.
mynbc5.com
Police still searching for Tupper Lake man reported missing last week
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. — The Tupper Lake Police Department is still searching for a Tupper Lake man who was reported missing earlier this month. Police say 32-year-old Jordan Beaulieu has not been seen for several weeks. Beaulieu was last seen on Oct. 1 and last heard from on Oct....
wwnytv.com
Man allegedly flees police in stolen vehicle
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Canton man is accused of evading police and crashing a stolen vehicle he was allegedly driving. St. Lawrence County sheriff deputies say 37-year-old Ian Johns Sr. was driving the stolen vehicle when they tried to pull him over on Irish Settlement Road in the town of Oswegatchie.
wwnytv.com
Lewis County officials: drunk tractor trailer driver blew a .38
TOWN OF WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - The driver of a tractor-trailer that overturned in Lewis County last week allegedly had a blood alcohol content nearly 10 times the legal limit. The county sheriff’s office said 41-year-old Jose Sevilla failed sobriety tests after his rig went off State Route...
wwnytv.com
Heuvelton school break-in: superintendent says juvenile is suspect
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - A week after Heuvelton Central School was broken into, a juvenile suspect has reportedly been identified. District Superintendent Jesse Coburn wrote a message to families to update them about “the recent break-ins and vandalism at the school and in our community.”. He stated that...
wwnytv.com
4 public bus routes planned in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County is on its way to setting up public bus routes and we now have a better sense of where they’ll be. “People are excited. There’s a lot of excitement building and, you know, people need to get to jobs. They need to get to classes and education and of course food sources,” said Jon Exford, Jefferson County Mobility manager.
flackbroadcasting.com
Local man accused of trespass in the North Country, authorities say
LERAY- A local man is accused of trespass in the North Country, authorities say. Joshua F. Constance, 37, of Carthage, NY was arrested Monday night by the New York State Police (Watertown). He was officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass in the third-degree. According to Troopers, the...
wwnytv.com
Gas leak prompts evacuation in Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - People were evacuated for a time in the village of Carthage due to a natural gas leak, according to Jefferson County officials. Officials said a Department of Public Works crew struck a gas line at the intersection of South Washington and West streets Wednesday afternoon.
wwnytv.com
Fatal fire in Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg officials tell 7News one person has died after a house fire Sunday morning on Mechanic Street. Police Chief Mark Kearns tells 7NEWS the fire call came in at 6 o’clock Sunday morning and that the victim is a 79-year-old woman. Two people were...
informnny.com
Croghan man arrested in connection to criminal mischief incidents in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Croghan man was arrested on charges related to two criminal mischief incidents last week in Croghan and New Bremen, according to a press release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Ryan M. Noftsier, 28, was allegedly involved in two incidents that occurred...
informnny.com
Man accused of fleeing police during traffic stop in Potsdam
POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly fleeing police in Potsdam, according to a press release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say 21-year-old Dillon M. St. Ann-Spinner, of Fort Covington, fled from St. Lawrence County Sheriff Deputies when they attempted to perform a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 11 in the in the town of Potsdam on October 23.
wwnytv.com
National Grid to close Arsenal Street in Watertown overnight
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Part of Arsenal Street will be closed overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning as National Grid upgrades its natural gas delivery network. The street will be closed between Sherman and Arcade streets from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday as crews replace an existing gas line.
nyspnews.com
State Police are Investigating an Attempted Armed Robbery in the town of Pamelia
State Police in Watertown are investigating an attempted armed Robbery that occurred October 19, 2022, at the 7-Eleven Gas Station located at 23100 State Route 12, in the Town of Pamelia. The male walked into the store at approximately 9:24 p.m. displayed a knife and demanded money. The suspect then...
wwnytv.com
Halting Ogdensburg firefighters’ hazard pay stuns lawmakers, emboldens union
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A day after Ogdensburg stopped hazard pay to city firefighters, we hear from surprised lawmakers and a union that’s not afraid to go to court. The city paid out $311,000 in hazard pay to firefighters since January 2021. Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie says...
wwnytv.com
Rebecca E. Springman, 104, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rebecca E. Springman, 104, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 24th while under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
wwnytv.com
Timothy B. Baile, 68, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Timothy B. Baile, 68, of 391 Larue Road, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at the Massena Hospital. Tim was born on September 10, 1954 in Potsdam, son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Lavare) Baile. He attended St. Lawrence Central School and was an autobody technician.
wwnytv.com
Kenneth H. Fregoe, 94, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - On Friday October 21, 2022 we lost a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle & friend at the age of 94. Kenneth H. Fregoe passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Massena Hospital. Dad has joined his beloved wife Vivian, on the dance...
flackbroadcasting.com
Local man acquitted in Lewis County Court on domestic violence accusations
LOWVILLE- A local man has been acquitted of domestic violence accusations. Last week, James P. Marra III, 44 of Greig, NY appeared in Lewis County Court for a trial regarding numerous separate incidents of domestic violence, which reportedly occurred between the fall of 2019 and June of 2021. According to...
wwnytv.com
Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Public Square
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Groundwork is underway for the public art project that’s part of Watertown’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative plan. The work will close the turning lane on the east end of Public Square. That’s the lane that allows eastbound traffic to circle the center island and head west.
wwnytv.com
Pistol permit applications offered again in Jefferson County
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After a month-long hiatus, Jefferson County is offering pistol permit applications once again. The applications themselves will look a bit different. They now reflect the latest requirements under the state’s new gun laws which began on September 1. Some new requirements include 16 hours...
Comments / 1